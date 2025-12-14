Below will be a pair of related pieces by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

It is Time for All True Believers in Jesus Christ to Leave the American Zionist Christian Churches

December 13, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Earlier this week I reported how 1000 U.S. pastors traveled to Israel at the expense of the Israeli government to receive training on promoting Zionism in the U.S. and become certified as “Ambassadors of Israel”, with their certificates of graduation signed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

10,000 more American Christian pastors from the U.S. are now scheduled to go through the same training within the next 36 months. See:

As I mentioned in that article, these pastors are Satanists, and oppose the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

This alone should motivate all true believers in Jesus Christ to get out of these Churches of Satan.

Jesus Christ himself warned his disciples about these Satanic leaders and their congregations during the “last days” of the Israeli nation in his revelation to John and recorded in the last book of the Bible, Revelation.

“‘I know your tribulation and your poverty (but you are rich) and the slander of those who say that they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan.” (Revelation 2:9)

And:

“Behold, I will make those of the synagogue of Satan who say that they are Jews and are not, but lie—behold, I will make them come and bow down before your feet, and they will learn that I have loved you.” (Revelation 3:9)

Most English translations use the word “synagogue” instead of “church”, but these two English words mean the exact same thing in the original Greek text, and can be used interchangeably. See:

However, now the time seems to be arriving where it will no longer be possible to remain members of these churches even if you disagree with your Zionist pastor.

Listen to Zionist pastor Jack Hibbs state that if you do not support the nation of Israel today, then you have no assurance of making it to Heaven as a “believer”, because your salvation depends upon supporting the State of Israel.

There is a lot of truth in what this Zionist says, but the worst lies of Satan are the ones that are 99% true, but 1% false which nullifies the entire statement.

The lie in this statement, is using the wrong tense, and implying that “God’s everlasting covenant with Israel” could be broken in the future, and nullify our Salvation.

But God’s “everlasting covenant with Israel” is complete now, and can NEVER be broken.

The Old Covenant is over. Jesus said:

“It is finished.” With that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit. (John 19:30)

The New Covenant instituted by Jesus is explained in the book of Hebrews in the Bible:

But the ministry Jesus has received is as superior to theirs as the covenant of which he is mediator is superior to the old one, and it is founded on better promises. By calling this covenant “new,” he has made the first one obsolete; and what is obsolete and aging will soon disappear. (Hebrews 8)

Now if you think that the worst thing that can happen to you if you stay in these churches/synagogues is that they will kick you out and no longer let you participate, you better think again, and read about Satan’s playbook as is recorded in the book of Acts (of the apostles) in the New Testament, about what happened to the believers there who opposed the Satanic Jews:

Now about that time, King Herod stretched out his hands to oppress some of the assembly. He killed James, the brother of John, with the sword. When he saw that it pleased the Jews, he proceeded to seize Peter also. This was during the days of unleavened bread. When he had arrested him, he put him in prison, and delivered him to four squads of four soldiers each to guard him, intending to bring him out to the people after the Passover. Peter therefore was kept in the prison, but constant prayer was made by the assembly to God for him. (Acts 12:1-5)

At this point in the history of the early believers as recorded in Acts, they had long since been kicked out of the Jewish assemblies (usually referred to in the English translations as “synagogues”), and now the Satanic Jews began to start killing the leaders, as they killed Jesus, beginning with the apostles.

James, who was a member of Jesus’ inner circle of three among the apostles (Peter, James, John), was executed (probably beheaded), and Peter was arrested to await the same fate.

Stephen, who was one of the first anointed as a “deacon” which means “servant”, in Acts chapter 6, was the first one to be executed by being stoned to death, and you can read his story in Acts chapter 7.

This is what all signs in the current religious and political culture in the U.S. are indicating, that the Satanic Zionists will soon start attacking those who believe and follow Jesus Christ, and even start trying to put some of us to death.

This is actually codified in the Jewish Noahide laws. See:

But the good news is that we are not without hope! Some of us may have to pay the ultimate price of martyrdom, like James did, but we are on the winning side in this war!

Here’s what happened to Peter:

The same night when Herod was about to bring him out, Peter was sleeping between two soldiers, bound with two chains. Guards in front of the door kept the prison. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood by him, and a light shone in the cell. He struck Peter on the side, and woke him up, saying, “Stand up quickly!” His chains fell off from his hands. The angel said to him, “Get dressed and put on your sandals.” He did so. He said to him, “Put on your cloak, and follow me.” And he went out and followed him. He didn’t know that what was being done by the angel was real, but thought he saw a vision. When they were past the first and the second guard, they came to the iron gate that leads into the city, which opened to them by itself. They went out, and went down one street, and immediately the angel departed from him. When Peter had come to himself, he said, “Now I truly know that the Lord has sent out his angel and delivered me out of the hand of Herod, and from everything the Jewish people were expecting.” (Acts 12:6-11)

Next, let’s see what happened to this king over the Satanic Jews in his reign of terror and desire to execute the leaders of the Jewish believers in Jesus.

Now Herod was very angry with the people of Tyre and Sidon. They came with one accord to him, and, having made Blastus, the king’s personal aide, their friend, they asked for peace, because their country depended on the king’s country for food. On an appointed day, Herod dressed himself in royal clothing, sat on the throne, and gave a speech to them. The people shouted, “The voice of a god, and not of a man!” Immediately an angel of the Lord struck him, because he didn’t give God the glory, and he was eaten by worms and died. (Acts 12:20-24)

Tyre and Sidon back then (as well as today) were coastal cities that relied on trade through imports, and were dependent on the greater Palestine area to supply them food grown there.

