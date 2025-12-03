Below will be an article by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

5-Year Anniversary of the Experimental COVID Shots’ Reign of Terror – The Mass Murderers are Still Unpunished!

December 2, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The calendar flipped to December this week, as the Thanksgiving holiday along with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season is over now.

People’s attentions here in the U.S. now usually turn to the main holiday season that December brings, and most Americans also commemorate the attacks on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii that brought the U.S. into World War II on December 7th.

Personally, I also have several friends and family members who have birthdays in the beginning of December.

But since 2020, the one event that has dominated my mind every time I see the calendar turn to December, is December 11, 2020, the day that Donald Trump forced the FDA to approve the experimental Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccine”.

That day literally terrorized me emotionally, because I knew what was coming, and during that time I spent most of my waking hours writing and publishing videos trying to warn as many people as possible about just how deadly these experimental shots were, trying to save as many people as possible.

Next week will mark the 5-year anniversary of the FDA approving the Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccine” and of Trump’s Operation Warp Speed proclamation to mass distribute it, on December 11, 2020.

During the past 5 years since that fateful date, there have been 1,670,564 cases filed with the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Recording System) database maintained by the FDA and CDC of injuries and deaths following the COVID shots, including 38,876 DEATHS, and 74,164 permanent disabilities. (Source.)

And we know that this is just a fraction of what the real numbers are, as the U.S. Government itself has admitted in the past that fewer than 1% of all vaccine adverse events are ever reported to VAERS.

In contrast, since the VAERS database was established 35 years ago, all other FDA-approved vaccines have had 1,025,002 cases filed of injuries and deaths following ALL non-COVID vaccines COMBINED for the past 35 years, resulting in 23,676 DEATHS, and 23,676 permanent disabilities.

And in addition to all this, there are nearly 4,000 fetal deaths in VAERS following COVID vaccination (source -this is a custom search I developed to find these), and I am sure that is just a fraction of the total amount.

In fact, there used to be many more than the current number, which means as high and awful as these numbers are for the COVID vaccines in their own government database, they have obviously removed quite a few of them already.

And how many untold young women have become infertile following the shots, in addition to the thousands who lost their unborn children?

It’s no wonder that we have a major labor shortage here in the U.S. today with rapidly declining birth rates.

Here is a short video that is under 10 minutes long commemorating that fateful day 5 years ago.

When Biden took over and had the FDA expand these experimental shots to children, I almost lost it emotionally. It seemed like all of my efforts, as well as the efforts of many others who tried to warn people about these shots, were in vain, as parents led their children to the slaughter, choosing to believe their government instead.

Deaths and injuries to children between the ages of 5 and 11 after receiving a COVID shot increased by 1000%. See:

In March of 2022 I published a prayer that I prayed and a conversation with Jesus that I had, when I seriously thought about giving up as the stress just seemed too much for me.

I was embarrassed to publish it and almost didn’t, but I feared disobeying my Lord more, as I knew he led me to do it, and I know for a fact that it blessed many people, helping them to cope as well.

I just listened to it again and it made me cry all over again.

You have to weep, if you know the truth. Because the alternative is to be consumed by anger, and that anger will destroy you.

This is what I wrote in March of 2022:

Prayer and tears are what has kept me sane all these years. When we pray and pour out our heart before God, it is very important to then stop, and listen to what he has to say. The words will come into your mind, and you should write them down, in a prayer journal. That’s what I did here, and this is first time I have ever shared anything like this with the public. My desire and hope is that it will motivate you to do the same thing. Pour out your heart, and all your anger and frustrations to the one who can actually do something about it. And then just be still, and listen. You might be shocked at what you hear. He might want to change you, instead of the circumstances you are asking him to change. On this day, I was shocked. Thoughts came into my mind in reply, that I never even thought about before. I did not want to publish this. I feel embarrassed. But the Holy Spirit made me so uncomfortable the more I delayed, that finally I was more uncomfortable NOT publishing it than I was in publishing it. So here it is.

So here we are 5 years later, a nation suffering from COVID-19 “vaccine” PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), and millions still carrying the scars and evidence of this holocaust in their bodies and souls, while the criminals who brought all of this onto us walk around free and continuing their crimes.

Step out of the delusion that politics and politicians can solve this, and come to Jesus for REAL healing of your body and soul.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” (Jesus in Matthew 11:28-30)

