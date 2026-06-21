Below will be a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

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Is World War III About to Break Out? Talk of Los Angeles False Flag Attack Increases

[LA burning photo by Jose Carlos Fajardo. Source.]

June 19, 2026

by Brian Shilhavy

Health Impact News

The news has picked up speed this week, from the Iran war as well as the Ukraine – Russia war, and there are various commentaries and theories being published every day as the news seems to be changing by the hour.

Israel appears to have no intention of leaving Lebanon or stopping the war there, and public meetings to sign the “Memorandum of Understanding” (MoU) to start a ceasefire and end the war with Iran have been canceled.

There continues to be speculation that Israel could be closer to implementing the “Sampson Option.” See:

Yesterday, Pepe Escobar, Zulfiqar Ali, and Larry Johnson published a video stating that Israel was planning to assassinate members of the Iran negotiators when they arrived to sign the MoU, which prompted them to sign it digitally (source), and Vance canceled his trip to Switzerland earlier today.

There are also now renewed rumors circulating that there could be a false flag attack with massive casualities in the U.S. that would eclipse the number of Americans who died with the World Trade Towers destruction, and much of this is being fueled by an X post from Laura Loomer, a Trump supporter and hardcore MAGA propagandist. (See featured image of this article for screenshot.)

Larry Silverstein. Source.

The target of this false flag event has been frequently discussed lately as the second tallest building in downtown Los Angeles, the U.S. Bank tower, owned by the Jewish Billionaire Larry Silverstein.

Silverstein is most known for his purchase of the World Trade Center twin towers in New York city in 2001, just months before they blew up in what was the largest false flag event on U.S. soil through today.

Silverstein and his wife were conveniently not present in the towers that morning, as well as other famous Zionists who should have been in the towers that day, such as Howard Lutnik, who has been utterly disgraced this year due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and his lies about their relationship, including under oath before Congress, that he did not know Epstein very well and never visited his island.

This is public information published on Wikipedia:

In January 2001, Silverstein, via Silverstein Properties, made a $3.22 billion bid to lease-purchase the World Trade Center. He was outbid by $30 million by Vornado Realty, with Boston Properties and Brookfield Properties also competing for the lease. However, Vornado withdrew in March, giving Silverstein 14 days to negotiate a new bid. His negotiated bid was finalized on April 26, 2001, in partnership with Westfield America, Inc.[ and accepted on July 24, 2001.[21] It was the first time in the complex’s 31-year history that it had changed management. After it withdrew, Vornado announced a deal with Bloomberg LP to finance Bloomberg’s new headquarters at 731 Lexington Avenue. The lease agreement applied to One, Two, Four, and Five World Trade Center, and about 425,000 square feet (39,500 m2) of retail space. Silverstein put up $14 million of his own money to secure the deal. The agreement gave Silverstein, as leaseholder, the right and the obligation to rebuild the structures if they were destroyed. Silverstein has said in interviews that he usually spent his mornings in breakfast meetings at Windows on the World on top of the World Trade Center North Tower, and with new tenants in the building. However, on the morning of September 11, 2001, his wife insisted he attend a medical appointment, inadvertently saving him from certain death. All of the buildings at the World Trade Center were either destroyed or damaged beyond repair on September 11, 2001. After a protracted dispute with insurers over the amount of coverage for rebuilding World Trade Center buildings 1, 2, 4 and 5, a series of court decisions determined that a maximum of $4.55 billion was payable, and settlements were reached with the insurers in 2007. (Full article.)

Time to Pray

The end of all things is near. Therefore be clear minded and self-controlled so that you can pray. (1 Peter 4:7)

I was reading 1 Peter chapter 4 this morning in my daily Bible readings, and verse 7 really jumped out at me, where Peter wrote that “The end of all things is near.”

We know now that he did not mean the ultimate end of the world, but the end of an era, and that was the era of the Jewish nation and the Temple, which was destroyed a few years after he wrote this.

Are we now coming to the end of an era in these modern times?

I certainly think so. The American empire is dying, and so too may be the Zionist belief system among the Jews and many Christians.

This is a time to pray, because life might be radically changing soon for many people in world, including those of us in the United States.

Turn off your TV, get off the Internet, turn off your cell phones, and spend some time each day with God in prayer, asking him for his specific will in your life, as we head into this very uncertain future ahead.

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