Below is a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Do You Have The Peace of God in Your Life?

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:6-7)

November 10, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

The false beliefs of the Technocrats today when discussing AI or robots are based on one thing: Data.

Other words for “data” would include “information” or “knowledge”.

In the small minds of the Technocrats, the belief is that “Dataism” is what controls life, and therefore those who own and control the data control life.

Back in 2023 I published an excellent article written by an Orthodox Priest:

Here is an excerpt from my Introduction to his article:

Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He is one of the leading technocrats today who promotes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and makes techno-prophecies about the future, claiming that AI is advancing so rapidly, that we are the last generation of homo sapiens, because transhumans will soon replace us. Harari makes it clear that “dataism” is the new religion that fuels AI, and he claims: We are probably one of the last generations of homo sapiens. Within a century or two earth will be dominated by entities that are more different from us than we are different from neanderthals or from chimpanzees. Because in the coming generations, we will learn how to engineer bodies and brains and minds. Now how exactly will the future masters of the planet look like? This will be decided by the people who own the data. Those who control the data control the future, not just of humanity, but the future of life itself, because data is the most important asset in the world. Yuval Noah Harari believes that one day we will be able to “hack humans”, because he believes that the human mind is no different than a computer, and our thoughts are simply “biochemical algorithms.” This is a religion, not science. It is based on a Darwinian biological view of life, which sees reality as simply the observations of the physical world, ignoring the human soul and spirit. In this new religion called “dataism,” you must surrender your data to the network, whether you want to or not, because refusing to share all the personal data of your life is “a sin.” We mustn’t leave any part of the universe disconnected from the great web of life. Conversely, the greatest sin is to block the data flow. What is death, if not a situation when information doesn’t flow? Hence Dataism upholds the freedom of information as the greatest good of all. (Quote from “Homo Deius, A brief History of Tomorrow” – section on The Data Religion.) These technocrats view the universe as a closed system, and therefore they believe it is just a matter of time before all the data of the universe can be cataloged and be put into one large digital database. This view believes that the “data” is finite, and obtainable by man to catalog and digitize for AI. This contradicts the teaching of the Ancient Scriptures, which views man as the creation of God, where God also created the universe, and exists outside of the creation. The teachings of the Ancient Scriptures, or the Bible, states that only God contains all the data, because the data accessible to God is infinite, not finite. It is beyond the reach of man to be able to access all the data in the universe. Full article.

However, even if technology could accumulate all the intelligence of humans and catalog it, making it available to artificial intelligence, the sum of the “data” of human intelligence would still NOT make AI smarter or better than humans.

Attributes of human beings that are commonly referred to as “emotions” would include attributes such as love, joy, and peace. These human attributes are NOT found in the “data”, making them completely inaccessible to artificial (fake) intelligence.

These attributes are usually referred to as superior to just “knowledge” (the accumulation of data) in the Ancient texts of the Bible, especially love.

We know that we all possess knowledge. Knowledge puffs up, but love builds up. The man who thinks he knows something does not yet know as he ought to know. But the man who loves God is known by God. (1 Corinthians 8:1-3) I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the saints, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge—that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God. (Ephesians 3:16-19) Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. For we know in part and we prophesy in part, but when perfection comes, the imperfect disappears. (1 Corinthians 13:8-10)

What is the “Peace of God”?

When I began publishing on the Internet in the late 1990s, every website I have ever published, through today, has a link to my personal testimony about my spiritual rebirth that happened in 1979.

And the title to that article is “Peace with God.”

