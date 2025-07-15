Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Epstein Handler Ghislaine Maxwell Offers to Testify before Congress – Are Republicans Blocking Her?

[Melania Trump, Donald Trump, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Original image source.]

July 14, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

In a bombshell report today, the Daily Mail published a story claiming that Ghislaine Maxwell, the only person behind bars who is serving 20 years on child sex trafficking charges related to Jeffrey Epstein, is willing to testify before Congress about the “Epstein files.”

She allegedly claims that no plea deals were made in her case that would prevent her from testifying.

The Daily Mail claims that Republicans are blocking her.

EXCLUSIVE Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is ready to reveal ‘truth’ of the pedophile client list, say insiders. So, why are Republicans blocking her? Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to speak in front of Congress about The Epstein Files, sources tell Daily Mail. Maxwell, 63, is the only person behind bars – serving 20 years on child sex trafficking charges – despite the fact that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly controlled a web of underage girls. Additionally, Epstein’s victims alleged they were passed around as sex toys to his wealthy friends and billionaire business associates who regularly visited his homes including his private island, Little Saint James. Now a source said: ‘Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story. ‘No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.’ What that ‘truth’ is remains to be seen. Maxwell was convicted in 2022 over her role in a scheme to sexual exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Epstein over the course of a decade. Maxwell argues she should have been protected from prosecution as part of a Non Prosecution Agreement made by Epstein – her former lover and boss – in 2007 when he agreed to plead guilty to two minor charges of prostitution in a ‘sweetheart deal’ which saw him spend little time behind bars. And now, controversy continues to rage over the Department of Justice’s statement that there is no Epstein ‘client list’ and the release of videos from inside New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center which the DOJ says proves he committed suicide in 2019 while being held in jail on sex trafficking charges. Full Article.

Maxwell was already appealing her conviction in 2022 to the U.S. Supreme Court, because her attorneys claim she never should have been put on trial because of the plea deal Epstein reached with Florida prosecutors in 2008.

Now, irony of ironies, the DOJ has to give a response to her appeal by today (7/14/25), so that falls on Pam Bondi, who just told the world that Epstein didn’t have a client list!

Pam Bondi hit with another big blow as she prepares major action in Ghislaine Maxwell case amid Epstein outrage The Justice Department is preparing to reply to British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s filing claiming she should have never been charged in Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking case. Currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, Maxwell’s lawyers argue she shouldn’t have been put on trial in the first place because of the plea deal Epstein reached with Florida prosecutors in 2008. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s DOJ is due to respond to the filing on Monday, July 14. Bondi can’t seem to escape the Epstein case despite her desperate attempts to leave it in the rearview mirror. The Maxwell filing comes at a particularly charged time for Bondi where, as head of DOJ, she is under fire by pro-MAGA firebrands claiming she botched the Epstein files review. Last weekend the DOJ and FBI leaked an unsigned memo concluding that Epstein did kill himself in prison in August 2019 and that he did not hold a converted ‘client list’ of high-profile co-conspirators. The memo said that no more people would be arrested, charged or convicted in the Epstein child sex trafficking case. (Full article.)

In another HUGE article that hit the press today, Reuters reported that two-thirds of the DOJ unit defending Trump policies in court have quit!

Two-thirds of the DOJ unit defending Trump policies in court have quit WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department unit charged with defending against legal challenges to signature Trump administration policies – such as restricting birthright citizenship and slashing funding to Harvard University – has lost nearly two-thirds of its staff, according to a list seen by Reuters. Sixty-nine of the roughly 110 lawyers in the Federal Programs Branch have voluntarily left the unit since President Donald Trump’s election in November or have announced plans to leave, according to the list compiled by former Justice Department lawyers and reviewed by Reuters. The tally has not been previously reported. Using court records and LinkedIn accounts, Reuters was able to verify the departure of all but four names on the list. Reuters spoke to four former lawyers in the unit and three other people familiar with the departures who said some staffers had grown demoralized and exhausted defending an onslaught of lawsuits against Trump’s administration. “Many of these people came to work at Federal Programs to defend aspects of our constitutional system,” said one lawyer who left the unit during Trump’s second term. “How could they participate in the project of tearing it down?” Full article.

This news today about Ghislaine Maxwell being willing to testify before Congress got little-to-no press coverage in the U.S. Corporate media. I searched both Google News and Bing News (via Duckduckgo) and there was almost nothing, and the stories that did appear were from the foreign press, such as the UK-based Daily Mail.

