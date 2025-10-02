“Welcome to the era of Dark Trump, where President Trump betrays all the core values of his entire base, in order to pocket huge profits for himself while bolstering the very corporations and industries that kill and enslave Trump’s own voters.”—Mike Adams “The situation is far worse than many realize. I believe that Trump’s partnership with Pfizer is part of the warm-up to the final extermination chapter where another fake plandemic is catapulted onto the world stage and Trump implores Americans to take the new discounted jabs, which will end up killing them. Trump doesn’t need humans any longer. He has cozied up to Big Tech to build AI replacements for humans, and he’s partnered with Pfizer to help exterminate the humans, IMO. Other vectors of mass extermination will include world war (which Trump is accelerating), food scarcity and currency collapse. Trump was a Trojan Horse, sent to destroy America on behalf of the globalists. If you disagree, explain his partnerships with Big Pharma and Big Tech, and explain why he supports Zionist censorship, Palantir surveillance and war escalation with Russia.”—Mike Adams “Trump is the only Republican that can put Bill Gates front-and-center at the White House, cut deals with Pfizer, brag about vaccines & still have millions of people believing he’s fighting the elites. He can twist anything & make millions believe it’s secretly a good thing.”—Albert Faleski

The most dangerous drug of all is hopium. And those still in the Trump cult are high on hopium. Those who still think that politicians can save you or make you healthy are high on hopium.

With that, below will be a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact exposing that dangerous drug. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Is Trump Presenting Himself as an Anti-Christ Healer with Mythical “Med Beds”?

I am the LORD, who heals you. (Exodus 15:26)

September 29, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

This past weekend President Trump published an AI video on his “Truth” Social platform of a scripted announcement made on Fox News by Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump and one of Donald Trump’s sons who currently works for Fox News, regarding the launch of “Med Beds” that allegedly can heal anything, including grow new limbs.

Fox News apparently had to issue a statement that this was never aired on their network, after the video was quickly taken down by Trump from his social media platform.

Here is the now-removed video that Trump had originally posted on this “Truth” Social account:

I had never heard of these before, until Trump posted this fake video on them over the weekend.

Apparently they are “a thing” that has been discussed on QAnon boards.

From The Sun: The idea — popular in QAnon circles — claims the U.S. government secretly controls alien-inspired pods that can heal any illness, regenerate organs, or even keep long-dead figures alive. One faction believed former president John F. Kennedy was being kept alive on a medbed, the Daily Beast reported.

Here is a video published by The ExPharmacist on YouTube that explains all about MedBeds, what they do, and where they come from.

Note: I am providing this for information purposes only to see what claims are made for these “MedBeds”, NOT because I endorse anything communicated by this video.

These people believe a galactic “Earth Alliance” is bringing these “MedBeds” to earth.

Beware of the False Prophets – ALL Healing comes from God

For almost 2 decades now I have taught that the modern medical system is a system of idolatry, looking to pharmakia (“witchcraft”) to provide our true health needs that only God can provide. See:

Healing from God is what ushered in the original covenant between God and his people as he led them out of Egypt, inflicting diseases upon the Hebrews’ Egyptian enemies, while those same diseases passed by and did not affect the people of God, in what was known as “The Passover”, shortly before the Law was given to Moses on Mt. Sinai.

Healing was also the sign of the New Covenant under Jesus, as Jesus healed every single sick person he ever met, often casting out their demons as well.

This was the sign of the Jewish Messiah, and even many of the Jewish rulers during the days of Jesus recognized that he was the promised Messiah, because of his miraculous signs of miracles and healing.

Now there was a man of the Pharisees named Nicodemus, a member of the Jewish ruling council. He came to Jesus at night and said, “Rabbi, we know you are a teacher who has come from God. For no one could perform the miraculous signs you are doing if God were not with him.” (John 3:1-2)

It is only within the context of the revealed Word of God, therefore, that we can have a proper understanding of the concept of “health” and “healing.”

I have been teaching much of this for almost 2 decades now, and here is one of my earlier articles on this topic:

