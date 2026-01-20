Below will be a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

All Eyes Now turn to Palestine as Trump Unveils his “Board of Peace” for Gaza Which Could Replace the UN

January 18, 2026

by Brian Shilhavy

Health Impact News

The Trump Administration sent shock waves across the world on Friday when the White House announced a new “Board of Peace” that is allegedly part of the next phase of the plan to take over Gaza.

The Board consists of heads of states and billionaires. Trump was announced as the Chairman of the Board, and other countries can allegedly buy a “permanent” membership (if they are invited by Trump) to the new Board with an investment of $1 billion U.S. dollars.

A U.S. official confirmed to CBS News on Saturday a Bloomberg report which stated that Mr. Trump wants countries that would like a permanent spot on the Board of Peace to contribute $1 billion towards it. Countries that do not want to contribute a $1 billion would be limited to three-year terms, Bloomberg reported. The U.S. official also told CBS News that any contributions will be used to rebuild Gaza. The official said that “virtually every dollar” raised will be spent on the board’s mandate, adding that there will be no “exorbitant salaries “or “administrative bloat.” (Source.)

There are various reports out regarding who was invited to be on this new Board, which includes billionaires and heads of state. Interestingly, no head of state from Israel has been named yet, only a billionaire Jew who lives in Cyprus.

Two countries that allegedly received invitations to join the Board are countries that Israel has now publicly protested against: Turkey and Qatar. Israel is complaining that they were not consulted on the makeup of the Board.

Israel objects to U.S. announcement on Gaza reconstruction committee In a rare criticism of the U.S., its close ally, Israel’s government is objecting to the White House announcement of leaders who will play a role in overseeing the next steps in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement Saturday, a day following the announcement, that the Gaza executive committee was “not coordinated with Israel and is contrary to its policy.” Netanyahu has told the foreign minister to contact U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the statement said. Minutes after the statement from Netanyahu’s office, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, in a statement backed the prime minister and urged him to order the military to prepare to return to war. The White House released the names of some of the leaders who will play a role in the committee. The list does not include any Israeli officials, but includes an Israeli businessman. (Source.)

This confirms what I have been reporting for years now, which is that the U.S. controls Israel, and not the other way around as so many in the alternative media claim. Israel was formed in 1948 as part of the Balfour Declaration by the British government during World War I, and controlled by the House of Rothschild whose main financial center is London, and secondary center being in Paris.

After the rise of the United States after WW II, the Rockefeller financial center based on Wall Street in New York City, started competing with the Rothschilds, and today seems to have overtaken them and now control almost everything that goes on in Israel, with the richest Jews living in the U.S., most of them in New York City.

As I have previously reported, Israel really operates like the 51st State in the U.S. now. If anyone still has any doubt about this, consider this article just published on Axios by Barak Ravid.

“Gaza is our show”: U.S. pushes its plan over Netanyahu’s objections Excerpts: President Trump’s advisers have little patience for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s objections as they push ahead with “phase two” of the Gaza peace plan. “This is our show, not his show. We managed to do things in Gaza in recent months nobody thought was possible, and we are going to continue moving,” a senior U.S. official told Axios, referring to Netanyahu. Netanyahu released an unusually pointed statement objecting to the “executive board” for Gaza, which the White House named on Friday. The committee, which reports to the Trump-led Board of Peace, includes the foreign minister of Turkey and a senior Qatari official, despite Netanyahu’s insistence that those countries have no role in governing Gaza. The announcement stunned Netanyahu, who was not consulted. The Israeli media quickly started reporting on the idea that Qatar and Turkey — key mediators on the Gaza deal who both have fractious relationships with Israel — would be wielding influence. Asked by Axios about Netanyahu’s comment, the senior U.S. official doubled down. The official said Netanyahu was not consulted on the membership of the committee because he does not have a say in the matter. “If he wants us to deal with Gaza, it will have to be our way. We worked over him. Let him focus on Iran and let us deal with Gaza. We are not going to argue with him. He will do his politics and we will keep moving forward with our plan. He can’t really go against us,” the U.S. official said. The senior official added that unless Netanyahu wants to send Israeli troops back into the fight in Gaza, with the U.S. withdrawing from this issue, he’ll have to get with the U.S. program. Full article.

This plan to take over Gaza was already announced within days of Trump being inaugurated last January. Here is the AI video they later produced which Trump posted on his social media platform:

The usual Zionist billionaires from the U.S. were named to this new “Board of Peace”:

Jared Kushner – Donald Trump’s son-in-law

Marco Rubio – United States Secretary of State

Steve Witkoff – United States Special Envoy to the Middle East

And of course, Trump is the Chairman of the Board, the biggest Zionist of them all, as the first Jewish-elected president of the United States.

We don’t know all the heads of state yet who have been invited, but some have already made positive comments about joining, such as Argentine President Javier Milei, while others are still contemplating whether or not they should join, such as Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says while he’s accepted Donald Trump’s invitation on principle to join the president’s “Board of Peace” to oversee next steps in Gaza, it’s just unclear now what the $1 billion permanent membership fee is for. “The president raised it with me a few weeks ago,” he told reporters in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, adding he has yet to absorb all its details including how the Trump-led initiative will be structured and how financing would work. “Canada wants money to have maximum impact,” Carney said, laying out a condition for Canadian involvement. “We still do not have unimpeded aid flows, humanitarian aid flows at scale to the people in Gaza. … That is a precondition for moving forward on this.” (Source.)

As far as I have been able to determine so far, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only head of state from one the BRICs founding members that has been invited, but so far he has not made any public comments about it.

