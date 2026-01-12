Below will be a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

ICE Agents Now Shooting and Killing U.S. Citizens on the Streets of America Who Do Not Agree with Trump’s Immigration Policies

January 9, 2026

by Brian Shilhavy

Health Impact News

[Original Image Source.]

ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Nicole Good, a U.S. Citizen living in Minneapolis this week at an ICE raid.

The Trump Administration and MAGA Supporters are defending this ICE agent, who is an Iraq war veteran and described as “a committed, conservative Christian” by his father.

The ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good is unmasked for the first time by the Daily Mail – as his shaken father defends his decision to shoot dead the 37-year-old mother. Jonathan E. Ross, 43, is an Enforcement and Removal Operations agent and Iraq veteran. Ross’s father defended his son’s decision to shoot Good dead, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail. “She hit him,” said Ed Ross, 80. “He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything. You would never find a nicer, kinder person,” the father added about his son. “He’s a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn’t be more proud of him.” Full story.

They are claiming that Nicole Good, who has no criminal background, and who is a native-born U.S. citizen and mother of 3, attempted to murder Ross with her car.

Fortunately for the public, videos were recorded of this incident.

Watch the video I uploaded to our Odysee channel, and make up your own mind if you think Nicole was trying to murder Ross.

The media makes it sound like she was driving her car at him full speed threatening his life, forcing him to shoot her.

You will see in this video that this is NOT the case. The car was at a full stop, and when Ross shot her, it was not through the windshield, but through the driver-side window as she tried to turn away (perhaps to park the car?) from a dead stop.

WARNING: The “F” word is used several times.

[video link]

Perhaps realizing that their narrative of this event which was video recorded for the whole world to see was falling apart, Vice President JD Vance seemed to change their position on this event from “she was trying to kill him with her car” to “it was her fault and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s fault for opposing and trying to interfere with Trump’s immigration policies because they are members of the Far Left.”

Vance Defends ICE Agent in Minneapolis Shooting, Blames ‘Far Left’ For Death Vice President J.D. Vance on Thursday sharply defended the federal immigration agent who shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis and insisted that there was no reason to question the agent’s actions—even as video footage and accounts from state and local officials painted a more complicated and contested picture of what happened. Speaking from the White House briefing room, Vance described the episode as “an attack on federal law enforcement” and “an attack on the American people,” arguing that rhetoric from the left had radicalized a small group of activists and placed officers in danger. Later, after acknowledging that he had watched the video, Vance softened his certainty slightly, saying he did not know what was in the woman’s heart or mind. “Was she panicking, or was she actually trying to ram him?” he said. “That’s a reasonable conversation.” Even so, he called her death “a tragedy of her own making” and “a tragedy of the far left,” saying she must have been “brainwashed” or “radicalized” to put herself in that situation. (Source.)

This is the face of ZIONISM people!

This is the Zionist attitude that “We are the chosen ones and better than you” that infects Christianity and Right Wing Politics today.

It sees everything through the lens of Zionism political and religious doctrine, so that the murderer, who was a federal agent and a “good Christian” has more rights than a liberal woman and mother, because she is part of the goyim, and did not deserve to live in the first place.

At the time of this writing, the Trump administration is attempting to block the FBI and others from investigating this ICE agent, saying that he has “Total Immunity”.

This sounds exactly how the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) work.

As I have previously reported, ICE agents routinely train with the IDF. Videos have appeared on TikTok claiming that some of the ICE agents deployed in U.S. cities are actual Israeli soldiers who served in the IDF.

I have compiled a short video about this.

[video link]

Recently, Elon Musk’s X platform released a new feature for X that was touted to be an effort towards more “transparency” where users found out when, and from what country, each X account originated from.

There was soon a video and images going viral that showed that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security X account originated from Tel Aviv, in Israel, starting in 2008. ICE is funded and operated through the Department of Homeland Security.

X very quickly took the feature offline so some of the more embarrassing X accounts could make edits, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security account. See:

Reject Christian Zionism!

Download my new, free book titled Restoring the Foundation of New Testament Faith in Jesus Christ – Exposing the Christianity Cult, and start to deprogram your mind with the Truth of God found in the Scriptures, against the evil, Zionist Christian Cult.

The TRUE Gospel of Jesus Christ sees ALL human beings as equal, and able to receive the FREE Gift of eternal life through the blood sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus. (Galatians 3:28)

UPDATE: Since this article was published, a new video has been published that was allegedly taken by Jonathan Ross himself. It was apparently released to try to prove that Ross’s life was in danger, and that he was justified in shooing Nicole Good three times and executing her.

It is hard to find this video without commentary by either the Right or Left media. This is one copy published by The Guardian that does not have any commentary.

Watch this video which the Trump Administration is saying is evidence that Nicole was attempting to murder Ross, and that therefore her execution was justified. What is noticeably absent from this video is the sound of the three gunshots, which must have been edited out.

I wonder why? Did that part of his video show her face being blown to pieces from his gunshots?

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.