Here is an excerpt:

I had always considered myself a Christian, and a “good person.” Even though I got high, I was no junkie. I mainly just smoked marijuana, and my friends and I rationalized that our behavior was no different than the casual social drinker of alcohol. It was just that one was legal and the other wasn’t. But we thought the laws were wrong, not us (and we were right!). But now two major sins in my life were staring me right in the face: one was my dependence on marijuana, and the other one was planning my life without considering what God wanted me to do with my life. Without even really understanding what the word “repentance” means, I saw myself in a different light, and knew that my sins were keeping me from knowing God’s will. I immediately confessed my sins to God, and told him that I was not going to make any more decisions about my life until He told me what He wanted me to do. What happened next is truly the miracle in my life, and words cannot come close to describing the inner transformation that occurred in me that summer day in 1979. First of all, a joy and peace flooded my being, such that I had never known could even exist in this life. It was the ultimate high, and it was from the Holy Spirit. It was so wonderful, that I took all my paraphernalia that I used to smoke pot and threw it into the dumpster outside our building. What I had found was so much better than drugs, that I lost all my desire to get high on drugs. I had finally walked out of the darkness and into the light. (Full article.)

God has a plan and purpose for everyone he creates. When we are born from our mothers and enter the world, we enter into the world system controlled by Satan, and just naturally start following the ways of this world.

These “ways” of the world put us into direct conflict with God, and we just naturally become his enemies, even if we are trying to do what in our minds is “right”.

When Jesus came to earth and refused Satan’s offer to control it (Matthew 4:8-11), he told his followers just before he was executed:

“I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6)

So when I confessed to God that I had never stopped to consider why he created me and what he wanted me to do with my life on that summer day when I had just turned 19 years old, I ended my war against God that I didn’t even know I was fighting, and my spirit went through the rebirth, and I started following the true Way.

“Peace with God” was my best description of what had just happened to me, and that has been the name of my life story ever since.

I was now working with God, instead of against him.

The process of coming to terms with God and becoming his adopted child by being taken out of Satan’s world system so that we now have peace with God, is called “reconciliation.”

Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous man, though for a good man someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Since we have now been justified by his blood, how much more shall we be saved from God’s wrath through him! For if, when we were God’s enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life! Not only is this so, but we also rejoice in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have now received reconciliation. (Romans 5:7-11) Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come! All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation: that God was reconciling the world to himself in Christ, not counting men’s sins against them. And he has committed to us the message of reconciliation. We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God. (2 Corinthians 5:17-20)

Peace with God Means War Against Satan – The World Should Hate You!

In most Christian organizations and churches in the U.S. today, this is where the story ends. To most of them, being “reconciled to God” means becoming a Christian and joining a Christian church, as most preach some version of the “prosperity gospel” with heavy Zionist influences that claim that Christians are now the most special group of people on earth, along with the Jews.

Nothing even close to this belief system exists in the New Testament portion of the Bible. In fact, it is just the opposite.

Here is what Jesus taught:

“If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you.” (John 15:18-19) Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to turn a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law— a man’s enemies will be the members of his own household. Anyone who loves his father or mother more than me is not worthy of me; anyone who loves his son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me; and anyone who does not take his cross and follow me is not worthy of me. Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it. (Matthew 10:34-39)

If your life is not full of chaos and troubles, then you are most likely still a friend of the world, and by default an enemy of God in most of the things you do.

The false Christian prosperity gospel does not teach this, because it is a huge business raking in $trillions each year. (Source.)

Teaching that one must suffer hardship and persecution when you have peace with God and are no longer his enemy, is a bad business model for Corporate Christianity.

And yet the New Testament portion of the Bible that they claim to follow, teaches this very thing, which Jesus Christ warned his followers about.

Think of all the “heroes” of the faith in the New Testament, such as the “apostles” like Peter, John, James, and Paul. They ALL spent time in jail or prison, because they were testifying to the Truth, and exposing what the evil Jews were doing. Much of what Paul wrote that is recorded in the New Testament was written when he was in prison.

But if a member of a Christian church is arrested today and spends time in jail or prison, they will probably be kicked out of their church, because they “must have done something wrong,” as these Churches partner with Satan and promote Christian nationalism, the police state and the military industrial complex.

As I have frequently documented over the years, the Christian church in the U.S. partners together with Big Pharma practicing in witchcraft (pharmakeia), and they also participate with the U.S. Government in child trafficking through the U.S. Government-funded Foster Care and Adoption child trafficking networks.

