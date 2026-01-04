Below will be a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Hodos: The Way of Christ – One Way Only, No U-Turns

“I am The Way” (Hodos) – Jesus Christ, John 14:6.

January 2, 2026

by Brian Shilhavy

I have written many articles over the years explaining that the use of the term “Christian” and the religion of “Christianity” in modern-day Western culture are not consistent with what we find in the New Testament portion of the Bible.

Many of the readers of these articles see this truth, and therefore want to know what terms to use to describe those of us who are followers of Jesus Christ and do not want to be identified by the teachings of men and their false, destructive religious doctrines.

I have publicly called myself a “Spiritual Jew“, which is a more descriptive designation according to the teachings of the New Testament original manuscripts, and highlights the fact that we cannot use the term “Jew” or “Jewish” to simply refer to only one group of people.

Jesus himself divided the Jews of his day between Jews who became his disciples, and Jews who rejected him and followed their “father” the Devil, as he so clearly teaches in John chapter 8.

Jesus himself never abandoned the term “Jew” and continued to distinguish the difference between the “Godly Jews” and the “Satanic Jews” all the way into the book of Revelation, the last book of the New Testament, implying that the term “Jew” should really only apply to the Godly Jews:

I know your afflictions and your poverty—yet you are rich! I know the slander of those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan. (Revelation 2:9) I will make those who are of the synagogue of Satan, who claim to be Jews though they are not, but are liars—I will make them come and fall down at your feet and acknowledge that I have loved you. (Revelation 3:9)

What is so significant about these words from Jesus recorded in Revelation chapters 2 and 3 is that he is addressing congregations of believers outside of Israel, in the Roman Province of Asia, and never addresses any congregations (synagogues) in Jerusalem or Israel, so these were mixed congregations of both Jewish and Gentile believers indicating that “Jews” was the common term used for the true believers.

As I have previously written, our modern-day western culture interpretation almost always refers to “Jews” as a homogeneous meaning that only has one definition, as either ONLY negative like the “Satanic” Jews (Zionists), or as ONLY positive as “the chosen people.”

For example, I have known many people in the U.S. throughout my life who claim that their heritage and ethnicity is “Jewish”, but because they accept that Jesus is the Messiah, all of them just refer to themselves as “Christians”, because this is what modern Western Culture has taught them to say.

What I want to do in this article, is look at the texts of the New Testament to see how the disciples of Jesus referred to themselves, and propose the use of a word that is in the original texts but is not common in the English language, and therefore may have less prejudicial biases than common terms used today in the English language.

And that term is “Hodos.” It is a Greek word (ὁδός) that means the “way, road, or path.”

There are, of course, English words and phrases already in use that are interpreted from this Greek word, such as “the way of Christ”, but such phrases are usually attributed prejudicially to the Christian religion.

“Via Dolorosa“, is another term from the Latin that is used in Christianity, which means “the way of suffering”, often referring to the road through Jerusalem that Jesus walked carrying the cross out of the city that he was to be executed on.

But again, these are terms that are almost always prejudicially referred to as part of Christianity.

“Hodos” is a word we can use in English that is what we call a “transliteration” of the original word in the original language, by simply using modern day letters of the English alphabet.

We already have many such Greek words that have been adopted into the English language that are NOT translated, such as “apostle” or “synagogue.”

These are actually Greek words, not English words, that are transliterated and not translated. The proper translation for apostle in English would be “missionary, ambassador, or messenger.” The proper translation for synagogue would be “assembly, gathering or congregation.”

Therefore, since Hodos is such a common word used in the Bible, let’s take a look and see how it was used by the disciples of Jesus Christ.

The Conversion of Saul the Satanic Jew to Paul the Hodos Jew

The True Way is opposed by both Jews and Christians, many of whom are Freemasons following the “Ways of the World.”

One of the best definitions of Hodos is given by Saul/Paul in Acts chapter 22 (Emphasis mine).

