First Billionaire Fallout Over Epstein: King Charles Strips Prince Andrew of Titles and Evicts him from the Royal Lodge – Who’s Next?

[Donald Trump, his wife Melania and Prince Andrew (left to right) at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Image source.]

October 30, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The first Billionaire Pedophile in the Epstein files to suffer repercussions from his participation in child sex trafficking happened today, when Buckingham Palace released a statement today throwing Andrew Mountbatten Windsor under the bus over his ties to Epstein, and removing his title of “Prince.”

Every major media outlet in the corporate media announced this at almost the exact same time, showing that this was a pre-planned announcement.

King Charles III strips Prince Andrew of his titles and evicts him from the Royal Lodge King Charles III is stripping his brother Prince Andrew of his remaining titles and evicting him from his royal residence, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. In a statement, the palace said Andrew will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and not as a prince, and he will move from his Royal Lodge residence into “private accommodation.” The move follows revelations about Andrew’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Pressure had been growing on the palace to oust the prince from Royal Lodge after he surrendered his use of the title Duke of York earlier this month over his friendship with Epstein and allegations by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. But the king went even further, stripping him of the title of prince that he has had since birth as a child of a monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II. “These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the palace said. “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.” Source.

Who’s next?

Remember, the entire U.S. Government is currently shut down primarily over this issue of the Epstein files. See:

CBS News is reporting that contractors who are building Trump’s ballroom, which I have named Pedophile Palace, are going underground and even removing their websites on the Internet.

What are they hiding? What evil things are being built in Pedophile Palace?

From CBS News:

Excerpts:

“The site is under construction” is a sign that could greet visitors peering through the fence at the southeast corner of the White House, trying to catch a glimpse of where the East Wing once stood. Instead, those are the words greeting visitors to the websites of several companies working on building the White House ballroom. Some of these firms appear to be trying to lower their profiles (in some cases, literally, on social media) amid the sometimes vitriolic online reaction to the East Wing demolition and construction of the 90,000-square-foot, privately financed ballroom. None of the firms have been accused of any legal wrongdoing. EAI Rolloff, a Maryland-based hauling company, has advised visitors to its homepage that the site is “Undergoing Routine Maintenance.” There are no links or contact information listed. It’s not clear when the site was taken offline or why, but an archived version from earlier this year gives customers options to learn about the company’s services, contact the firm or read about its history. “We are honest, ethical, responsive, professional and diligent,” the company’s archived “core values” page said. Late last week, a red and charcoal gray truck bearing the EAI logo and phone number delivered discarded rebar from the White House to a scrap yard just outside Washington. The company did not respond to emails and a phone call seeking comment. Photographers last week captured heavy equipment leveling the East Wing and corridor connecting it to the White House residence. Emblazoned in black, white and red on an excavator arm was ACECO, a Maryland-based demolition company. ACECO’s website is also unavailable. “This Site Is Under Construction,” it says in bold block lettering. As recently as August, according to the Internet Archive, ACECO’s site showed off the firm’s work at the University of Maryland and heralded its clients, which included Clark Construction, the construction contractor hired to build the White House ballroom. (Source.)

Here are some other key news stories I was following today and posted on our Telegram Channel.

Air-traffic controllers miss their first paycheck. Shutdown effects on airports could get much worse.

Human beings still run our society, not computers or robots, and that will never change. As AI gets better and becomes more accurate, it can be a powerful tool to make humans better at what they do, but humans are still the ones who build the computers, program them, and maintain and fix them.

That is never more true than in the Air Traffic Controllers’ line of work, which was already in serious trouble before the current government shut down began.

