Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Is the United States on the Brink of Civil War?

[Original background image source. LA Riots image source.]

June 9, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

By now everyone is aware of the protests and rioting that occurred in Los Angeles over the weekend, due to ICE arrests and activities in LA starting Friday morning.

I have been monitoring these events through the weekend, but did not want to comment or write anything until today, Monday, June 9th.

The reason I waited is because I wanted to see if these riots would continue into the work week, to judge how widespread and serious they were. It was most definitely serious over the weekend, where protesters shut down the 101 freeway, and set several Waymo self-driving taxis on fire.

And of course, the big news was that Trump was calling in the National Guard to deal with the rioting.

But as of today, it appears that things are mostly back under control, as mass transit systems were up and running, people were driving to work, and all public schools in LA were open today.

This was obviously a planned event designed for a specific purpose, perhaps to try and incite riots that would quickly spread to other cities, such as the George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020, also under Trump during his first presidency.

If this was a “trial balloon” to try and duplicate what happened in 2020, it appears, at least at this point, to have failed.

That also does not surprise me, because we have a much different population in the U.S. here in 2025, than we had in 2020. In 2020 the nation was under lockdown from COVID, with tensions running high.

However, the experimental COVID shots had not yet been deployed under Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. Today, most of the population has been significantly affected by the COVID shots and the injuries they caused, including many neurological injuries, and the public is perhaps much more “sedated” than they were in 2020.

It also doesn’t surprise me that they chose LA to do this, if it was indeed a “trial balloon,” because not only does LA have a very significant illegal migrant population, but it is also home to MONEY, and lots of it, funding groups that will turn out for protests at a moment’s notice, no matter what the cause is of the protests.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell admitted as much on Sunday when the protests turned into rioting.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said officers were “overwhelmed” by the remaining protesters. He said they included regular agitators who show up at demonstrations to cause trouble. (Source.)

The LA Police Chief on Friday originally said that the LA police department would not help ICE agents in their raids, due to California “Sanctuary City” laws that prevented them from doing so.

But by Sunday they had declared that the protesting was an “illegal assembly”, and LA police began clearing out the protesters, including using live round “crowd-control munitions”.

Trump Actions and Deploying the National Guard

One of the most controversial actions of the weekend was the Trump Administration deploying the California National Guard to the protests, bypassing the California Governor Gavin Newsom in doing so.

Media reports claim that such an action has not happened since 1965.

The last time the National Guard was activated without a governor’s permission was in 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson sent troops to protect a civil rights march in Alabama, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. (Source.)

In fact, the Trump Administration called a meeting with military leaders, whom Trump said included “generals and admirals”, at Camp David Sunday night, which he claimed was a more secure place to meet than the White House.

He held a brief impromptu press conference with just a few reporters before heading to Camp David, and responded to one reporter that they were planning on deploying military troops “everywhere” in the United States.

[video link]

Upon arriving back at the White House earlier today, the New York Times reported that Trump has now started using the word “insurrectionists” to describe the LA rioters, perhaps as a prelude to invoking the “Insurrection Act.”

President Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that the protesters in Los Angeles “are insurrectionists,” a term that several of his aides have been using as well, in what may become a rationale for him to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act. Invoking the act would give Mr. Trump broad authority to use the United States military to deal with violent protests in California and possibly elsewhere. “The people who are causing the problems are bad people, they are insurrectionists,” Mr. Trump told a small group of reporters after he landed on the White House lawn Monday. He arrived by helicopter from Camp David, where he had attended a meeting Sunday night. (Source.)

Most people will remember that this is not the first time that Trump has wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act, as he threatened to do so at the end of his first term as well just after the elections when Biden was declared the winner.

He was opposed by military leaders back then, as well as his own Secretary of Defense, whom he promptly fired.

I reported on this back then:

Not surprisingly, military leaders and legal scholars today are also opposing the idea of invoking the Insurrection Act.