“Brothers and fathers, listen now to my defense.” When they heard him speak to them in Aramaic, they became very quiet. Then Paul said: “I am a Jew, born in Tarsus of Cilicia, but brought up in this city. Under Gamaliel I was thoroughly trained in the law of our fathers and was just as zealous for God as any of you are today. I persecuted the followers of this Way (Hodos) to their death, arresting both men and women and throwing them into prison, as also the high priest and all the Council can testify. I even obtained letters from them to their brothers in Damascus, and went there to bring these people as prisoners to Jerusalem to be punished. About noon as I came near Damascus, suddenly a bright light from heaven flashed around me. I fell to the ground and heard a voice say to me, “Saul! Saul! Why do you persecute me?’ “Who are you, Lord?” I asked. “I am Jesus of Nazareth, whom you are persecuting,” he replied. My companions saw the light, but they did not understand the voice of him who was speaking to me. “What shall I do, Lord?” I asked. “Get up,” the Lord said, “and go into Damascus. There you will be told all that you have been assigned to do.” My companions led me by the hand into Damascus, because the brilliance of the light had blinded me. A man named Ananias came to see me. He was a devout observer of the law and highly respected by all the Jews living there. He stood beside me and said, “Brother Saul, receive your sight!” And at that very moment I was able to see him. Then he said: “The God of our fathers has chosen you to know his will and to see the Righteous One and to hear words from his mouth. You will be his witness to all men of what you have seen and heard. And now what are you waiting for? Get up, be baptized and wash your sins away, calling on his name.” When I returned to Jerusalem and was praying at the temple, I fell into a trance and saw the Lord speaking. “Quick!” he said to me. “Leave Jerusalem immediately, because they will not accept your testimony about me.” “Lord,” I replied, “these men know that I went from one synagogue to another to imprison and beat those who believe in you. And when the blood of your martyr Stephen was shed, I stood there giving my approval and guarding the clothes of those who were killing him.” Then the Lord said to me, “Go; I will send you far away to the Gentiles.” (Acts 22:1-21)

When Christians today read this story in Acts 21, they wrongly refer to Paul and his companions as “Christians”, and they also refer to Ananias and his companions whom Paul was going to arrest, as “Christians.”

But the text makes it very clear here that these men were NOT Christians. They were Jews, and they were distinguished from the Jews who were like Paul before his conversion, as Hodos.

Paul also became a member of Hodos on this trip, and the Satanic Jews tried to kill him as a result.

At once he began to preach in the synagogues that Jesus is the Son of God. All those who heard him were astonished and asked, “Isn’t he the man who raised havoc in Jerusalem among those who call on this name? And hasn’t he come here to take them as prisoners to the chief priests?” Yet Saul grew more and more powerful and baffled the Jews living in Damascus by proving that Jesus is the Christ. After many days had gone by, the Jews conspired to kill him, but Saul learned of their plan. Day and night they kept close watch on the city gates in order to kill him. But his followers took him by night and lowered him in a basket through an opening in the wall. (Acts 9:20-25)

This is another common theme in the New Testament regarding members of Hodos: the Satanic Jews constantly tried to kill them.

After Paul’s conversion to Hodos, he continues to use the term to describe the Jewish believes who believed in Jesus as the Christ (Messiah).

Hodos was completely disrupting the economy of this once great city. This is recorded in Acts 19:

Paul entered the synagogue and spoke boldly there for three months, arguing persuasively about the kingdom of God. But some of them became obstinate; they refused to believe and publicly maligned the Way (Hodos). So Paul left them. He took the disciples with him and had discussions daily in the lecture hall of Tyrannus. This went on for two years, so that all the Jews and Greeks who lived in the province of Asia heard the word of the Lord. (Acts 19:8-10) About that time there arose a great disturbance about the Way (Hodos). A silversmith named Demetrius, who made silver shrines of Artemis, brought in no little business for the craftsmen. He called them together, along with the workmen in related trades, and said: “Men, you know we receive a good income from this business. And you see and hear how this fellow Paul has convinced and led astray large numbers of people here in Ephesus and in practically the whole province of Asia. He says that man-made gods are no gods at all. There is danger not only that our trade will lose its good name, but also that the temple of the great goddess Artemis will be discredited, and the goddess herself, who is worshiped throughout the province of Asia and the world, will be robbed of her divine majesty.” When they heard this, they were furious and began shouting: “Great is Artemis of the Ephesians!” (Acts 19:23-28)