Where does Healing Come From? Excerpts: In those days Hezekiah became ill and was at the point of death. The prophet Isaiah son of Amoz went to him and said, “This is what the LORD says: Put your house in order, because you are going to die; you will not recover.” Hezekiah turned his face to the wall and prayed to the LORD, “Remember, LORD, how I have walked before you faithfully and with wholehearted devotion and have done what is good in your eyes.” And Hezekiah wept bitterly. Then the word of the LORD came to Isaiah: “Go and tell Hezekiah, ‘This is what the LORD, the God of your father David, says: I have heard your prayer and seen your tears; I will add fifteen years to your life…’” Isaiah had said, “Prepare a poultice of figs and apply it to the boil, and he will recover.” (Isaiah 38:1-5,21) The record of King Hezekiah’s life; his illness, his prayer, and what the Lord spoke to him, provide valuable insights for us regarding healing. Let’s take a look at some of the principles this historical account teaches us. Healing Comes from God First, healing comes from God, the one who created us. God also controls the timing of our physical death. Hezekiah developed some kind of sickness, and God sent word to him through the prophet Isaiah that he was not going to recover – he was going to die. Hezekiah then cries and prays to God. God hears his prayer, and decides to add fifteen years to his life. After delivering this message from God to Hezekiah that he would recover, Isaiah then uses “a poultice of figs” to apply to his skin disease as a remedy. If Isaiah (or anyone else) had tried to use this natural remedy prior to the Lord declaring that Hezekiah was going to be healed, it would not have worked. God made the decision: Hezekiah and Isaiah just followed his directions. Modern day science is based on the foundation of Darwinian evolution, and the belief that the universe is a closed system. It sees the universe in primarily physical terms. To have such a belief, one is forced to not believe in God or creation. However, God does exist, and his existence is not limited to the confines of his creation, e.g. the universe. He also exists outside of it. Therefore the universe cannot be a closed system. God created it, and he interacts with it as he chooses. The historical records of the life of Jesus show that Jesus constantly defied “the laws of nature” by doing such as things as walking on water, turning water into wine, healing diseases, and even raising dead people back to life. Unfortunately, modern day medicine and modern day naturalism/alternative health primarily base their systems of healing on the Darwinian foundation which believes in a closed system. Healing is believed to exist primarily within the physical realm. So the medical system trusts in its medicines, and the naturalist trusts in natural substances such as herbs, vitamins, etc. That these physical remedies do indeed have therapeutic value cannot be denied, even as people during the days of King Hezekiah and the prophet Isaiah probably understood that “poultices of figs” also had therapeutic value. But as noted above, God had already spoken regarding Hezekiah’s condition, and no natural or man-made remedy could have changed that. Among all the medicines and natural remedies known to man today, none of them affect healing 100% of the time. People still get sick, and people still die. (Read the Full Article.)

Of course to even begin a discussion about “healing”, one has to first define “health”, and the way that “health” was defined by the ancients, is quite different from how Western culture defines “health” in the post-Darwinian ages through today. See:

What is Health? Excerpts: Beloved, I pray that in all respects you may prosper and be in good health, just as your soul prospers. (3 John 1:2) When we use the word “health” in the English language today, we think primarily of physical health, and how our body is functioning. If we want to communicate something besides physical health, we generally add another word as an adjective, such as “mental health” or “emotional health.” But the word “health” itself is mainly used in terms of physical health, and the domain of “health” in western culture today is the domain of a large medical system which is called “healthcare.” It is an extremely influential and powerful system in most countries, controlled by pharmaceutical companies and licensed physicians, and regulated by the government. Such a concept of “health” however, is a recent development in human history. So when we read ancient texts such as the Bible, and read the English word “health” which is used to translate words from the original languages of ancient cultures, it is very helpful to study how these words were understood in those languages and cultures. Otherwise we read our own cultural understanding of English words into ancient texts, and that can result in an inaccurate or incomplete understanding of the meaning of these texts. The passage above in the third letter of the apostle John is a good example of how the term “health” was understood in the day of the biblical writers around the time of Christ. In the salutation that John uses, the word “prosper” is used twice, and he makes it clear in the second usage that he is referring to more than worldly or physical prosperity. He is also referring to those spiritual things that cause the soul to prosper. So what about the word “health?” (Read the full article.)

Donald Trump: Just a False Prophet or Also a False “Messiah”?

Everyone should know by now that Trump is not a healer, but a destroyer, having destroyed the lives of many people around the world by launching the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots as weapons against humanity through his Operation Warp Speed military campaign back in 2020.

Christians and others who actually READ the Bible rather than listening to religious leaders who claim to know how to interpret the Bible, will clearly see all the signs of a false prophet in Donald Trump, as these false prophets in the Bible are sometimes described as (“sheep in wolves clothing“).

Donald Trump is also clearly one of the “antichrists.” John warned us that there would be “many” antichrists (the word “AntiChrist” is actually not found in the book of Revelation), and that these antichrists marked “the last hour.”

Dear children, this is the last hour; and as you have heard that the antichrist is coming, even now many antichrists have come. This is how we know it is the last hour. They went out from us, but they did not really belong to us. For if they had belonged to us, they would have remained with us; but their going showed that none of them belonged to us.(1 John 2:18-19) Many deceivers, who do not acknowledge Jesus Christ as coming in the flesh (the Jewish Messiah), have gone out into the world. Any such person is the deceiver and the antichrist. (2 John 1:7)

You would be a fool to get into a “med bed” or any other bed with Trump, who is desperately trying to hang on to his presidency as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues to pick up speed and threaten his presidency.

And for the Zionist Jews who do not accept Jesus Christ as the Messiah nor the New Testament portion of the Bible, they are still waiting for their “messiah”…..

Are you Following the Correct “Plan”?

In my research into these “Med Beds” today, I found some Trump supporters who are continuing to tell everyone to “Trust the Plan!”, as Trump is now apparently promising (according to them) free healing of all diseases to everyone!

If war is being planned, either here in the U.S. on American soil, or in Europe over Ukraine (or both), watch how quickly our medical system collapses and people actually start believing things like this, and how willing they will be to trade in their soul for a “MedBed Card.”

The alternative plan is the one offered by Jesus Christ, which is to follow a path that leads to ridicule, persecution, and suffering, a path that very few are willing to go down as it goes against the crowd.

Then Jesus said to his disciples, “If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for me will find it. What good will it be for a man if he gains the whole world, yet forfeits his soul? Or what can a man give in exchange for his soul?“ (Matthew 16:24-26) All men will hate you because of me, but he who stands firm to the end will be saved. (Mark 13:13) Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it. Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? Likewise every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus, by their fruit you will recognize them. Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and in your name drive out demons and perform many miracles?’ Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’ (Matthew 7)

So which plan are you trusting?

