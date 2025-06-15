“You don’t have to support the Iranian regime to recognize that launching another regime change war in the Middle East is national suicide. And you certainly don’t have to be a leftist to demand consistency from a man who once ran on “America First.” But here’s the saddest part of it all: even as Trump marches in lockstep with the very neocon warhawks he once denounced, many of his most loyal followers will still be out there waving flags, chanting “USA! USA!,” and begging for war. They’ll cheer blindly as our sons and daughters, our brothers, sisters, mothers, and fathers are sent off to die in a conflict their so-called antiwar president swore he’d never start. The bottom line? Trump isn’t ending wars — he’s prolonging and provoking them. And anyone still cheering him on while he helps fuel this disaster will one day have to answer for what comes next.”—Matt Agorist

Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

The piece primarily deals with the escalations between Israel and Iran as well as U.S. involvement, which I wrote about yesterday.

Just remember that this war, that has been pushed for my entire life, has nothing to do with the freedom of Americans. This will be, if the war comes to pass, unjust and immoral.

But this is what has been planned for decades. Listen to this clip from 2012 when Patrick Clawson, of the AIPAC-funded Washington Institute for Near East Policy, spoke at a policy summit in D.C.:

Notice, he is talking about how to get a war with Iran. He doesn’t want peace. And take note to the 2:50-mark when he gives a tacit admission to false flags being used to start nearly every major American war. Clawson said:

“I frankly think that crisis initiation is really tough, and it's very hard for me to see how the United States president can get us to war with Iran which leads me to conclude that if, in fact, compromise is not coming, that the traditional way of America gets to war is what would be best for U.S. interests. Some people might think that Mr. Roosevelt wanted to get us into World War II…. You may recall we had to wait for Pearl Harbor. Some people might think Mr. Wilson wanted to get us into World War I. You may recall he had to wait for the Lusitania episode. Some people might think that Mr. Johnson wanted to send troops to Vietnam. You may recall we had to wait for the Gulf of Tonkin episode. We didn't go to war with Spain until the USS Maine exploded. And may I point out that Mr. Lincoln did not feel he could call out the federal army until Fort Sumter was attacked which is why he ordered the commander at Fort Sumter to do exactly that thing which the South Carolinians had said would cause an attack. So, if in fact the Iranians aren't going to compromise, it would be best if somebody else started the war.”

Be on the lookout in the coming weeks. The lies and propaganda, the beating of the war drums, will be at a high level.

And use your discernment. If some big event happens and they blame Iran, don’t blindly follow what the mainstream “left” or MAGA “right” media tells you. Think for yourself.

“This is yet another staged war for the whole world to watch. Psychopath Bibi has for years been repeating this tripe about the nuclear threat from Iran: so why now the attacks, why now the insistence to go to war? As the saying goes, ‘All wars are banking wars.’ What people do not realize here in the United States is that Israel cannot do much without the U.S. backing them. They do not have the manpower or the resources. Even Jewish press admits it. Of course, the United States is now in a direct war with Iran and everyone knows it. We knew it was coming, but the masses are always slow moving, and MAGA has egg on its face again. And already the American propagandists have been laying the groundwork for a false flag - which is what I keep warning about: it is going to happen if this war is to advance. My money is on a debilitating “cyberattack” that shuts down the grid, the internet, and banking, where the money disappears as a pretext for digital IDs, programmable money and tokenization. Public opinion is super negative right now, and that would be big enough to get the masses into a frenzy…. Keep calm, be of faith; pray and hope for the best, prepare for the worst.”—Jacob Thompson

With that, here is Shilhavy’s piece.

Christian Pastors Support Israel and the Killing of Iranians Ignoring the Facts that Netanyahu Funds Hamas and Israeli Leaders are Involved in Satanic Ritual Abuse

June 14, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Christian pastors across the U.S. have publicly declared their full support of Israel and their bombing and killing of Iranians. (Source.)

For all you MAGA Zionist Christians cheering Trump’s LIES and deception in attacking Iran through Israel, let me just remind you who you are supporting:

You are supporting two leaders who have been exposed as HAVING FUNDED HAMAS, even before Oct. 7, 2023, in what is now known as “Qatar Gate” and one of the biggest scandals in the history of Israel.

Both Netanyahu and Trump have been supporting Hamas, whom they call a “terrorist group” the whole time. See:

You are supporting pedophiles who rape children through Satanic Ritual Abuse, as reported by the Israeli media. See:

These leaders under Netanyahu and Trump are also all leveraged by their participation in the Jeffrey Epstein financial network.

