Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Did Elon Musk Force Trump’s Hand on the Epstein “Files”? Trump’s DOJ and FBI Do a 180 Reverse and Conclude “Epstein had no client list, died by suicide”

[Top Row: CIA Director William Burns, Thomas Pritzker, executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels, Sergy Brin, co-founder of Google, Larry Page, co-founder of Google, Mort Zuckerman, a real-estate billionaire who owns US News & World Report. Bottom Row: Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase Bank, President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of HHS.]

July 7, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Axios broke a story last night about Trump’s DOJ and FBI who are now concluding that “Epstein had no client list and died by suicide.”

Exclusive: DOJ, FBI conclude Epstein had no “client list,” died by suicide President Trump’s Justice Department and FBI have concluded they have no evidence that convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, kept a “client list” or was murdered, according to a memo detailing the findings obtained by Axios. The administration is releasing a video — in both raw and “enhanced” versions — that it says indicates no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where Epstein was held the night he died in 2019.

The video supports a medical examiner’s finding that Epstein died by suicide, the two-page memo claims. Why it matters: The findings represent the first time Trump’s administration has officially contradicted conspiracy theories about Epstein’s activities and his death — theories that had been pushed by the FBI’s top two officials before Trump appointed them to the bureau. As social media influencers and activists, Kash Patel (now the FBI’s director) and Dan Bongino (now deputy director) were among those in MAGA world who questioned the official version of how Epstein died.

Patel and Bongino have since said Epstein killed himself. But it has become an article of faith online, especially on the right, that Epstein’s crimes also implicated government officials, celebrities and business leaders — and that someone killed him to conceal them.

The memo says no one else involved in the Epstein case will be charged. (Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking and related offenses.) Full article.

Of course as we have been saying all along, the “client list” and “black book” have already been on the Internet for years, even the unredacted version.

Archive.org actually has a copy that is unredacted.

What has NOT been put into the public yet are the alleged “blackmail tapes”.

In Elon Musk’s recent social media war of words with Trump, he stated on X that the reason they have not been released is that it is taking too long to redact them with all the exposure to Trump.

Trump has always been an integral part of starting and funding the Epstein financial network, and others who were his sexual victims have also revealed much already which we have published on Health Impact News, so Musk was not lying. See:

But due to Musk’s popularity and now stating that he is going to start his own political party, I am not surprised at all that they are doing a 180 on releasing anything that allegedly comes from Epstein.

Musk has leverage over them now, but Musk is also heavily leveraged himself, due to his companies and government contracts.

Also, while his name does not appear in Epstein’s “black book”, he and his brother, Kimbal Musk, also have strong ties to Epstein who helped them start Tesla and SpaceX. See:

What is more surprising is that this administration promised to reveal them in the first place. Now they got caught with their pants down, because they cannot even control those on Trump’s team, which Musk was originally a part of.

A couple more headlines from our Telegram Channel:

What is the “Gospel”? Abraham was NOT a Jew nor an Israelite!

[Abramo ripudia Agar e Ismaele by Guercino in 1657. Source. More info on artist.]

Romans 10:16-21

But they have not all obeyed the gospel. For Isaiah says, “Lord, who has believed what he has heard from us?” So faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ. But I ask, have they not heard? Indeed they have, for “Their voice has gone out to all the earth, and their words to the ends of the world.” But I ask, did Israel not understand? First Moses says, “I will make you jealous of those who are not a nation; with a foolish nation I will make you angry.” Then Isaiah is so bold as to say, “I have been found by those who did not seek me; I have shown myself to those who did not ask for me.” But of Israel he says, “All day long I have held out my hands to a disobedient and contrary people.” (Romans 10:16-21)

In the first verse of this selection from Romans Chapter 10 that I just quoted, the word “gospel” is used. In some modern English translations of the Bible, they use “good news” instead for this verse, which is the literal translation from the Greek: εὐαγγέλιον (euaggelion).

But in the other 70+ times this Greek word is used in the New Testament, it is always translated into the English as “Gospel.”

