Below will be a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Is God’s Patience About to Run Out on the United States?

The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance. (2 Peter 3:9)

June 28, 2026

by Brian Shilhavy

Peter’s second letter written to believers of his day living in the First Century, discusses topics such as “the last days” and “the day of the Lord”, where God’s impending judgment was seen as near.

Apparently, Peter and others had been saying that for years, which provided fuel for their enemies, who started to mock them as everything seemed to go on as “normal” with the immoral and sexually perverted leaders continuing in their ways and ruling over them, much like we see today with the Epstein syndicate currently ruling the U.S.

This is what he wrote in chapter 3 of his second letter:

Dear friends, this is now my second letter to you. I have written both of them as reminders to stimulate you to wholesome thinking. I want you to recall the words spoken in the past by the holy prophets and the command given by our Lord and Savior through your apostles. First of all, you must understand that in the last days scoffers will come, scoffing and following their own evil desires. They will say, “Where is this ‘coming’ he promised? Ever since our fathers died, everything goes on as it has since the beginning of creation.” But they deliberately forget that long ago by God’s word the heavens existed and the earth was formed out of water and by water. By these waters also the world of that time was deluged and destroyed. By the same word the present heavens and earth are reserved for fire, being kept for the day of judgment and destruction of ungodly men. But do not forget this one thing, dear friends: With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day. The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance. But the day of the Lord will come like a thief, and then the heavens will pass away with a roar, and the heavenly bodies will be burned up and dissolved, and the earth and the works that are done on it will be exposed. (2 Peter 3:1-10)

Judgement did indeed come on the nation of Israel a few years after this was written, and the temple in Jerusalem was destroyed.

But the ultimate judgment on the world that Peter describes in chapter 3, where the heavens and the earth will be destroyed by fire, has not yet happened.

And Peter gives us the reason why it is taking so long for this to happen:

The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.

The False Teachers

When we read what Peter wrote about the “false teachers” of his day, we can see very familiar patterns of corrupt and immoral behavior that we see today among the religious, especially the Christians.

Read what he wrote about these people who were meeting with the believers during his time, and how harsh his language was over these false believers:

But false prophets also arose among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies, even denying the Master who bought them, bringing upon themselves swift destruction. And many will follow their sensuality, and because of them the way of truth will be blasphemed. And in their greed they will exploit you with false words. Their condemnation from long ago is not idle, and their destruction is not asleep. For if God did not spare angels when they sinned, but cast them into hell and committed them to chains of gloomy darkness to be kept until the judgment; if he did not spare the ancient world, but preserved Noah, a herald of righteousness, with seven others, when he brought a flood upon the world of the ungodly; if by turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah to ashes he condemned them to extinction, making them an example of what is going to happen to the ungodly; and if he rescued righteous Lot, greatly distressed by the sensual conduct of the wicked (for as that righteous man lived among them day after day, he was tormenting his righteous soul over their lawless deeds that he saw and heard); then the Lord knows how to rescue the godly from trials, and to keep the unrighteous under punishment until the day of judgment, and especially those who indulge in the lust of defiling passion and despise authority. Bold and willful, they do not tremble as they blaspheme the glorious ones, whereas angels, though greater in might and power, do not pronounce a blasphemous judgment against them before the Lord. But these, like irrational animals, creatures of instinct, born to be caught and destroyed, blaspheming about matters of which they are ignorant, will also be destroyed in their destruction, suffering wrong as the wage for their wrongdoing. They count it pleasure to revel in the daytime. They are blots and blemishes, reveling in their deceptions, while they feast with you. They have eyes full of adultery, insatiable for sin. They entice unsteady souls. They have hearts trained in greed. Accursed children! For, speaking loud boasts of folly, they entice by sensual passions of the flesh those who are barely escaping from those who live in error. They promise them freedom (Lady Liberty?), but they themselves are slaves of corruption. For whatever overcomes a person, to that he is enslaved. For if, after they have escaped the defilements of the world through the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, they are again entangled in them and overcome, the last state has become worse for them than the first. For it would have been better for them never to have known the way of righteousness than after knowing it to turn back from the holy commandment delivered to them.(2 Peter chapter 2)

Failure to Obey “The Lord’s Commandment”

This term, “commandment or command“, is used twice by Peter in his second letter. It is used here in Chapter 2:

“For it would have been better for them never to have known the way of righteousness than after knowing it to turn back from the holy commandment delivered to them.”

