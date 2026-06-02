Reps. Mike Rogers (R-Alabama) and Adam Smith (D-Washington) released the proposed 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) last week in the House Armed Services Committee.

Included was a new section, Sec. 224 titles United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative, which integrates the American military with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). That section states:

“This section would require the Secretary of Defense to designate an executive agent responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel, including bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation.”

Many Americans might be perplexed as it already feels like the two militaries are intertwined, but this move would codify it into what our politicians call “law.” Keep in mind, our politicians want us to be integrated with an IDF that uses Palestinian women and children as target practice.

Ben Freeman for Responsible Statecraft reported that Sec. 224 “lays the groundwork for bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of U.S.-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation.”

The U.S. already partners with Israel on missile defense, but this section expands things to include all areas of defense tech from artificial “intelligence” to biotech. It also includes integration of networks and data fusion which means American data will now be Isreal’s data. This, if approved, will be the highest level of military integration with a foreign military in American history.

Freeman wrote:

“The provision would arguably do more to intertwine the U.S. military with the Israeli military than the more than $200 billion (inflation adjusted) in military assistance Israel has received from the U.S. since its founding in 1948…. It would fuse the U.S. and Israeli defense sectors in multiple areas vital to the battlefields of the future, like autonomous systems and cyber. It would also bring extraordinary Israeli influence to the U.S. beyond what it already has through the Israel lobby and its robust network of social media influencers. It would give the Israeli government the opportunity to greatly expand one of the most powerful levers of influence in U.S. politics: jobs in the U.S. By expanding or starting new co-production facilities like it already has in Mississippi and Arkansas, the Israeli government could boast of providing jobs on U.S. soil, thereby securing allies among members of Congress who represent the districts where those jobs lie…. The result could well be a U.S. political system even more susceptible to the whims of an Israeli government that seemingly has no qualms about drawing the U.S. into military conflicts in the Middle East.”

In a policy brief for the Quincy Institute, Steven Simon wrote:

“The shift will strip away the political and diplomatic oversight mechanisms that make the relationship publicly accountable, moving it from a visible annual aid vote into the opaque machinery of defense acquisition, where oversight is limited and political accountability is minimal. The result would be a defense relationship that is simultaneously deeper and less transparent.”

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Political oversight and public accountability, what’s that? Those don’t exist in America, right?

That would be a fair assessment considering the political clowns in America, like Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana).

Regarding Donald Trump’s illegal, immoral, criminal war against Iran and a planned war powers act vote to end Trump’s illegal actions, Johnson said that it was “being forces” and they went “around the speaker with a discharge to bring that to the floor.” He said he hopes it doesn’t pass “because we don’t need to take away the authority from the commander in chief and the Pentagon right now.”

Johnson may want to brush up on the Constitution, that document he swore an oath to uphold, which clearly lays out that Congress is to declare war and even that there shall be no standing armies. Under Article I, Section 8, Clauses 11 and 12:

“The Congress shall have Power… To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water; To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years.”

Back to the proposed Sec. 224 of the NDAA, Simon’s Quincy Institute brief lays out that this proposal comes from negotiations between Benjamin Mileikowsky, a.k.a. Benjamin Netenyahu, and the U.S. for years. Simon wrote:

“The United States and Israel are now approaching the renegotiation of their 10-year defense Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU. Israeli officials have said they want to phase out US military grant aid — a position that sounds like a step toward ending US military assistance to Israel. It is not.



What top Israeli officials — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are quietly backing is not a reduction in American support, but a reorganization of it: shifting billions in resources from State Department–administered foreign aid grants into general Pentagon procurement accounts, industrial partnerships, and sustainment pipelines. The shift will strip away the political and diplomatic oversight mechanisms that make the relationship publicly accountable, moving it from a visible annual aid vote into the opaque machinery of defense acquisition, where oversight is limited and political accountability is minimal. The result would be a defense relationship that is simultaneously deeper and less transparent.



Since fiscal year 2019, the United States has provided $3.3 billion per year in Foreign Military Financing, or FMF, grants to Israel, plus an additional $500 million per year for missile defense cooperation. About 25 percent of this FMF grant money has gone toward offshore procurement, or OSP, funds allocated to Israel to spend domestically on its own defense industry and military equipment. Effectively, it is a US subsidy for Israel’s military industrial complex.



