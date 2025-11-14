Below will be a pair of related pieces by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

And a few other sources and insights:

New Epstein Emails Tell Us More Of What We Already Know

Donald Trump literally brought some Republican lawmakers to the situation room to recant their support for Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Kentucky) efforts to get the Epstein files released. Just for understanding, the situation room is used for highly sensitive discussions related to national security.

But Massie now has the signatures to force a vote.

[source]

20,000 More Emails from Epstein Released by Congress Testify to Trump’s Participation in the Epstein Child Trafficking Blackmail Operations

November 13, 2025

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

After the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee published three emails from the Jeffrey Epstein estate yesterday showing how President Trump was part of Epstein’s child sex trafficking enterprise, Trump and his supporters called “foul” claiming that the Democrats had “cherry picked” just a few emails to try and deceive the public.

So the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee proceeded to publish all 20,000 pages of emails from the Epstein estate.

Perhaps this was the Democrats’ plan all along??

Because those emails did nothing to exonerate Trump, but instead provided further evidence of Trump’s participation with Epstein, and showed how unfavorable Epstein and others viewed the pedophile Donald Trump.

In one email between Epstein and Larry Summers, Epstein said:

“I have met some very bad people. None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body.”

Ben Meiselas says he read all of them and gives this report.

And remember, these are documents from Epstein’s estate.

The “files” that the FBI has are something else, and allegedly contain videos of sexual acts with children that were used to blackmail people.

This is probably what Trump fears most, as victims have identified him at these parties where children were raped.

We published the testimony of one of those survivors in 2023, Jennifer Guskin. See:

Her story is so horrific, far worse than anything else we have ever published.

But her story is not unique. It involves MK Ultra mind control and experimentation, along with grim details of murder and Satanic ritual abuse.

And because she was trafficked in Washington D.C., she names names. And yes, she includes Donald Trump.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT ABOUT TOPICS SUCH AS CANNIBALISM, CHILD SEX, TORTURE, MURDER, ETC. NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN – VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED!

[video link]

Jennifer is not the only one who was a victim of the Epstein child sex trafficking network that has gone public, as others have also exposed him.

Katie Johnson is another one, who filed a lawsuit against Trump in 2016, claiming he raped her when she was just 13 years old. The lawsuit was mysteriously dropped, and the media discredited her because it was before the elections, and because she was asking for millions of dollars in damages.

That’s what makes Jennifer Guskin’s story so credible, because she is still a Trump supporter as she believes that Trump has changed his ways and will put a stop to this.

Here’s a recent article published discussing Katie Johnson’s story:

Horrible Atrocities: “Katie Johnson’s Allegations Against Donald Trump, Centered on Claims of Sexual Assault in 1994” Excerpts: Katie Johnson’s allegations against Donald Trump, centered on claims of sexual assault in 1994 when she was 13, emerged in a series of lawsuits filed in 2016, casting a shadow over Trump’s presidential campaign. These accusations, tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, have sparked significant controversy, amplified by their political and social implications. Below is an examination of the timeline, legal proceedings, key details, and broader context surrounding these claims, focusing on documented facts and the complexities of the investigations, as well as Trump’s consistent denials and the scrutiny of his Epstein connection. In April 2016, a woman using the pseudonym “Katie Johnson” filed a federal lawsuit in Riverside, California, accusing Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein of raping and sexually assaulting her at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 1994 during a series of parties. The suit, filed without legal representation, claimed Johnson was lured to these events with promises of a modeling career and alleged that both men subjected her to “sexual abuse under threat of harm” and “conspiracy to deprive civil rights,” seeking $100 million in damages. The complaint described graphic details, including Trump allegedly tying her to a bed, forcibly raping her, and threatening her and her family to ensure silence, referencing another girl, “Maria,” who reportedly disappeared. A supporting affidavit from “Tiffany Doe,” an anonymous witness claiming to have worked for Epstein, corroborated Johnson’s account, alleging she recruited Johnson and witnessed the assaults. This initial lawsuit was dismissed in May 2016 by a U.S. District judge for failing to cite a valid civil rights claim, with the judge noting that the cited statutes did not apply to the allegations and that Johnson, claiming indigence, could not be exempted from court costs. Undeterred, Johnson, now represented by attorneys and using the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” refiled a similar lawsuit in New York federal court in June 2016, reiterating the 1994 rape allegations but adjusting some details, such as omitting claims about an abortion or ethnic slurs attributed to Trump. A third version of the suit was filed in September 2016, again in New York, with affidavits from “Tiffany Doe” and another anonymous witness who claimed Johnson had confided in them at the time. These filings alleged Trump knew Johnson was 13 and described multiple sexual encounters, including a role-play scenario. However, on November 2, 2016, days before the presidential election, Johnson was scheduled to appear at a press conference organized by attorney Lisa Bloom to reveal her identity. She abruptly canceled, citing “numerous threats” that left her “in terrible fear,” according to Bloom. Two days later, on November 4, 2016, her attorney Thomas Meagher filed a notice to voluntarily dismiss the case without explanation. Johnson has not been heard from publicly since, and no criminal charges were filed. (Full article.)

A video of Katie Johnson in what appears to be a deposition has been on the Internet for several years now, describing what she went through. Here is a copy you can watch:

[video link]

One of the best documentaries I have ever watched about all of Donald Trump’s ties to pedophiles who surround him, most of them Jewish, was produced during his first term in office by Vigilance Intelligence.

The title is “Trump’s Pedophiles”, and there are two parts. In Part 2, he discusses Katie Johnson and some corroborating evidence to her testimony.