The Origin of Hodos

The Last Supper. 1886 by Fritz von Uhde

The origin of the Jewish sect called Hodos is recorded in the Gospel of John, during what is commonly referred to as the “Last Supper” of Jesus Christ, and the record of his teachings to his disciples just before he was executed.

Notice carefully the order of Jesus’s words that he uses about himself.

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way (Hodos) to the place where I am going.” Thomas said to him, “Lord, we don’t know where you are going, so how can we know the way? (Hodos)” Jesus answered, “I am the way (Hodos) and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. If you really knew me, you would know my Father as well. From now on, you do know him and have seen him.” (John 14:1-7)

Jesus used three terms to describe himself, and we can be certain that he chose the order of those three terms intentionally.

First is Hodos, The Way, which one must be part of to get to the second term, The Truth, which then leads to the third term, The Life.

Without Hodos, you cannot see The Truth, and if you cannot see The Truth, you do not have The Life.

“Life” here is the Greek word zōē (ζωή), with the wider meaning of “eternal life.” See:

Without Hodos, you cannot see The Truth, and if you cannot see The Truth, you do not have The (eternal) Life.

Hodos is the Way to God, and the Way to the Kingdom of God. This Hodos begins in Genesis and travels throughout history all the way to the last pages of the Scripture, in Revelation.

This Way travels through Abraham, and his grandson Jacob who was renamed “Israel”, and continues the Way through the Israelites and Jewish people until Jesus arrived on the scene, and announced that he was The Way (Hodos).

Therefore, Hodos supersedes Judaism, the religion of the Jews, as it existed before Israel, and it exists now after Israel was destroyed in AD 70.

The political nation of “Israel” today is not Hodos, because Jesus Christ, the Jewish Messiah, is now Hodos.

Here is what Jesus said to the Jews of his day regarding Hodos, where he continues to make a distinction between the Godly Jews and the Satanic Jews:

Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way (Hodos) is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few. (Matthew 7:13-14)

As we can see from this teaching of Jesus, there are two “ways” in life. One “way” is actually the way of Satan that leads to destruction, and this is the predominate “way” that most people in life travel down.

This is the “easy way” according to Jesus, because it doesn’t cost much to follow the crowd and enjoy the benefits of a society run by Satan and the Freemasons.

The Way of Jesus (Hodos), however, is not easy, but hard, and few travel on this Way.

Here are some more descriptions of Hodos that Jesus taught and experienced, as he warned his followers just how difficult this path was.

Then Jesus said to his disciples, “If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for me will find it. What good will it be for a man if he gains the whole world, yet forfeits his soul? Or what can a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Matthew 16:24-26) Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to turn a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law— a man’s enemies will be the members of his own household. Anyone who loves his father or mother more than me is not worthy of me; anyone who loves his son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me; and anyone who does not take his cross and follow me is not worthy of me. Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it. (Matthew 10:34-39)

THIS is Hodos! And very few are willing to pay the price to travel down this path, preferring instead to go with the crowd, not willing to lose their family and friends, because the cost is just too high.

And yet this is the only Way that exists to enter the Kingdom of God, and escape Satan’s world system which is destined for judgment.

Those of us on this path are “followers” or “pilgrims”, because we do not belong to this world. We know that the “good life” does not exist in this present world, but only in the Kingdom of God and the future reign of King Jesus, to which we look forward to, as have all the pilgrims that have traveled down this path before us having faith in what we will receive in the future, but not in this life on earth.