Trump LA protest response risks turning US military into political force, veterans warn The Trump administration’s deployment of national guard troops to Los Angeles to intervene in civilian protests in the face of opposition from the Californian governor is a major escalation that risks the politicisation of the US military, armed service veterans are warning. Former top military figures have told the Guardian that the decision to put up to 2,000 troops under federal control and send them into the streets of LA is a violation of the military’s commitment to keep out of domestic politics in all but the most exceptional circumstances. The last time a US president federalised the national guard against the wishes of a state governor was in 1965, when Lyndon Johnson deployed them to protect civil rights marchers in Alabama. “This is the politicisation of the armed forces,” said Maj Gen Paul Eaton. Eaton, who commanded the training of Iraqi troops during the invasion of Iraq, predicted that the LA deployment would lead to the eventual invocation of the Insurrection Act. The 1807 law empowers the president to deploy the full US military against insurrection or armed rebellion. “We are headed towards the invocation of the Insurrection Act, which will provide a legal basis for inappropriate activity,” he said. Trump’s move in the absence of a genuine civil emergency has sent alarm through military circles, which have long prided themselves on being above politics. “This deployment was made counter to what the governor wanted, so it seems like a political forcing – a forced use of the military by Trump because he can,” said a retired senior US army officer who requested anonymity in order to preserve their lifelong non-partisanship. Trump’s memo federalising the national guard for deployment in LA is written in sweeping terms, in effect casting it as a nationwide mobilisation. It says that regular military troops, as well as national guard forces, can be employed by the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, to protect federal functions anywhere in the country where protests are occurring. Most troublingly, the memo also acts pre-emptively – an action never seen before in the US – authorising the military to be deployed against anticipated protests. It says that troops can be sent to “locations where protest against [federal] functions are occurring, or are likely to occur based on current threat assessments”. On Sunday, Trump signaled that LA was just the start of a much wider deployment. “We’re gonna have troops everywhere,” he said. (Source.)

See also:

Like many of Trump’s actions so far this year, this will probably end up in the courts, as Newsom said earlier today he is going to sue Trump over his deployment of the California National Guard.

I should also note that the Trump administration suffered a legal loss on one of its immigration actions when it admitted that they wrongly deported a Maryland man to El Salvador, but then refused to bring him back.

Well, they finally complied with court orders and he is back now, where he will face criminal charges, with full due process of law. (Source.)

Perhaps this defeat, and perhaps in other cases where they cannot deport people without due process of law first, is the reason they tried to pull off this “insurrection” in Los Angeles this weekend?

The situation is still fluid, so it is difficult to know what is going to happen next.

But Americans need to stop looking at news events from partisan glasses. We can all agree that illegal immigrants who are criminals in the United States need to be rounded up and deported, without agreeing to all of the Trump Administration’s actions, which may lead to a Civil War and disaster for the American people.

If there is one thing we have learned from this administration so far this year, it is that they have no problem lying in public to the American people to accomplish their goals.

Was the Trump-Musk “Divorce” Fake or Real?

The recent social media war of words between two billionaires, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, has brought about a lot of speculation about how and why that happened, with many in the Alternative Media, especially among the MAGA crowd, stating that it was all fake.

I, for one, have been predicting this since the inauguration, stating that two egotistic billionaires could never share the public spotlight, and I never thought it would take this long.

What we saw last week was real, like two spoiled children having temper tantrums.

Musk clearly has the most at risk here, because Trump has the full force of the federal government to use against Musk, and he has threatened to cancel many of his government contracts.

Some are also wrongly speculating that this could be a break in Trump’s cozy relationship with Silicon Valley. Such a view is very short-sighted, because people in the Tech world, including myself, know full well that Musk does NOT represent Silicon Valley, and has many enemies.

He is also a newcomer to Right Wing politics, and only started supporting Trump in 2024, spending millions to help get him elected.

