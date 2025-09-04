A survey from outplacement firm Careerminds showed that 78% of human resources leaders in America have been conducting multiple rounds of layoffs over the last year known as “serial layoffs.” The rounds of layoffs occurred within six months of each other for 75% of respondents while 40% said they’ve been conducting layoffs quarterly.

This is just one of many numbers coming out showing the weakness of the American economy.

Target stores are reporting that store traffic has declined every week through 2025. Walmart is reporting at least 20% price hikes on nearly every item it sells.

Large companies are going bankrupt at the fastest rate since 2010. There have been at least 446 large companies file for bankruptcy in 2025, an 11.5% in bankruptcy filings by this time last year.

Beef prices are skyrocketing. So are vegetable prices as well as coffee and electricity.

Donald Trump’s 50% steel and aluminum tariffs took effect this week which will cause even more price hikes on items.

Brian Shilhavy noted that “the financial markets were mostly down on the first trading day of September, with a plethora of negative news that was related to Trump’s tariff policies, including a report that manufacturing contracts in the U.S. fell for the sixth month in a row.”

Shilhavy added:

“Weren’t Trump’s tariffs supposed to increase manufacturing in the U.S.?? With the debt ceiling debate looming later this month and a U.S. Congress as divided as they ever have been, September 2025 could be the month this whole financial system collapses.”

Michael Snyder wrote:

“Other than the early months of the pandemic, we haven’t seen anything like this for a long time. Mass layoffs are happening all over the nation, major retailers and large restaurant chains are deeply struggling, and the cost of living is out of control…. If 40 percent of your large employers are conducting layoffs every quarter, you have a major economic crisis in your county. There is no possible way to spin that number to make it look good.”

Snyder noted that Americans have less and less discretionary income as prices continue to rise, and the promise is for prices to continue to rise on most all goods. He wrote:

“In life, consequences are not always immediate. When our leaders started borrowing and spending trillions upon trillions of dollars that we did not have during the pandemic, a lot of people were convinced that it must be okay because we did not immediately experience severe consequences. But now we are starting to experience severe consequences, and things will get a whole lot more painful if we stay on the path that we are currently on. I am definitely one that likes to hope for the best, but I would strongly urge you to prepare for the worst because it appears that is exactly where things are heading in the months ahead.”

In a separate piece, Snyder wrote about the several converging events coming up in September and October. He expects for more war as well as famine. He wrote:

“As events accelerate, a lot of people out there are going to be absolutely shocked to find themselves right in the middle of the chaos that is enveloping the globe. We tend to think of war, famine, pestilence and great seismic catastrophes as things that happen on the other side of the world. For now, that is true to a certain degree. But it is just a matter of time before there won’t be anywhere to run from the apocalyptic events that are beginning to rock our planet.”

On Purpose?

Consider the possibility that this is all being done on purpose.

Trump has, out in the open, made every move to grab more power and control as he builds the digital gulags through artificial “intelligence” (AI) and digital money.

Yet another power grab was announced yesterday via a planned declared “emergency” as Scott Bessent, Trump’s sodomite George Soros-crony pick for treasury secretary, announced plans to declare a “national housing emergency” so the government can establish price controls. “Conservatives,” do you have anything to say?

Jacob Thompson wrote:

“The issue isn’t scarcity, it’s a problem with untold tens of millions of illegals dwelling illegally. It’s a problem of debt slavery and usury that has driven up prices. It’s private equity and private investors - BlackRock, Blackstone, State Street, Vanguard, etc. - buying up single-family homes and neighborhoods with blank checks, and then charging higher cost rents. There are a number of older people who refuse to sell their properties and take a penny less. It’s a central bank that has caused all this mass inflation and monetary manipulation. It’s builders using cheap, illegal labor to increase their bottom line while charging more for a crappy finished product; each contractor charging more in order to keep up with inflation. Rate cuts are not going to affect mortgage rates in any meaningful way. People have been bled dry these last few years on purpose so that even if there was a hypothetical deflationary event, people would be too broke or unable to hold down a job long enough just to make the entry payments. So when Soros-trained Bessent tells us they are going to create a solution to fix this, he means they are going to deploy something so sinister to screw us all over. BlackRock and these other firms are chomping at the bit to buy it up and sell it all back to you. Remember: ‘you’ll own nothing and be happy.’”

Remember, Elon Musk was selling that AI is going to allow for some communist utopia to form.

So, according to the Trump technocrats, nobody is going to work and yet they’ll have all their hearts desires. So this economic news ain’t all that bad. You’ll be taken care of by your mommy/daddy government.

Musk just a few weeks ago has again said well have “universal high income.” He wrote:

“Everyone will have the best medical care, food, home, transport and everything else. Sustainable abundance.”

Absolute lies. Will not happen. No, this is about more power and control, about social credit systems.

But while the economic conditions continue to get worse, those of us who put our trust and faith in Jesus Christ don’t need to worry.

And it’s not because we won’t be effected. It’s because our time on earth is not about worldly gain. It’s about working for the Lord.

Shilhavy wrote:

“When you don’t expect the world to give you anything your heart yearns for, which includes family and ‘friends’, then there really is nothing to be disappointed in. Pick yourself up, count your blessings, pray for God’s power to reign in you, and get back to the work of the Lord. The best is yet to come, but only after the work is finished.”

Therefore, my dear brothers, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.—1 Corinthians 15:58

