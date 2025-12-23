Seth Hancock Reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
15h

Sharp historical walkthrough of 1913s triple blow. The way it ties 16th, 17th amendments and Fed creation together as a coordinated attack on constitutional federalism is something I havent seen laid out this crisply before. The Lindbergh quote about advance knowledge of panic creation really hammers home how structual advantage compounds over time. Been reading stuff like Rothbard's Mystery of Banking and this fills in the political economy side that often gets glossed over. The "we already have freedom" trap is underatd as a obstacle to reform.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Seth Hancock · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture