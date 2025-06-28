Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Having Failed in Iran, Israel Now Attacks All Non-Jews in West Bank Including Christians

June 27, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

With the failure of Israel and the U.S. to overthrow the government of Iran, talks are beginning about a settlement to the current Gaza war as well.

Seemingly in response to that, Israel sent tanks and the military into the West Bank this week, where settlers there are attacking anyone who is not a Jew.

ZeroHedge reported today that the last Christian village in the West Bank is also under attack. The name of the village is Taybeh, which in the New Testament is referred to as “Ephraim,” and it is the place where Jesus lived with his disciples during the last week of his life, before he was crucified.

Therefore Jesus no longer moved about publicly among the Jews. Instead he withdrew to a region near the desert, to a village called Ephraim, where he stayed with his disciples. (John 11:54) Last Christian Town In West Bank Attacked And Besieged By Israeli Settlers The last entirely-Christian town in the Israeli-controlled West Bank is enduring a wave of attacks by violent Jewish settlers, a local church leader says, prompting families to flee and leading clergy to declare the town is “no longer safe” for its inhabitants. Ominously, settlers have also set up an “outpost” on the fringe of that town — Taybeh, Ramallah — a 4,500-year-old community with huge significance in the story of Jesus Christ.

[source, source]

This is only the latest in an ongoing pattern of aggression directed toward Taybeh’s inhabitants, a pattern that has also included stealing farm equipment, and destroying crops with fire or by releasing settlers’ cattle to devour them, Catholic News Agency reports. Settlers have established an outpost on the town’s eastern edge, on the remains of a farmhouse abandoned by Christians who’d fled about a year ago under the growing settler campaign of violence and intimidation. An “outpost” is a Jewish settlement on Palestinian land that’s not authorized by the Israeli government. Outposts typically begin with something as small as a tent or a van, and are frequently situated on hilltops or agricultural land. In the case of “herding outposts,” settlers will bring livestock that they allow to graze over a wide area with the goal of establishing a larger claim. Despite outposts’ lack of government permission at the outset, the Israeli government often legalizes them retroactively, cementing the Palestinians’ loss of the land. (Note, there are both Christian and Muslim Palestinians, and both varieties experience the iniquities associated with being non-Jewish in the West Bank.) The settler outpost on Taybeh’s periphery sits in an economically-essential agricultural zone that comprises 4,200 acres out of the town’s total 5,900 acres. The land is used for olive groves and seasonal crops, along with raising poultry and sheep. In the usual sequence of events, Jews in the outposts begin harassing the Palestinians whose families have long lived off that land, preventing them from accessing it. Such behavior is often carried out as Israeli security forces stand by and watch — often intervening only when Palestinians fight back. Local Christians say this agricultural-deprivation tactic is exactly what’s playing out in Taybeh: During the latest olive harvest season, for the second year in a row, farmers were barred from accessing their land near the Rimmonim settlement — which was built on confiscated Taybeh land — resulting in either theft or complete spoilage of the olive crop. Approximately 20 families were physically assaulted while trying to reach their land…. “These days, settlers are grazing their cows on a hill planted with olive and barley fields right next to people’s homes. Locals see this as part of a systematic effort to strangle them economically and push them out,” [said Father Fawadleh] — ACI MENA / Catholic News Agency Here, a Palestinian Christian explains how he, his family and fellow Taybeh residents are preyed upon by West Bank settlers seeking to take over the land:

[source]

Read the full article at ZeroHedge.

Many Evangelical Christians, like Ted Cruz, only stand for other Christians who are also Zionists.

To them, if you don’t support Israel, then you are not a “true Christian.”

This is an address Cruz gave in 2014 hosted by In Defense of Christians (IDC), a nonprofit that seeks to counter persecution and mistreatment of Christians throughout the Middle East.

He was booed off the stage. (It can also be viewed here.)

[video link]

And remember, when Cruz was interviewed by Tucker Carlson recently, and Tucker asked Cruz where in the Bible it says that we must support Israel, Cruz could not give an answer.

[video link]

The city of Jerusalem, of course, is also in the West Bank. Under Trump’s first term, he relocated the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the first country to do so.

The U.S. will absolutely defend Israel’s “right” to kill Christians in the West Bank who do not support Israel. The settlers know that their time is short, and they are trying to grab as much land as they can before any new agreement is put into place.

And remember, many, if not most, of these settlers are Americans with a Jewish background. The BBC recently did a documentary about this, featuring one of them who was from Texas.

[video link]

