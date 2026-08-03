Today in dystopia, our physical literature is being destroyed in order to train generative AI products to take our jobs and pollute our environment…. They’re destroying things that make the world better in order to create things that make the world worse. —Caitlin Johnstone

Court documents show that artificial “intelligence” (AI) companies have been buying up large numbers of books to scan them for training their AI systems. In the process, companies have been unnecessarily destroying the physical books.

The information stems from a lawsuit accusing AI companies of piracy which has led to a $1.5 billion settlement with AI company Anthropic and authors who had their work pirated.

Ars Technica reported that Anthropic spent millions of dollars to purchase books which they would cut the pages from the bindings in order to scan the pages despite there being a process for scanning books without destroying them.

Internal documents from Anthropic detailed its plans for scanning millions of books but didn’t “make clear why the company wanted to destroy the books in the process,” 404 Media reported which added:

“A deposition of Tom Harvey, who Anthropic hired to lead the project and who previously helped create Google Books, shows that one company Anthropic contracted to scan the books was Datamation, which offers both ‘high volume destructive and non-destructive book scanning’ services. In a destructive book scanning process, the spine of the book is cut so the pages can be fed into a scanning machine, which is faster and cheaper than non-destructive book scanning.”

The Ars Technica report added:

“While destructive scanning is a common practice among some book digitizing operations, Anthropic’s approach was somewhat unusual due to its documented massive scale. By contrast, the Google Books project largely used a patented non-destructive camera process to scan millions of books borrowed from libraries and later returned. For Anthropic, the faster speed and lower cost of the destructive process appears to have trumped any need for preserving the physical books themselves, hinting at the need for a cheap and easy solution in a highly competitive industry. Ultimately, Judge William Alsup ruled that this destructive scanning operation qualified as fair use—but only because Anthropic had legally purchased the books first, destroyed each print copy after scanning, and kept the digital files internally rather than distributing them. The judge compared the process to ‘conserv[ing] space’ through format conversion and found it transformative. Had Anthropic stuck to this approach from the beginning, it might have achieved the first legally sanctioned case of AI fair use. Instead, the company’s earlier piracy undermined its position. But if you’re not intimately familiar with the AI industry and copyright, you might wonder: Why would a company spend millions of dollars on books to destroy them? Behind these odd legal maneuvers lies a more fundamental driver: the AI industry’s insatiable hunger for high-quality text.”

While Ars Technica boils this process down to AI’s “insatiable hunger for high-quality text,” could there be something more insidious at play?

Jacob Thompson wrote:

“It is a quasi-new age of digital book burning. Remember the book Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury? The 1953 book is a dystopian novel that takes place in a future America where books have been outlawed and the ‘firemen’ come by to burn any books that are found to exist. Society had become illiterate because of it, and literature and words were replaced with television, sports and the many vanities of a cosmopolitan society; as books were seen as sources of confusion and depression. The main character of the story was able to steal and hide a book from being burned, the Bible, and eventually escapes the manhunt after him and finds a society that has memorized a number of books in the event society collapses, and the main character realized that he learned to memorize parts of the book of Ecclesiastes. The group then stands from a distance as they watch the city get nuked into oblivion…. These AI companies are evil, they are godless reprobates and ‘inventors of evil things’ (Romans 1:28-32). They are helping to usher in a new technological dark age, creating totally illiterate, domicile, uninspired, apathetic zombies who are incapable of anything or critical thought (more so than many people already are), where people must bow down to their new god for wisdom and truth. Old books and materials are being destroyed, and this is no mistake, it is deliberate. I believe it is imperative, more than ever, to make sure you have and preserve and read many books. If that means downloading and printing off documents and books then do that.”

Consider some of the agendas currently in play, such as the World Economic Forum’s agenda that “you’ll own nothing and be happy.”

The powers that shouldn’t be have been pushing us towards all digital for decades. And with that comes a lot of control for those who own the digital systems.

Consider that in 2009, Amazon remotely deleted two iconic books from its Kindle system, George Orwell’s 1984 and Animal Farm. Customers paid for the books but could no longer access them. Why? Because the customers owned nothing.

Ultimately, Amazon reinstated the books to the Kindle after backlash. But what does it say that they tried it in the first place, and they tried it with those two dystopian novels in particular?

Carrow Brown wrote:

“George Orwell’s 1984 and Animal Farm are chilling critiques of totalitarianism, censorship, and truth manipulation. Orwell’s dystopian worlds warn against the dangers of state-controlled information and the consequences of rewriting history to serve those in power. In 1984, the government erases documents and alters records to create an illusion that their version of history has always been correct—a practice eerily similar to Amazon’s digital deletion. Amazon’s removal of 1984 and Animal Farm from Kindle devices was an act of irony so profound it seemed almost unbelievable. Here was a tech giant effectively erasing two of the most powerful critiques of such actions from existence. While Amazon cited a copyright licensing dispute as the reason, the outcome remained the same: books that customers had purchased and downloaded vanished in an instant. Kindle users who believed they owned these books suddenly discovered the harsh truth—they didn’t truly own anything at all. Students using those books lost the material and all the notes they made for class—RIP. This incident serves as a stark reminder that our access to information in the digital age is more fragile than we might realize. As long as we rely on digital platforms like Amazon for our books, we’re at the mercy of corporations that can control, alter, or delete content at will. Much like in 1984, information can be rewritten or erased without public consent, creating a chilling modern-day parallel to Orwell’s dystopian warnings.”

This wouldn’t be the last time Amazon pulled this move. In 2024, Amazon began deleting movies from its streaming services. Other streaming services have been openly editing and censoring movies to sanitize the “wrongthink,” as Orwell would call it, in said movies.

More recently, Sony announced it would no longer produce physical copies of its games for its PlayStation gaming system, according to Emily Topping for Current Affairs.

Topping wrote:

“Sony’s digital-only change is an alarming reminder. As physical media disappears, and subscription models and cloud-based storage take its place, we risk never truly owning anything—from games, to our favorite songs, to photos of our grandchildren. Meanwhile, the things we do ‘own’ can be altered by companies at a moment’s notice. It is much easier to snatch something out of someone’s hand when they were never really holding it in the first place.”

And also consider this agenda from the wicked tech companies. They are literally trying to build a religion out of their AI systems.

How easy would it be for them to create some one world, ecumenical religion and completely distort, warp and pervert The Bible if they could destroy every physical copy of God’ word?

I don’t think they’re at the point where that’s possible as I think there are enough people who at least know they need physical Bibles, even if they are willing to go digital with everything else. But I’m positive the tech oligarchs would if they could and will try as much as possible.