Thanks to the power of the Internet, I have spent about 30 years going against the Satanic world system, and I have suffered greatly for doing so. I have been arrested once, and two other times have had arrest warrants filed against me.

I have had numerous judges and attorneys threaten me over the content I publish, especially in the area of child trafficking and medical kidnapping, and also for exposing the evil vaccine system before it was “politically correct” on the Right to do so after COVID.

My business has been attacked by the FDA, the IRS, and others forcing me to spend a fortune on attorneys over the years.

But I have survived, and I would do it all over again! I have been able to survive because I have the peace of God ruling in my heart.

When I have become depressed or start feeling sorry for myself, it has always been because of my lack of faith.

Paul gave the cure for feeling anxious and worried about the loss of things this world has to offer, including our families, in his letter to the believers in the city of Philippi:

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:6-7)

The Peace of God is the key to everything. Without it, you simply have “data”, or knowledge which limits your “understanding.”

The Peace of God does NOT lead to an easier life in this world. In fact, just the opposite.

But what the Peace of God does do, is give us strength and joy once we are reconciled to God, even if we are sitting in a prison cell here on earth.

For those who are at Peace with God but suffering as an enemy of Satan’s world system, NOTHING is impossible for us!

Jesus replied, “What is impossible with men is possible with God.” (Luke 18:27) Remain in me, and I will remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me. I am the vine; you are the branches. If a man remains in me and I in him, he will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing. If anyone does not remain in me, he is like a branch that is thrown away and withers; such branches are picked up, thrown into the fire and burned. If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be given you. (John 15:4-7) “Have faith in God,” Jesus answered. “I tell you the truth, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart but believes that what he says will happen, it will be done for him. Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours. (Mark 11:22-24)

(Note: I believe that the “mountain” Jesus is referring to in these verses is probably not literal, but refers to Mt. Sinai, where the Law was given to Moses and represents the Old Covenant, which meant he was referring to the Satanic Jews who rejected him and ended up murdering him. They would also persecute and murder many of the followers of Jesus after his death and resurrection.)

Guarding our Hearts with the Peace of God

As I said above, Paul wrote the cure to mourning our losses in the world system as the world turns against us:

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:6-7)

We are to pray, and to give thanks to God for his peace and salvation, which then guards our hearts where our minds and intellect reside. See:

The root cause of anxiety, fear, and guilt is unbelief. In the Ephesians 3 passage I quoted above, Paul prays that we need to be “rooted and established” in the love that Jesus Christ has for us who are at peace with God, which surpasses knowledge:

And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the saints, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge—that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God. (Ephesians 3:16-19)

In the first chapter of Ephesians, Paul talks about the “eyes of our hearts” that are needed to experience the fullness of the power that God now extends to us who are no longer his enemies, but part of his spiritual family:

I pray also that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in the saints, and his incomparably great power for us who believe. That power is like the working of his mighty strength, which he exerted in Christ when he raised him from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms, far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every title that can be given, not only in the present age but also in the one to come. (Ephesians 1:18-21)

Paul is most likely referring to these spiritual eyes of the heart when he describes our life here on earth fighting against Satan’s world system in his second letter to the believers in Corinth:

But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us. We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be revealed in our body. For we who are alive are always being given over to death for Jesus’ sake, so that his life may be revealed in our mortal body. So then, death is at work in us, but life is at work in you. It is written: “I believed; therefore I have spoken.” With that same spirit of faith we also believe and therefore speak, because we know that the one who raised the Lord Jesus from the dead will also raise us with Jesus and present us with you in his presence. All this is for your benefit, so that the grace that is reaching more and more people may cause thanksgiving to overflow to the glory of God. Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal. (2 Corinthians 4:7-18)

This is what brings us into the Human Superior Intelligence (HSI) network, where AI and those who serve Satan’s world system cannot enter.

Learn more about the HSI network here.

Comment on this article at Created4Health.org.