So why do some English translations NOT use the English word “Gospel” from Romans 10:16, but instead the more literal “Good News”?

Because the predominate Zionist teaching today is that the “Gospel” originated with Jesus Christ in the New Testament, and they are embarrassed to use it here, since Paul is quoting Isaiah in the Old Testament.

He is clearly applying “Gospel” to the Old Testament as well as the New Testament.

So when did the “Gospel” start in the Old Testament?

Paul answers this question in his letter to the Galatians:

And the Scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the Gentiles by faith, preached the gospel beforehand to Abraham, saying, “In you shall all the nations be blessed.” (Galatians 3:8)

The place where this Gospel was preached to Abraham of course is in Genesis chapter 12, which the Zionists so infamously misquote:

“I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.” (Genesis 12:3)

The Zionists misinterpret this verse as claiming it refers to Israel, even through Israel is not even mentioned in Genesis 12:3. Israel was the name given to Abraham’s grandson, Jacob, who was renamed to “Israel” and had 12 sons who became the 12 tribes of Israel.

But the fact is that the Gospel began with Abraham in the Old Covenant, and continued to his descendant Jesus Christ, who was born of the virgin Mary, executed on the cross unjustly, and then risen from the dead.

This is the New Covenant.

The Jews today who do not accept the Gospel of Jesus Christ, are actually no different from the Jews in the Old Testament who also did not accept the Gospel of Abraham, and are caught up in the Zionist cult today, wrongly thinking that the Gospel is for all ethnic Jews who live in a land called Israel.

They were wrong during Old Testament times, when Isaiah clearly wrote that they did NOT believe, but were unbelievers.

The Gospel has never changed.

It has ALWAYS been about the people of faith who believed just as Abraham did, and had nothing to do with ethnicity or religion.

It began with Abraham, who was a Hebrew, and NOT a Jew or Israelite.

The Zionists would respond: “So what. He is the father of the Jewish people, is he not?”

Yes, he is. But he is also the father of most of the Arab nations, through one of his other sons, Ishmael.

Does that make him an “Arab” or an “Ishmaelite”?

Latinos denounce ICE’s use of racial profiling to detain US citizens : ‘I am American’

[Image source.]

The Trump Administration continues to LIE stating that they are only arresting and deporting illegal migrant criminals.

But the fact is that they are arresting people in the work force who are here LEGALLY, including U.S. Citizens who are Latinos.

LA is now the experimental city in the U.S. on how to implement martial law, and now that they are arresting and detaining Hispanic U.S. Citizens, why would they stop there?

Soon this martial law will expand, and could easily include anyone who dares to criticize Israel, or even Trump and his administration for that matter.

How long could it be before everyone outside in public needs to have the Star of David on their body somewhere to prove their loyalty to Zionism, in order to participate in society?

From El Pais:

Andrea Vélez, a 32-year-old marketing designer, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on June 24 as she was going to work in downtown Los Angeles. On June 12, Brian Gavidia, 29, was working at a trailer yard in Montebello, California, when he was assaulted and restrained by ICE officers. Just over a week earlier, Elzon Lemus, a 23-year-old electrician, was stopped, pulled from his car, and handcuffed on his way to work in Nassau, New York. In addition to sharing the experience of being detained by immigration agents, the three have something in common that has raised the controversy over immigration raids to a new level: they are all U.S. citizens of Latino origin. ICE has no authority to detain them. “Now that ICE is having to meet higher quotas for arbitrary arrests than ever before, we’ll see more and more cases like these,” Nareen Shah, director of Government Affairs for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), told EL PAÍS. “The problem is that even when people claim to be U.S. citizens and can prove they are, we’ve still seen cases where they’re detained,” Shah said. Under the Fourth Amendment, Americans are protected from random searches unless law enforcement has probable cause to believe they are involved in criminal activity. In the case of ICE, they cannot legally detain a citizen because their powers are regulated by immigration law, according to federal legislation. (Full article.)

