Seth Hancock Reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Kaifesh's avatar
Larry Kaifesh
12h

The Sabbatean Globalists pushing the New World Order with a one-world government that puts us into a digital concentration camp must have complete control over we the people so that we don't fight back. To gain this control, requires the complete take over of our economy by collapsing it and then ushering out a digital but programmable currency. This is just one more step closer to this evil! https://larrykaifesh.substack.com/p/many-say-president-trump-is-not-going?utm_source=publication-search

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Seth Hancock
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture