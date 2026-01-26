Below will be a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

CIVIL WAR in the U.S.! Another U.S. Citizen Murdered by Federal Agents in Minneapolis

January 24, 2026

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

[Alex Pretti was a U.S. citizen and legal resident of Minneapolis. He was an ICU nurse who worked for the government in a VA hospital.]

Earlier today, Alex Pretti, a U.S. citizen and ICU nurse who worked for the government in a VA hospital, was shot about 10 times by federal agents while video recording protests in Minneapolis.

As I write this, more video footage of the event is going public.

Pretti appeared to be filming federal agents and trying to direct traffic, when those federal agents approached him and another woman who was with him. The agents pushed the woman to the ground, and when Pretti tried to help her, he was pepper sprayed a couple of times and then thrown to the ground by several agents.

There was apparently a third woman who was nearby and also video recording everything. Other video footage has surfaced from across the street.

One of the officers appears to take a hand gun away from Pretti, and press reports state that he had a license to carry, and Minnesota has an “open carry” policy, meaning that the officers probably grabbed it from his holster. It appears that one of the officers started hitting him with his own gun.

At no point in all the videos I have seen did Pretti have the gun in his hand, only a camera that he was using to video record.

The third person who was apparently with Pretti kept on recording from the sidewalk, and it appears that one of the officers unholstered his own gun and shot Pretti in the back, and then at least one other officer also shot him several times.

What caused these officers to start shooting him is not clear at the time of my writing this. Could it have been something he said?? He was lying on the ground, and his firearm appears to have already been removed.

The FBI and others are beginning to investigate this, but before any investigation even started, people in the Trump Administration, and Trump himself, had already labeled Mr. Pretti as a “domestic terrorist” who had intended to “mass murder” federal agents.

View the raw footage for yourself in this compilation of video clips I have created.

WARNING: GRAPHIC AND COARSE LANGUAGE

This is clearly the effect of Zionism in the U.S. now. It is a belief that Americans are more privileged and special than other nations.

But it is not enough to just be an American. You have to also agree with the Zionist agenda, and if you do not, your life is not worth much, and just opposing the Zionist cult is enough to justify your execution.

In 2024 a movie was made that was called “Civil War.” It was a fictional movie, and when I watched it I said to myself, “This is ridiculous. This would never happen in America like they are portraying.”

Here’s a clip from a scene called “What kind of American?”

NOTE: VERY GRAPHIC!

Now, it seems, that this movie was intentionally produced to condition Americans to see just what we are seeing today.

It will be interesting to see how the Evangelical Christian Zionists deal with this one, because they are huge 2nd Amendment advocates, and Mr. Pretti had a license to carry in Minnesota.

If you have never had a license to carry a firearm in the U.S. before, then you are probably unaware of how difficult it usually is to get one, especially in “liberal” states like Minnesota. You have to pass an FBI background check, and have no criminal record, among other things.

When I published my report on the killing of Nicole Good in Minnesota back on January 9th, I had several people contact me and criticize me for that report.

I had one guy call me a “liberal commie”, and a couple of others who were more polite, and stated that while they agreed with much of my writing, that I was wrong about this story, and then proceeded to try to convince me that this woman was evil because of her liberal views, and the fact that she was a lesbian.

This is what we have become as a nation. If someone is on the other side of the political or religious views of the Zionists, then they deserve what they got, even if they were murdered.

The whole premise of blaming migrants who come across our borders illegally for all of our country’s problems is a false premise. Read what I wrote back in December of 2024 to understand that the U.S. has always allowed the borders to be open as a business model, and how they work together (both parties) with the cartels to traffick people.

For years now Americans have watched these same actions in Gaza, where innocent children and people of all faiths were brutally massacred in front of the eyes of the whole world to see. But not only did the Christians do nothing to try and stop it, they cheered when people protesting the genocide in Israel were arrested, and then some of them were deported to the gulag prison in El Salvador.

Well, now we as a nation are going to reap what we have sown. We will probably continue to see executions of U.S. citizens like this, because enough of the American public supports them.

How long will it be before a Zionist Evangelical Christian is murdered by one of these federal agents? What will you people say then?

I imagine you will continue to condone the actions of these federal agents who will soon turn the entire country into a police state, and claim they got what they deserved for daring to disagree with King Trump.

We saw it during COVID and the murderous “vaccines”, where the churches were turned into vaccine clinics.

How much longer will this Zionist empire in the U.S. last, I wonder?

Jesus said:

“A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” (John 13:34-35)

Jesus loved everyone. If there is a parallel to the Palestinians today that existed in the First Century during Jesus’s ministry, it would be the “Samaritans” who were considered “half-breeds” because they were only partially Jews, but mixed with Assyrian people.

Go read John chapter 4 and how Jesus spoke to a Samaritan woman, and a prostitute at that, which astonished everyone, including Jesus’s Jewish disciples.

He ended up staying two days in a Samaritan town, which today would be like spending 2 days in Gaza.

The result?

So when the Samaritans came to him, they urged him to stay with them, and he stayed two days. And because of his words many more became believers. They said to the woman, “We no longer believe just because of what you said; now we have heard for ourselves, and we know that this man really is the Savior of the world.“ (John 4:40-42)

But today, American Christians want to murder and kill the equivalent “Samaritans” of our world.