You are supporting a pathological liar in Donald Trump who continues to use lies and deception to destroy innocent people.

You claim to follow Christ, but you are in fact anti-christs and the false believers that the apostles John and Peter wrote about and warned us against.

Little children, it is the last time. And just as you have heard that antichrist is coming, even now many antichrists have risen up, from which we know that it is the last hour. They went out from us, but they were not of us; for if they were of us, they would have continued with us. But they went out so that it might be revealed that they were not all of us. But you have an anointing from the Holy One, and you know all things. (1 John 2:18-20)

Netanyahu’s jet spotted in Greece: Speculations swirl over Israeli PM ‘fleeing’ amid Iran escalation

From TRT World:

Has Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fled to Greece amid the military escalations with Iran?

Speculations and theories swirled online after Netanyahu’s official aircraft, known as the ‘Wing of Zion’, was spotted at the Athens airport on Friday afternoon, barely a few hours after Tel Aviv launched military strikes deep into Iranian territory.

Users on Platform X tracked the flight’s route, timing, and eventual landing in Greece using publicly available data from the aviation monitoring service FlightRadar24.

As tensions rise following Israel’s overnight strikes on Iran, the unexpected presence of Netanyahu’s aircraft in Athens has sparked intense speculation.

Observers point to several possible strategic motives behind the move, including enhanced security protocols and potential diplomatic or military planning.

One possible explanation is that the move serves as a preemptive safety measure. With the heightened risk of Iranian retaliation, Israeli authorities may be implementing enhanced security protocols to safeguard senior leadership.

US Loses Peace Mask in Israel-Iran Crossfire

From Sputnik:

The US is running the same old neocon playbook – now aimed at Iran. How will it pan out?

“This is a neocon agenda being played out, not a MAGA peace agenda,” Ret. Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, ex-Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik.

As Israel’s war machine escalates in Gaza and strikes Iran with US support, the illusion of neutrality crumbles. Trump’s base may find his “peacemaker” branding impossible to square with this unfolding proxy war.

1.The US is already at war with Iran — just like in Ukraine, it’s a proxy fight.

2.Israel’s strikes don’t happen without US refueling, intel, and bombs.

What are the Results?

“The complete elimination of any credibility Donald Trump and his administration have regarding peace and ‘deals.'”

Like in Ukraine, expect no war declaration by the US, just more weapons to Israel and sanctions against Iran.

The wildcards are global energy shocks and whether other nations seize the moment to confront Israel over its repeated regional offenses.

What About Israel’s Claim It Rules Over Iran’s Skies?

That’s good PR, not reality, according to Kwiatkowski:

Houthis managed to temporarily shut down Ben Gurion Airport – Eilat port is bankrupt due to airstrikes.

Iran becomes first country to shoot down fifth-gen F-35 fighter jets belonging to Israel

From PressTV

Iran has earned the distinction of being the first country in the world to successfully shoot down fifth-generation fighter jets by targeting two stealth F-35 fighters belonging to the Zionist regime. (UPDATE: A third one was allegedly shot down today over Tehran.)

The regime deployed these advanced aircraft in its early Friday morning aggression against the Islamic Republic on Friday, which resulted in the assassination of several high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including women and children.

In an official statement, the Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office announced that its air defense forces had successfully struck and destroyed two F-35 fighter jets along with multiple drones belonging to the Zionist regime.

From Middle East Spectator (Telegram)

EXCLUSIVE: Israel has reached out to Iran through the United Arab Emirates, urging Iran to return to negotiations with the United States and accept a nuclear deal with zero enrichment on Iranian soil

According to an informed official, Israel’s objective in the recent strike was a ‘shock and awe’ moment, which was supposed to prompt Iran to rapidly and voluntarily agree to give up its entire nuclear program without requiring further widespread Israeli strikes.

Iran has informed the regional nation (very likely the UAE) that it will not exchange messages with Israel at this stage, neither directly nor indirectly, and that Israel should not have started a war if they were not prepared to continue it. – Exclusive Sources

Israel: Euphoria gives way to fear after Iranian missiles rain down on Tel Aviv

There is clearly a censorship order on U.S. and Israeli corporate media news organizations, whether they are “liberal” or “conservative”, from showing any of the devastation in Israel caused by Iranian bombing.

To get a balanced view, be sure to check English language sources from the Middle East who publish the non-Zionist perspective.

This is a good report from Middle East Eye – click through to see the photos.

Israelis describe being gripped by fear after Iranian attacks cause widespread destruction in Tel Aviv and elsewhere

Israelis said the initial euphoria over the shock attacks on Iran has given way to fear, after Iranian missiles slammed into central Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel, causing widespread destruction and killing at least three people.