If you really want to understand Donald Trump and his ties to Epstein and the Zionist Jews, invest a little bit of time to view these two videos – they are EXCELLENT!

[video link]

[video link]

How long can the MAGA supporters of Trump continue to claim that all these women are lying, and that only Donald Trump is telling the truth?

In 2019 two journalists published a book titled: “All The President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator.”

They reported that they uncovered 43 new sexual assault allegations against Trump over the years that were previously unreported.

And yet none of this evidence and none of the testimonies against the Pedophile in Chief will sway Trump’s most loyal supporters, who are mainly Conservative Evangelical Christians.

What does that say about the moral condition of our country today?

“Every matter must be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.” (2 Corinthians 13:1)

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.

Trump White House in Chaos as Newly Revealed Emails Link Trump to Pedophile Epstein and Massie Discharge Petition Moves Forward

November 12, 2025

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The White House Epstein files scandal was headline news all day today.

First, Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released some emails this morning showing that Trump knew about Epstein’s child sex trafficking, and even spent time with the underaged girls.

This is one report from The Hill:

Epstein alleges Trump ‘knew about the girls’ in emails released by House Democrats Excerpts: Emails released by Democrats show convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein telling associates in the 2010s that “of course” President Trump knew about his relationships with underage girls. The three emails, released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, show Epstein’s correspondence with his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as columnist and author Michael Wolff. In the short exchanges, Epstein says Trump “spent hours at my house,” while another says the president “knew about the girls.” “The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover. These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the panel, said in a statement. “The Department of Justice must fully release the Epstein files to the public immediately. The Oversight Committee will continue pushing for answers and will not stop until we get justice for the victims.” The emails are set to inflame a debate about materials related to Epstein that will heat back up as the House of Representatives returns to Washington on Wednesday to reopen the federal government. Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.) will be sworn in Wednesday afternoon, and is set to become the final signature needed on a discharge petition that will force floor action on a bill to compel the Department of Justice to release files related to Epstein.

The Trump administration apparently went into panic mode, as Trump mocked Republicans in his own party stating “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap” as he tried to keep making this a partisan issue and a “Democratic Hoax.” He then pressured some of the Republican Congresswomen who have signed Representative Massie’s discharge petition on the Epstein files.

From The Hill:

Trump warns GOP against engaging with Democrats’ Epstein ‘trap’ Excerpts: President Trump on Wednesday warned Republicans against engaging with the latest round of documents released from the Jeffrey Epstein case, which included emails in which the late sex offender referenced Trump. “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price,” Trump continued. “There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!” Trump’s post admonishing Republicans also comes as his allies have attempted to dissuade some GOP lawmakers from signing onto a discharge petition that would force a vote on a bill to release files in the Epstein case. Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.) is set to become the 218th signature on the discharge petition shortly after she is sworn in on Wednesday at around 4 p.m. EST. All other Democrats and four Republicans have signed the petition: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.). The Trump administration has reached out to Boebert and Mace, specifically, about their support for the petition.

Arizona Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva was sworn into office later in the day, and promptly signed the discharge petition sponsored by Congressman Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna. The petition to release the Epstein files must now be brought to the floor of the House of Representatives for a full vote in Congress, which should happen in early December.

Congressman Khanna actually predicted that 40 to 50 Republicans might vote for it once it is on the House floor, which could potentially be enough votes to overturn a Presidential veto, which is all but certain, if the bill can be passed by the Senate with a similar margin, which is probably not likely.

But it forces EVERY MEMBER OF CONGRESS to be on the record regarding whether or not they want the Epstein files released.

From The Washington Post:

House effort to force vote on releasing Epstein files can advance A discharge petition now has the 218 signatures needed to trigger a vote on releasing more Epstein files. Excerpts: A bipartisan House effort to force a vote on releasing more files related to the federal government’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein can now move forward. A discharge petition — a mechanism by which House lawmakers can circumvent the normal legislative process to compel votes — received the 218th signature needed to force a vote on the Epstein files on Wednesday. The newly sworn-in Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Arizona) provided the final signature, adding her name to a list of lawmakers that includes all 214 Democrats and four Republicans: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Nancy Mace (South Carolina) and Thomas Massie (Kentucky). “That’s what the American people expect us to do: fight for them. That is why I will sign the discharge petition right now to release the Epstein files,” Grijalva said in a speech after being sworn in. “Justice cannot wait another day.” Massie accused the White House of “scrambling” on Wednesday to stop the vote from happening but declined to say exactly what actions he believed it was taking. “I’m little bit troubled that we’re trying to undo a shutdown here, and the most important thing at the White House was trying to stop a vote on releasing the Epstein files,” he said. Now that the petition has 218 signatures, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) is required by House rules to bring the Epstein-related measure to the floor after a period of seven legislative days, setting up a politically fraught vote that some Republican members have been trying to avoid since before the August recess. If enacted, the measure would require the attorney general to “release all documents and records in possession of the Department of Justice relating to Jeffrey Epstein,” minus identifiable information of the victims, within 30 days of the bill’s enactment. Khanna said Wednesday that he was confident the measure would succeed in the House: “I think we could get 40 to 50 Republicans [to vote for the measure] once it’s on the floor of the House,” he told reporters ahead of Grijalva’s swearing in. Full article.

Here is Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch reporting on today’s events, as he interviews Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman Robert Garcia.

I think we are going to see a very interesting end to 2025 this year, as this Epstein scandal is not going away anytime soon. As I previously wrote, former Prince Andrew was the first billionaire and Epstein pal to suffer political fallout from this scandal, but others are sure to follow.

Related:

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.