Trump invites PM Modi to be part of Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ United States President Donald Trump has invited Indian PM Modi to be part of the Gaza board of peace. The ambitious international body aims to guide the reconstruction and transitional governance of Gaza following the fragile ceasefire that halted more than two years of conflict between Israel and Hamas. (Source.)

This makes sense, since Trump just announced new tariffs against countries importing Iranian oil, which put pressure on India as the Trump Administration continues to try and preserve the U.S. petrol dollar.

And trying to get India onto this new Board is even more significant, when you consider a report just published by the Financial Times which states this new “Board of Peace” was formed not just to oversee Gaza, but to replace the United Nations, where Russia and China hold vetoing powers as founding members of the UN.

Broad mandate of Trump’s Board of Peace sets it up for rivalry with UN Excerpts: The Board of Peace set up by Donald Trump to oversee Gaza will have a broader mandate that could allow it to rival the UN and mediate in other global conflicts, according to the charter sent to prospective members. The body was originally conceived as part of the US president’s push to create a new governance framework for the shattered Palestinian enclave in the wake of Israel’s devastating two-year offensive against Hamas. But the text of its charter, which does not mention Gaza but stresses the need for a “more nimble and effective international peace-building body”, suggests its scope would be far broader, and that the body — which will be chaired by Trump himself — could be used as a rival to the UN. “The Board of Peace is an international organisation that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict,” the charter says, according to a copy seen by the Financial Times. The distribution of the charter came after US officials had floated the idea of allowing the board to mediate in other hotspots such as Ukraine and Venezuela, and appears to give credence to diplomats’ fears that the Trump administration is seeking ways to sideline the UN. Full article.

It is certainly not a coincidence that the White House released this news about the new Board of Peace on Friday, as the the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is now led by co-chairman American Larry Fink of BlackRock, the largest investment fund in the world, begins their yearly meeting this coming week.

I think we will see a lot of sessions and special speakers now promote this new “Board of Peace”, and putting pressure on billionaires and countries to join the Board, as they seek to replace the U.N.

A lot of things are now starting to fall in place, and the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle of the Zionist Trump administration are now starting to come together.

For example, we can now see what perhaps Trump meant while still campaigning in 2024 when he proclaimed that Christians only needed to vote for him one more time. His vision is obviously to become a world leader, basically a king, to rule over many countries, and not just the United States.

He will probably try to focus the rest of his presidency on taking over the “Americas” by taking over Greenland, and trying to control Central America and South America as well.

If he gets what he wants, which is not certain at all, he may even rule directly from Gaza, or Jerusalem itself, if they are able to destroy the Al Aqsa Mosque and build a “third” Jewish Temple in Jerusalem.

None of this is for certain, however, as the BRICs nations led by China and Russia will certainly have a say in how the “New World Order” will be formed.

The actions of the Zionists in the Trump Administration are their last efforts of a dying empire, to try and hold on to their financial leadership around the world and prop up their petrol dollar control.

The Trump Temple Coin to be used in the New Temple.

Meanwhile, in Israel the Jewish Sanhedrin just issued a proclamation claiming that Iran and Syria should come under Jewish control based on “biblical prophecy.” (Thanks to my Australian friend Dr. John Gideon Hartnett of Bible Science Forum for pointing out this article to me.)

Sanhedrin Addresses Iran and Syria, Invoking Cyrus and Biblical Covenants Excerpts: The nascent Sanhedrin issued two declarations that reach across centuries of history to address peoples caught in the grip of tyranny. The first declaration calls on the Iranian people to overthrow the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and return to the partnership with Israel exemplified by Cyrus the Great. The second urges the Kurdish and Druze populations in Syria to seek independence and alignment with Israel. These declarations represent a reclamation of biblical prophecy and the restoration of ancient alliances that the Sages understood would define the end of days. The Sanhedrin’s invocation of Cyrus is central to its vision. Cyrus the Great, King of Persia, issued a decree in 538 BCE allowing the Jews to return from Babylonian exile and rebuild the Temple in Jerusalem. The prophet Isaiah called Cyrus God’s anointed—mashiach—even though he was not Jewish. “Thus says the Lord to His anointed, to Cyrus, whose right hand I have grasped, to subdue nations before him.” (Isaiah 45:1) Cyrus is mentioned by name in the Bible twenty-three times, more than any other Gentile king. He funded the Temple’s construction from the royal treasury. This partnership between Persia and Israel was not political convenience but divine orchestration. (Full article.)

Donald Trump has been compared to Cyrus by the Satanic Jews, and they have even minted new coins to be used in a new “third” temple that have both Trump and Cyrus’s images on them. (See images above.)

Beware of the Christian Cult during these days, as they will undoubtedly continue following Trump and now start writing and making many videos about how all of this is part of biblical prophecy, where the Zionist Dispensationalist view of prophecy is the mainstream view now, which supports the modern day nation of Israel as part of that prophecy.

As I reported last week, there is now a “new breed” of Christians who will support Israel no matter what, as Zionism seeks to expand its influence now, and will most certainly be used to support this new “Board of Peace.”

Every single believer in Jesus Christ who is still part of the Christian churches may soon find that they cannot remain members of their churches without identifying with the “mark of the beast”, which is the Satanic controlled financial system.

There will be NO peace for Israel and Jerusalem, just as there was none in the First Century when Israel and their temple were completely destroyed.

O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who kill the prophets and stone those sent to you, how often I have longed to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, but you were not willing. Look, your house is left to you desolate. For I tell you, you will not see me again until you say, “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.” (Jesus in Matthew 23:37-39)