Other Silicon Valley rich billionaires, however, have been in Right Wing politics for years. One of those is Peter Thiel, who has supported Trump since at least 2016. He was the one who hand-picked J.D. Vance to be Vice President, for example.

Also, his company Palantir Technologies has richly profited from contracts with Government intelligence agencies, including the CIA and Mossad, for years now.

Articles about Palantir developing a database that tracks everyone in the U.S. have gone viral lately in the Alternative Media, but this is actually OLD NEWS, as it has already been happening for years now, but is accelerating now with the new LLM AI search tools.

These Technocrats do not need anything from Elon Musk, as they are becoming a big part of American culture now and the “New Right”, which includes Evangelical Christianity, as I have previously reported. See:

The Information, with five of their top writers, published a great summary today of what happened last week.

How the Musk-Trump Relationship Went Off the Rails Excerpts: Elon Musk’s bets on electric vehicles and rockets delivered some of the biggest payoffs in business history. But his bet on Donald Trump has backfired so spectacularly that it could jeopardize the future of those Musk businesses—unless a seeming weekend ceasefire between the two men can hold. The unraveling of the relationship between Musk and the U.S. president was weeks in the making, as Musk gradually wore out his welcome in Washington, D.C., and the billionaire became increasingly disenchanted with the administration. Musk had bankrolled Trump’s campaign to retake the White House in part because he believed Trump would help restore fiscal discipline in the federal government while also loosening regulations that he believed were holding back his companies. Instead, Musk got something very different. The fissures in their relationship split wide open last Tuesday after Musk slammed a Republican tax and budget bill as a “disgusting abomination,” one that would swell the national debt while also getting rid of energy tax credits that benefit Tesla. The bill was a particularly bitter pill for Musk, who had spent months leading a campaign to weed out wasteful government spending through his work with the Department of Government Efficiency. Days earlier, Trump dumped his nominee to lead NASA, Jared Isaacman, a Musk ally whom the billionaire had backed to lead the agency. And after their split, Trump threatened to go even further by canceling Musk’s government contracts. That would primarily impact SpaceX, his rocket company, which shuttles satellites, astronauts and cargo to space for NASA and the Pentagon. Musk’s biggest cash cow, Tesla, could face reprisals by Trump, such as a regulatory crackdown on its plans to deploy autonomous vehicles, which the company may begin rolling out as soon as this week. The EV maker is facing its second straight year of declining sales as Musk bets the company on humanoid robots and self-driving cars. “Musk is now in a quagmire,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “Trump holds the cards on autonomous regulations.” Musk’s split with Trump raises questions about whether others from Silicon Valley who had gone to Washington to help the Trump administration will remain. Multiple federal employees contacted by The Information say they haven’t received any internal communications about what the breakup means for DOGE. The informal federal agency is now being overseen by Russell Vought, a Trump ally and one of the architects of Project 2025, an initiative to consolidate executive power around right-wing policies. Several of Musk’s most high-profile allies also remain in government, putting them in a somewhat awkward position. One such figure is David Sacks, who is close with Musk and also serves as Trump’s AI and crypto czar. A person close to Sacks said he is eager to continue to work in government and, although Sacks is a special government employee, he splits his time between Washington, D.C., and the Bay Area. Full Article. (Probably behind a paywall that requires a subscription.)

In conclusion, to answer the question in my headline, are we on the brink of civil war?, I am not sure yet. I think the Trump Administration wants one, but whether or not the masses in American culture are up for one, is not so certain at this point. At the time of my writing this, no major riots like what we saw in LA this weekend have spread to other major U.S. cities, yet.

Also, with this being the focus of the current news cycle in the U.S., it is drawing attention away from other news stories that might actually be more important, such as the escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine/NATO, the ongoing conflicts in Israel and potential outbreak of war with Iran, and the U.S. economy which still has not seen the full impact of Trump’s tariffs.

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.