Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

The piece provides further details on the alleged cut in mRNA research funding announced by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. that I wrote about yesterday.

Did HHS Secretary Kennedy Really Ban mRNA Vaccines? Trump Fails to Confirm and Instead Boasts About Operation Warp Speed

August 7, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Secretary of HHS Kennedy announced this week that the Trump Administration was withdrawing contracts with BARDA that totaled $500 million for developing mRNA vaccines.

Both the Corporate Media and Alternative Media have reacted very strongly to this announcement claiming that the Government has now stopped funding all mRNA vaccines. But their reactions were polar opposites, from horrified by the Pharma-funded corporate media, to overjoyed by the alternative media.

Both sides are wrong in their assumption that all funding for mRNA shots was ending.

Listen to what he actually said:

The money is just being redirected to develop other vaccines.

As we look at what the HHS Secretary has done so far since being appointed to his position, we can clearly see that Mr. Kennedy wants MORE vaccines, not less.

They just have to be “safe vaccines,” according to him.

Of course “safe vaccines” do not exist! When the Supreme Court heard a case in the past challenging the 1984 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act passed into law by President Reagan, they ruled that vaccines were “unavoidably unsafe,” and kept the Act in place.

So the current law of the land is that vaccines are NOT safe. The vaccine cult believes that the “known risks outweigh the benefits“.

But since vaccines by their very nature work more on the commercial insurance industry model in the U.S., and not like the medical system which seeks to provide “cures” for diseases, vaccines can never be proven to be “effective”, because they are injected into humans BEFORE they contract the disease, as a preventive measure.

If the person who received the shot never contracts the disease(s) the vaccine was intended to stop, there is no absolute proof that the person did not contract the disease because of the vaccine. It is just a simple correlation, and not “proof”.

The fact is that “science” cannot actually “prove” anything at all. “Scientific proof” is a myth. To learn more about this fact, see:

So while Kennedy proudly announced this week that the Trump Administration was canceling these mRNA vaccines that BARDA was working on because mRNA vaccines are not good, according to Kennedy’s statement, he has actually approved NEW mRNA vaccines already since he has been in office, including COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

As I noted last month (July, 2025) when Kennedy approved the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna, “Spikevax”, to be injected into babies 6 months old through children 11 years old, I reported that there are now MORE COVID-19 shots approved by the FDA under Kennedy than there were at any point under the Biden Administration. See:

Also, how do we know if what Kennedy announced about these BARDA mRNA vaccines being canceled, is even true or not?

Earlier this year, back in May, Secretary Kennedy Jr., flanked by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, and Dr. Marty Makary, U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner, announced on Musk’s X platform that the CDC was no longer recommending COVID vaccines for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.

However, anyone visiting the CDC website and viewing their childhood vaccine schedule, could clearly see that they were still recommending them. Even when the CDC did update their website after this announcement, there was still no withdrawal of their recommendation to inject COVID-19 vaccines into every person in the U.S. above the age of 6 months. See:

As can be expected, the pharma-funded corporate media confronted Trump on this immediately, and this is what Trump stated in response to the news that mRNA vaccine development at BARDA was being halted by his administration:

[video link]

Not only did Trump confirm that this has NOT happened, saying that “we’re going to look at that,” he went on to talk about Operation Warp Speed, and how proud he was of that military campaign against Americans which weaponized Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccines that harmed millions of Americans.

How can people so foolishly believe the lying words coming out of Secretary Kennedy’s mouth anymore? Do people honestly believe that Pfizer CEO Bourla, and Moderna CEO Bancel, the world’s top 2 pharma companies developing mRNA vaccines, will allow this to happen?

Then earlier today, Mr. Kennedy’s handler, U.S. Senator and pediatrician Dr. Bill Cassidy, whom Kennedy allegedly must check in with every week, also came out publicly against Kennedy. He also played the “China card”.

After RFK Jr. ends vaccine funding, Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy says cuts don’t fit Trump agenda U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is admonishing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s decision to cancel about $500 million in vaccine research — one of his first public conflicts with Kennedy since helping him win confirmation to the job. “It is unfortunate that the Secretary just canceled a half a billion worth of work, wasting the money which is already invested,” Cassidy wrote on X. “He has also conceded to China an important technology needed to combat cancer and infectious disease. President Trump wants to Make America Healthy Again and Make America Great Again. This works against both of President Trump’s goals.” Cassidy then linked to a Forbes article about Kennedy’s decision not to fund further development of vaccine strains like the one used develop the inoculations that ended the COVID-19 pandemic. Cassidy joined a chorus of criticism by physicians and health care experts. (Source.)

The entire Congress is currently on summer recess, so it appears that Kennedy sneaked this in to grab some headlines, while everyone else was on vacation.

Look for a report any day now in the corporate news, maybe even later today, quoting officials, maybe even at BARDA itself, stating that this is not happening.

NOBODY in U.S. politics can stand up to Big Pharma, and I mean NOBODY.

But Kennedy can now wring his hands together and tell his MAHA supporters: “Well, I tried, but the Deep State opposed me.”

Of course, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. IS part of the “Deep State.” Listen to him brag about a dinner he had with his “Deep State” friends in 2024 when he was still campaigning to be President of the U.S.

[video link]

Kennedy did not succeed in getting the Democratic nomination for POTUS, so he tried to join Kamala Harris’s campaign looking for a job.

When she didn’t want him, Trump picked him up off the Harris campaign trash heap, and promised him the HHS Secretary job if he could get his followers and supporters through Children’s Health Defense to vote for him.

So Kennedy serves “at the pleasure of the President“, and Trump’s pleasure is MORE mRNA vaccines, and a desire for Operation Warp Speed II, to make Big Pharma Rich Again!

And while almost nobody else in the media seems to want to talk about this, public information about Mr. Kennedy clearly shows that he is the most corrupt member of the Kennedy family, and was raised as a rich, privileged white boy who was a heroin and sex addict.

He and his previous wife, Mary Richardson, are also in the Epstein’s black book, and it is known that Kennedy slept around a lot while married, and even tried to bring other women into the home that he and Mary shared to have group sex. He allegedly told Mary that she would be better off dead, and after taking their children away from her in a custody battle, she committed suicide.

Nobody in their right mind, including other members of the Kennedy family, ever dreamed that he could hold a public office, so damaged was his reputation before he started The Mercury Project, which later became Children’s Health Defense.

It took a second Trump term in the White House, where the American public voted for Trump to be back in office even after he killed and maimed millions of Americans with his Operation Warp Speed campaign, and is now also a convicted felon and the first felon to hold the office of POTUS, and is also a known associate and friend of Jeffrey Epstein and his child trafficking network.

If Conservative Christians can support and love Trump, then it is no surprise that many of them love Mr. Kennedy as well, as long as they like the words coming out of his mouth.

For the time will come when men will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths. (2 Timothy 4:3-4)

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.