By faith Abraham, even though he was past age—and Sarah herself was barren—was enabled to become a father because he considered him faithful who had made the promise. And so from this one man, and he as good as dead, came descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky and as countless as the sand on the seashore. All these people were still living by faith when they died. They did not receive the things promised; they only saw them and welcomed them from a distance. And they admitted that they were aliens and strangers on earth. People who say such things show that they are looking for a country of their own. If they had been thinking of the country they had left (Israel), they would have had opportunity to return. Instead, they were longing for a better country—a heavenly one. Therefore God is not ashamed to be called their God, for he has prepared a city for them. And what more shall I say? I do not have time to tell about Gideon, Barak, Samson, Jephthah, David, Samuel and the prophets, who through faith conquered kingdoms, administered justice, and gained what was promised; who shut the mouths of lions, quenched the fury of the flames, and escaped the edge of the sword; whose weakness was turned to strength; and who became powerful in battle and routed foreign armies. Women received back their dead, raised to life again. Others were tortured and refused to be released, so that they might gain a better resurrection. Some faced jeers and flogging, while still others were chained and put in prison. They were stoned; they were sawed in two; they were put to death by the sword. They went about in sheepskins and goatskins, destitute, persecuted and mistreated—the world was not worthy of them. They wandered in deserts and mountains, and in caves and holes in the ground. These were all commended for their faith, yet none of them received what had been promised. (Hebrews 11)

I felt led by the Holy Spirit to create the image I created for this article, as a visible representation of Hodos. Instead of religious symbols, I used universally recognized road symbols, to illustrate the truth of The Way, Hodos.

I chose to use “no u-turn” symbols that point to both the Right and the Left, because both of those paths are the wrong way that Jesus said leads to destruction.

This is my first article of 2026, and instead of trying to predict what Satan might do and how he will use the United States to accomplish his goals through the Freemasons and Satanic Jews (Zionists), I think it is better to start the year by understanding Hodos, the ONLY way forward in this world if you want to escape the certain judgments of a Holy and Righteous God when he begins his purge of evil, which this time will be by fire (as opposed to his first time when it was by water, the Flood of Noah).

The ax is already at the root of the trees, and every tree that does not produce good fruit will be cut down and thrown into the fire. (Matthew 3:10) His winnowing fork is in his hand, and he will clear his threshing floor, gathering his wheat into the barn and burning up the chaff with unquenchable fire. (Matthew 3:12) As the weeds are pulled up and burned in the fire, so it will be at the end of the age. The Son of Man will send out his angels, and they will weed out of his kingdom everything that causes sin and all who do evil. They will throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. (Matthew 13:40-42) All this is evidence that God’s judgment is right, and as a result you will be counted worthy of the kingdom of God, for which you are suffering. God is just: He will pay back trouble to those who trouble you and give relief to you who are troubled, and to us as well. This will happen when the Lord Jesus is revealed from heaven in blazing fire with his powerful angels. He will punish those who do not know God and do not obey the gospel of our Lord Jesus. They will be punished with everlasting destruction and shut out from the presence of the Lord and from the majesty of his power on the day he comes to be glorified in his holy people and to be marveled at among all those who have believed. (2 Thessalonians 1:5-10) First of all, you must understand that in the last days scoffers will come, scoffing and following their own evil desires. They will say, “Where is this ‘coming’ he promised? Ever since our fathers died, everything goes on as it has since the beginning of creation.” But they deliberately forget that long ago by God’s word the heavens existed and the earth was formed out of water and by water. By these waters also the world of that time was deluged and destroyed. By the same word the present heavens and earth are reserved for fire, being kept for the day of judgment and destruction of ungodly men. (2 Peter 3:3-7) See to it that you do not refuse him who speaks. If they did not escape when they refused him who warned them on earth, how much less will we, if we turn away from him who warns us from heaven? At that time his voice shook the earth, but now he has promised, “Once more I will shake not only the earth but also the heavens.” The words “once more” indicate the removing of what can be shaken—that is, created things—so that what cannot be shaken may remain. Therefore, since we are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful, and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe, for our God is a consuming fire. (Hebrews 12:25-29)

