Below will be a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Franklin Graham of Samaritan’s Purse Quarantines Americans in Kenya due to Ebola “Virus” in Defiance of Kenya’s High Court

July 21, 2026

by Brian Shilhavy

Health Impact News

Franklin Graham and his Evangelical Christian organization Samaritan’s Purse is at it again, working hand in hand with Big Pharma and the U.S. Government to get involved with the “Ebola virus outbreak” in Africa, by quarantining American aid workers exposed to the “virus” in Kenya, even though they have no symptoms, before they can return to the U.S.

And this is in direct defiance of the Kenya High Court’s ruling to STOP these military-style quarantine camps put up by the U.S. from being used in their country.

From Reuters:

GENEVA/NAIROBI, July 17 (Reuters) – Seven American aid workers who had been in Congo to fight the Ebola outbreak are quarantining at a new isolation facility in Kenya ‌after the U.S. government introduced travel restrictions, the head of a U.S. charity employing them told Reuters. The aid workers are the first known people to quarantine at the facility, which has sparked huge opposition in Kenya and is at the heart of a legal case in which a court has ordered the work to be suspended. Construction continued however, according to U.S. officials and satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters. Washington’s new policy ​says American citizens returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where there is an Ebola outbreak, must spend three weeks in a third country before entering the United ​States. The U.S. government is building the 50-bed bio-isolation unit on an air force base in central Kenya for asymptomatic Americans exposed to ⁠the virus in Democratic Republic of Congo or Uganda. Many Kenyans are angered at what they see as the U.S. offloading the health risk such patients pose. Last month, Kenya’s health minister ​announced an immediate halt to the facility’s construction after he was found in contempt of court for failing to observe the order to halt work pending a final ruling. “Samaritan’s Purse has ​seven American Disaster Assistance Response Team staff members there,” Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse, told Reuters in response to questions. “None of them have any symptoms, but they are being quarantined by the Kenyan government for 21 days,” Graham said.

As I have previously reported during the COVID Scamdemic, Samaritan’s Purse participated in mass COVID-19 vaccination campaigns with the deadly, experimental COVID-19 “vaccines” as well as the deadly experimental drug, Remdesivir.

They helped the U.S. Government turn Christian churches into vaccine clinics, with many Christians receiving the deadly shots and drugs right in their own churches!

Back in 2021, Franklin Graham told his 9.6 million Facebook followers that: “I think Jesus Christ would advocate for people using vaccines and medicines.”

He claimed to have taken the shot himself, and later that year, he had heart surgery for pericarditis, a known side effect from the COVID-19 shots.

See our previous coverage on Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse:

So here we are today in 2026, with Americans being quarantined for a “virus” that produces no symptoms, and with American authorities disregarding the rule of law due to an Ebola “pandemic”, etc.

Where have we seen this movie script before?

Welcome to the 2026 reruns! Same script, just a different “virus,” and one that has already been tried to instill fear before! (So was the “coronavirus”, which had U.S. patents since 1999, long before 2020.)

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie forced a nurse returning from Africa where she was treating Ebola patients to be quarantined like a prisoner for 21 days back in 2014, even though she had no symptoms and posed no danger to the public according to medical experts. She lived in a tent with no running water. Story here.

Here is some of our previous coverage on Ebola from past years:

Related:

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