And it is also used in Chapter 3:

“I want you to recall the words spoken in the past by the holy prophets and the command given by our Lord and Savior through your apostles.” (2 Peter 3:2)

What is this “command” that is attributed to Jesus Christ?

I looked at all the English commentaries I have in my library to see what they stated as “the commandment” here, and almost all of these post-Reformation English commentaries attributed it to “The Gospel.”

However, “The Gospel” literally means “Good News”, and it is NOT a commandment, but a proclamation of Truth. The Gospel includes the commandment, but it does not define it.

And yet it was so commonly understood in the First Century that it was often written without the definition.

But the definition does exist in the New Testament, so that there is no doubt as to what it is.

John, who was among the inner three of the apostles who were closest to Jesus, and was the closest to Jesus from among the three, clearly defined it for us in his letters that are recorded in the New Testament portion of the Bible.

Dear friends, I am not writing you a new command but an old one, which you have had since the beginning. This old command is the message you have heard. Yet I am writing you a new command; its truth is seen in him and you, because the darkness is passing and the true light is already shining. Anyone who claims to be in the light but hates his brother is still in the darkness. Whoever loves his brother lives in the light, and there is nothing in him to make him stumble. But whoever hates his brother is in the darkness and walks around in the darkness; he does not know where he is going, because the darkness has blinded him. And this is his command: to believe in the name of his Son, Jesus Christ, and to love one another as he commanded us. Those who obey his commands live in him, and he in them. And this is how we know that he lives in us: We know it by the Spirit he gave us. (1 John chapters 2 & 3)

Here is how Paul described the commandment in Philippians Chapter 2:

If you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from his love, if any fellowship with the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and purpose. Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others. Your attitude should be the same as that of Christ Jesus: Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be grasped, but made himself nothing, taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself and became obedient to death— even death on a cross! Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. (Philippians 2:1-11)

And finally, here is “the commandment” from Jesus Christ himself, who demonstrated it to his apostles on his final night before his execution:

It was just before the Passover Feast. Jesus knew that the time had come for him to leave this world and go to the Father. Having loved his own who were in the world, he now showed them the full extent of his love. The evening meal was being served, and the devil had already prompted Judas Iscariot, son of Simon, to betray Jesus. Jesus knew that the Father had put all things under his power, and that he had come from God and was returning to God; so he got up from the meal, took off his outer clothing, and wrapped a towel around his waist. After that, he poured water into a basin and began to wash his disciples’ feet, drying them with the towel that was wrapped around him. He came to Simon Peter, who said to him, “Lord, are you going to wash my feet?” Jesus replied, “You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand.” “No,” said Peter, “you shall never wash my feet.” Jesus answered, “Unless I wash you, you have no part with me.” “Then, Lord,” Simon Peter replied, “not just my feet but my hands and my head as well!” Jesus answered, “A person who has had a bath needs only to wash his feet; his whole body is clean. And you are clean, though not every one of you.” For he knew who was going to betray him, and that was why he said not every one was clean. When he had finished washing their feet, he put on his clothes and returned to his place. “Do you understand what I have done for you?” he asked them. “You call me ‘Teacher’ and ‘Lord,’ and rightly so, for that is what I am. Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet. I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.“ (John 13:1-15)

This, is The Commandment.

Look around you at the people who claim to be “believers” in Jesus Christ. Are they obeying “The Commandment”?

Or are they instead condemning others with hatred based on the groups they belong to, such as “Muslims” or “liberals” or “homosexuals”, etc.?

Are they serving you and others with love, the same love that Jesus Christ has for you?

Or are they acting more like Judas, and betraying you, because you do not act like them?

I know I have a lot of “Judas goats” in my life right now pretending to be believers, plotting my destruction.

As Peter wrote over 2000 years ago, God is patient, and waits for you to repent before judgment comes.

But that patience is not guaranteed for tomorrow.

His patience will end, and when it does, those who have not repented will be utterly destroyed.

I have done my part as a “watchman” to warn you.

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