Bright orange flashes illuminated the sky over Tel Aviv early on Saturday as Israeli air defence systems appeared to down some of the incoming missiles.

Still, fires and plumes of smoke could be seen in several areas of Tel Aviv, while explosions were also reported in Jerusalem.

Images and videos verified by Middle East Eye showed apartment blocks in Tel Aviv’s suburbs and the nearby city of Ramat Gan almost completely destroyed and the wreckage of several vehicles among the debris.

Emergency services reported early on Saturday that at least three people were killed across Israel and more than 40 were injured.

More than 200 Israelis are reported to have been wounded since Friday.

“The night was very scary,” Meron Rappaport, a Tel Aviv resident, told MEE.

“There was complete euphoria over how we eliminated the Iranian leadership… but it’s clear to me that after a night like last night, people are in shock.

“There’s no one on the street. And if it continues like this, I don’t see anyone going to work.”

Israel kills at least 58 people in Gaza, many at US-backed aid site: Medics

Meanwhile, the genocide of Palestinians continue, with 58 killed in Gaza since they bombed Iran.

From Al Jazeera:

Israeli fire and air strikes have killed at least 58 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, many of them near an aid distribution site operated by the United States-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), according to local health authorities, the latest deaths of people desperately seeking food for their hungry families.

Medics at al-Awda and Al-Aqsa hospitals in central Gaza, where most of the casualties were moved to, said at least 15 people were killed on Saturday as they tried to approach the GHF aid distribution site near the so-called Netzarim Corridor.

The rest were killed in separate attacks across the besieged and bombarded enclave, they added. Since the GHF started operations last month, at least 274 people have been killed and more than 2,000 wounded near aid distribution sites, according to a statement by the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The GHF said they were closed on Saturday. But witnesses said thousands of people had gathered near the sites anyway, desperate for food as Israel’s punishing 15-week blockade and military campaign have driven the territory to the brink of famine.

Israelis in shelters, Iranians in the streets

While Israelis are hunkered down in bunkers, millions of Iranians took to the streets today in “one of the largest anti-Israel demonstrations in recent memory“.

From Tehran Times:

TEHRAN – What began as a solemn religious gathering in the heart of the Iranian capital erupted into one of the largest anti-Israel demonstrations in recent memory, as millions of Iranians filled the 10-kilometer stretch between Imam Hossein and Azadi squares on Saturday evening.

The major public event named “Iran; Zulfiqar of Ali” began in Tehran simultaneously with similar events held across the country.

It was originally organized to commemorate a major Shia religious holiday, turned into a thunderous chorus of defiance and fury, as the crowd reacted to Israel’s recent missile attacks on Iranian soil—an escalation that has left dozens of senior military figures martyred and pushed the region toward the brink of full-scale war.

Talking to the Tehran Times, one of the participants said: “We are followers of the Commander of the Faithful (Imam Ali). We are not fair-weather friends of Iran. We will stand by our country even in difficult times.”

“We are not warmongers. But when they strike our homeland, what else can we do but respond,” said Fatemeh Badran, a 52-year-old teacher from southern Tehran.

Meters away was a group of schoolboys waving Iranian flags while chanting, “Palestine is not alone.”

A young man, reacting to the Israeli regime’s brutal assaults, said: “For 45 years, we’ve been waiting for Israel to make a move so we could bring its destruction closer and closer.”

Iran has Powerful Allies – Both China and Russia Condemn Israel and the U.S. for Starting this War

From the Russia Media:

US Always Planned to Use Israel as Proxy to Attack Iran

Donald Trump did everything he could to make sure that the war between Israel and Iran began, military and political observer Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.

The White House was well aware that Tehran would never accept the “humiliating” terms for the nuclear deal, and thus from the get-go planned to use Israel against Iran.

The fact that Trump essentially adopted a “my way or the highway” approach to the nuclear talks with Iran did not help matters either.

With Iran’s attacks on US military bases in the Middle East on the table, if Tehran decides that a large-scale war is unavoidable, the ensuing escalation may deal a serious blow to Trump’s image in the United States.

There is a high probability of the ongoing crisis leading to further evolution of the Iranian military technologies, assuming that Iran manages to withstand the Israeli aggression and deliver a fitting retaliation, Mikhailov predicts.

Without US support, Israel would not last long against Iran, considering the vastness of the Iranian missile stockpiles and the fact that Israel expended much of its military potential on the Gaza war and attacks against Lebanon.