From MarketWatch:

Excerpts: The U.S. government shutdown is nearing its first full month with Washington still gridlocked. This week also marks the first missed paycheck for the nation’s air-traffic controllers, while Transportation Security Administration employees, including airport screeners, are also going without pay. That increases the risk of further flight cancellations mere weeks away from the air-travel Super Bowl: Thanksgiving week. “If we are still going [with the shutdown] by Thanksgiving, it’ll be a disaster in the air” in terms of delays, said Ernest Arvai, president of AirInsight Group, who noted that Thanksgiving also usually brings weather delays on top of the crowds. Roughly 14,000 air-traffic controllers and some 60,000 TSA agents are considered essential workers, and are thus expected to continue working during the shutdown. They may increasingly be calling out of work, however. “Staffing triggers,” indicating a shortage of controllers, have been driving some flight cancellations and delays in recent days, in addition to the more usual halts triggered by bad weather or construction at major airports this week. Staffing triggers are expected to increase throughout the rest of the week as paychecks remain held up, Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu said. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, on its website, urges air-traffic controllers to “rise to the occasion.” AirInsight’s Arvai said air-traffic controllers have done a great public service during the shutdown. “But all it takes is a couple of guys being out” for delays, as the system is already operating under long-running shortages, he noted. It takes three to five years of experience for an air-traffic controller to work in high-density areas. Only about a third of the people vying to become a controller complete training, and of those, “the stress gets to about half” in their first few months on the job, Arvai said. “To get one controller, you probably have had to train five. It’s not a job for everybody, let me put it that way,” he said. Source.

Automakers are bracing for a chip crisis that could roil production

Something appears to have happened today that has not previously happened in the current Trump Administration. Trump and his Secretary Treasurer made a “good news” announcement about tariffs with China, and for the first time, the stock market ignored them, and did not respond with another “record day” in trading.

This article published on MarketWatch perhaps exemplifies Wall Street’s non-excitement about Trump’s meeting with Xi yesterday, as they begin to look at REALITY rather than RHETORIC.

Excerpts: Carmakers are running low on critical semiconductors after a key supplier was banned from selling its chips due to geopolitical conflict The global automotive industry is getting ready for potential production cuts and factory shutdowns as it grapples with an ongoing shortage of critical semiconductor chips. At least one has already started pulling back. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was the first company to begin reducing or suspending production across its plants in North America. That will continue into next week, according to a company spokesperson. Production at a Canadian plant that assembles Civic sedans and CR-V SUVs has been slowed, according to a union that represents workers at a supplier to the plant. And the Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper, reports that Honda’s plant in Mexico, which manufactures the HR-V SUV, has been temporarily closed. The chip crisis plaguing the automotive industry began in September, when the Netherlands took control of Nexperia, a key automotive microchip maker owned by China’s Wingtech Technology. In response, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce blocked exports of some Nexperia products. About 80% of Nexperia’s total end-product capacity is in mainland China. Nexperia accounts for about 5% of the global automotive silicon discrete market, according to S&P Global Mobility. It mainly sells standard parts that aren’t technologically advanced but are widely used, with hundreds of chips often needed per vehicle. “I think it’s more than 2,000 small different chips,” said Arno Antlitz, Volkswagen AG’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer, on a call with investors Thursday, according to a FactSet transcript. “And so it makes it also difficult to find alternative solutions because we are not talking about three or five or seven different units, more like thousands.” The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, which represents companies such as Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Group said assembly-line shortages “might only be days away” as existing supplies dry up. Volkswagen has enough supply to last at least through next week, according to Antlitz. While Mercedes is “covered” in the short term, it’s also “scurrying” around looking for new suppliers, according to its chief executive. Full article.

The reality is that China only deferred its most recent restrictions on rare earth exports for a year, but all the other restrictions from earlier this year, are still in place.

US gets rare earth reprieve from China, but not rollback China has agreed to delay the introduction of its latest round of rare earth export controls as part of a deal agreed between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, but earlier restrictions on the critical minerals that have upended global trade remain. Rare earths, 17 elements which play tiny but vital roles in cars, planes and weapons, have emerged from obscurity to become China’s most potent source of negotiating leverage thanks to export restrictions introduced this year which allow Beijing to cut off foreign customers dependent on Chinese supply. (Full article).