This OSP precedent is slated to end with the expiration of the current MOU. This has fueled Israeli proposals to phase out FMF grants altogether, replacing them with a relationship centered on US–Israeli defense integration. This would embed Israeli firms and Israeli–origin intellectual property inside larger Pentagon programs and production. Unlike the foreign assistance process, the military procurement framework would not be subject to the political scrutiny of Congress and the State Department, but would be evaluated on bureaucratic criteria such as cost, readiness, and capability. This shift would likely be justified by reframing US support not as a handout to Israel, but as an investment in American military readiness, industrial capacity, and jobs…. The post-2028 US–Israel defense relationship will likely be recast to reduce its political profile. The annual aid vote, one of the most predictably contentious moments in future US foreign-policy debates, may fade away, replaced by procurement decisions that attract little public attention and even less organized opposition. Israeli officials will be able to claim, accurately in formal terms, that Israel no longer receives American aid. American officials will be able to defend the spending as investment in US readiness rather than largesse to a foreign partner.



None of that makes the relationship smaller. The financial flows may be as large as or larger than the current baseline, depending on how procurement portfolios scale and how sustainment tails develop. The strategic coupling will deepen. The industrial interdependencies will become harder and more costly to unwind. And the mechanisms that once, however imperfectly, provided political leverage and diplomatic accountability will have been dismantled and replaced with something that operates on entirely different terms.



For observers trying to understand US–Israel relations, the practical implication is methodological. The aid vote is no longer the right place to look. Instead, the key data will be located in the procurement budget, industrial-base investments, sustainment pipeline, IP licensing arrangements, and workshare provisions. The consequential decisions will be made in those domains.”

Chris Menahan wrote for Information Liberation:

“The partnership the Quincy Institute describes is far worse than our current arrangement -- which could potentially end in a few years or so with a simple vote in Congress.



They’ve known for over a year now this was coming and they’ve been planning for the shift. The Trump administration and our AIPAC-owned Congress are going to be working overtime to tie this Israeli albatross around our neck.”

Karen Kwiatkowski wrote:

“The vision is IDF fusion with US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, and the entire DOD intelligence community. This integration is not just between the Pentagon and the IDF, but between the Pentagon and the Israeli government itself. Israel is a security state, a modern Sparta with a far bigger agenda than that of the original Sparta when it signed the 386 B.C treaty of Antalcidas with Persian King Artaxerxes II. A small militaristic power aligning under the protection of a great regional power, towards its own ends, saw dissatisfaction, internal debate, and ultimately more war, sparking the rise of enemies and ideas of autonomy that made the cheap gamble of empire-backed Spartan dominance intolerable. This concept was tested, and has failed. The rebellions that Section 224 will engender and fuel come from the fifty US states, the people that inhabit them, as well as from inside the Pentagon and around the world. There are far better ways for the US military industrial complex, and the Zionist state to exist, starting with separately and independently. The Israeli ‘Pentagon,’ the Kirya, has proven unimpressive in defense and utterly pathological in its operations. It is moving out of downtown Tel Aviv and establishing a whole new geography as well. This means new technology, new construction, and lots and lots of shekels in the coming decade – not counting the rising cost of continuous war that Israelis accept as part of their modern ethno-fascism. I say shekels, but I mean dollars. Billions of military and technology dollars are already added to the Israel account every year, processed through the unaudited bowels of the Pentagon. Pressure for audits, and popular disgust in the US for Israel is growing. A reliable Congress may be purchased, but it will become younger, less reliable and even more expensive every year. The only way to fund Israel’s major expenses in the security arena is to re-route this flood of taxpayer dollars underground, out of sight and out of mind. Section 224 of the NDAA will do exactly this. When Netanyahu told his handpicked CBS interviewer on May 10th that ‘he doesn’t want the aid’ he simply meant he didn’t want it scrutinized by American taxpayers.”

This is just the latest attack on Americans under the NDAA. Attacks on our liberty under NDAA ramped up under George W. Bush and then under Barrack Obama in 2012 with the indefinite detention section that “grants the President the authority to detain individuals, including U.S. citizens, without trial,” according to Schwartz and Cohen Law. Keep that in mind as we tiptoe towards implementing Noahide laws. With Sec. 224 and the indefinite detention provisions, could we see IDF soldiers on American soil rounding up Americans?

And all of these attacks under the NDAA, they always come with bipartisan support and nearly no pushback except for a few minority voices, such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) in 2012.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) has promised to offer amendments to remove Sec. 224 if the bill comes to the House floor. Of course, though, that is with the time he has left in Congress as Trump and the Israel lobby successfully bought his seat in the primary.

Additional Sources

Integrating US & Israeli Militaries - What The District Of Criminals Is Now Advancing

Swamp’s New Draft Defense Bill Would Open Up Billion-Dollar Taxpayer Purse For Foreign Countries

House NDAA Proposes to Integrate US with Israeli Armed Forces, Nearly Fusing Them