Two of the largest Right Wing outlets, Fox News and New York Post, actually ran a different story about Maxwell, which was that her New Hampshire mansion was for sale. Wow, that’s a much bigger story! (sarcasm)

Newsweek ran an article about Roger Stone, who allegedly said she should testify, because she “has nothing on Trump” and only the Clintons.

Sure Roger, sure.

At this point it is still difficult to determine if Trump and Susie Wiles anticipated this response to their announcement that there is, in fact, no Epstein client list. Are things going as planned with these reactions, or has this blown up in their faces in ways they did not anticipate?

This story is not going away anytime soon, and it will be interesting to see who jumps ship, like all those DOJ attorneys.

JD Vance’s silence on Epstein after previous demand for ‘list’ jeopardizes his chances in 2028

JD Vance is another one who is now sitting in the hot seat, as he has been adamant in the past about bringing the truth about Epstein to light.

Vice President JD Vance continues his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding the administration’s handling of the Jefferey Epstein case, despite a long history of advocating for more government transparency. Attorney General Pam Bondi released findings from the Justice Department last week claiming that Epstein did not have a ‘client list’ and there were no more files related to his death in prison or the sex trafficking investigation against him. Prior to taking office as vice president, Vance publicly expressed his belief that a client list existed – and that the public deserved to see it. ‘What possible interest would the US government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh…,’ he wrote on December 30, 2021 on X. At the time, Vance reposted prominent MAGA supporter Jack Posobiec’s comments highlighting a report and wrote, ‘The DOJ and Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have made a deal that her ‘little black book’ of contacts will never be made public.’ That prompted Vance to rant at the journalists failing to grill politicians hard enough about the Epstein files. ‘If you’re a journalist and you’re not asking questions about this case you should be ashamed of yourself,‘ he said. ‘What purpose do you even serve? I’m sure there’s a middle class teenager somewhere who could use some harassing right now but maybe try to do your job once in a while.’ The Vice President also raised Epstein’s case in September 2021. ‘Remember when we learned that our wealthiest and most powerful people were connected to a guy who ran a literal child sex trafficking ring? And then that guy died mysteriously in a jail? And now we just don’t talk about it,‘ he wrote, sharing an article published by The Week titled: ‘The Jeffrey Epstein case is why people believe in Pizzagate. A mysterious cabal of billionaires and politicians and Hollywood bigwigs running an international sex trafficking ring — ridiculous, right?’ Vance said he thought about the contents of the article ‘about once a month.’ When he was running for vice president, Vance also spoke to comedian and podcaster Theo Von about the importance of releasing the Epstein list. ‘Seriously, we need to release the Epstein list. That is an important thing,’ he said in his interview with Von in November 2024 that now has over seven million views on YouTube. The vice president’s office did not respond to the Daily Mail’s request for comment. Full article.

Case Against Prince Andrew and Epstein Sex Trafficking Dropped by FBI

You gotta hand it to Trump, as he certainly is a “deal maker”! It looks like he made a deal last week with the Rothschilds and the “Royal Family” to get his FBI to drop all criminal charges against Prince Andrew, so he can travel abroad again.

I wonder what Trump got back for this deal? Canada the 51st State?

Who is next among Epstein-leveraged criminals to get their “Get out of Jail Free” card? I can only imagine the “deals” that are happening in the shadows since Trump went public last week denying that there are any “Epstein Files”…

From The Sun:

CLEARED FOR TAKE-OFF ‘Air Miles Andy’ free to end travel ban after FBI closes probe into Prince’s links with paedo tycoon Jeffrey Epstein The Duke will feel it’s safe to travel again without the FBI investigation hanging over his head PRINCE Andrew can end his self-imposed travel ban and return to being “Air Miles Andy” after a leaked memo revealed the FBI is closing its investigation into his Jeffrey Epstein links. The terrified Duke, 65, has hunkered down at Royal Lodge in Windsor for six years fearing arrest if he left the UK. A friend said: “He has been abroad once since the scandal erupted. But without the FBI investigation hanging over his head he will feel it’s safe to travel. “He has always been very nervous about going abroad and felt he’d always be looking over his shoulder as he could be subject to civil action or at worst, being arrested. “Hopefully with this out of the way it means he can at least leave the country.” (Full article.)