So they made a deal with Herod, rather then trust God to fix their political problems, and God eventually removed from power the one they were trusting in, who was too boastful and did not give credit to God.

Do you see anything like this happening today? Do you see anyone trying to restrict trade, forcing people to come to him and his country to get their food instead, and welcoming worship of himself as a great person and leader like Herod did?

Are there any names that come to your mind about someone like that today?

Resist Zionism and Get out of the Christian Churches of Satan

Zionism can be resisted, just as the believers in the New Testament demonstrated. Stop going with the Christian crowd, and take a stand for Jesus Christ, just as the New Testament believers did.

It might cost you your life here on earth, but you will be welcomed with open arms into the Kingdom of God.

The Gospel message is that salvation through Jesus Christ is available to ALL people regardless of ethnicity, religion or any other group one belongs to. The true evidence of the Gospel is that one loves ALL people, the same way that Jesus does. See:

I see many people online who claim they do not support Zionism, but still endorse the Zionist in Chief, Donald Trump, and all of his Zionist cabinet members, arrest and detain migrants and put them in concentration camps, seeking to deport them, even when most of them are here legally and some are even permanent residents or U.S. Citizens, simply based on their nationality.

This is not the Gospel, and it has been revealed now that Homeland Security is run from Tel Aviv, and that many members of ICE forces are trained in Israel by the IDF.

If you stand and cheer for these Zionists when they arrest and detain your migrant neighbors and fellow workers, what are you going to do when they come for you next, because you refuse to bow to the State of Israel and because you believe that Jesus Christ is the Jewish Messiah?

Who will stand for you, when you did not stand for your neighbors living here in the U.S. when the Zionists came after them?

But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God—having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with them. (2 Timothy 3:1-5)

1000 American Christian Pastors in Israel Oppose the Gospel of Jesus Christ and Support the State of Israel Instead – 10,000 more Pastors on the Way

December 9, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Health Impact News

Earlier this week 1000 U.S. pastors completed their training to become “Ambassadors of Israel” through a program run by the group “Friends of Zion” inside Israel. Their trip to Israel was funded by the government of Israel, and at the completion of their indoctrination the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, signed their certificates to become foreign agents inside the U.S. promoting Zionism.

The program was so successful, that 10,000 more U.S. Christian pastors are now being funded to follow them within the next 36 months.

In a video published on the Christian Zionist CBN (Christian Broadcast Network), Zionist pastor Mike Huckabee, the current U.S. ambassador to Israel, tried to downplay the obvious political implications of Israel funding this program by claiming it was not political, but that these pastors were instead “Ambassadors for Christ.”

But how can they claim that this is not “political” when the State of Israel is funding it and Netanyahu is commissioning it?

Here is the original press release for the program from earlier this year:

JERUSALEM, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a groundbreaking initiative to combat antisemitism and reach the young of the world, the State of Israel is partnering with the Friends of Zion Ambassador Institute to commission pastors and young leaders as ambassadors. The State of Israel will pay for the trip for them to come to Israel. Their diplomas will be personally signed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who will speak at their graduation, underscoring the significance of this initiative to the nation. The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is the premier organization in Israel uniting evangelicals worldwide and the #1 social media platform combating antisemitism. The late ninth President of Israel, the late Shimon Peres, was the founding international Chairman of Friends of Zion. He commissioned the Friends of Zion award which has been given to 25 world leaders including President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (Source.)

Is Your Pastor a Satanist?

Let me make this perfectly clear. Any pastor who received training by the Israeli government to receive a certificate signed by Benjamin Netanyahu, is a Satanist. These pastors do NOT represent Jesus Christ, but the anti-Christ, who is Satan.

Benjamin Netanyahu is a criminal. There is a current warrant for his arrest for “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity” by the The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. He is currently limited in his international travel to only countries who do not support the ICC, which includes the U.S., or else he faces immediate arrest.

In his own country of Israel, he is under investigation for crimes involved in funding the Hamas terrorists (Qatar Gate), and is seeking a full pardon for these crimes, which President Trump is also requesting. See:

Netanyahu has also been implicated by victims and survivors of Satanic ritual abuse in testimony before the Israeli Knesset. See:

It is important to distinguish that not all Jews are Zionists and Satanists. To use the term “Jew” as a unified class of people is incredibly ignorant, and there is real discrimination against many Jews because the non-Zionists who are not Satanists are often included by the term “Jew”. See:

This is also easily viewed in the New Testament portion of the Bible, where the Jewish people were divided in their opinions of who Jesus was, with some accepting him as the Messiah, while the Satanic Jews did not, and ended up executing him.

Here are the words of Jesus Christ himself recorded in John’s gospel about the two kinds of Jews.

To the Jews who believed in him:

To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:31-32)

To the Jews who did not believe in him and ended up executing him:

“Abraham is our father,” they answered. “If you were Abraham’s children,” said Jesus, “then you would do the things Abraham did. As it is, you are determined to kill me, a man who has told you the truth that I heard from God. Abraham did not do such things. You are doing the things your own father does.” “We are not illegitimate children,” they protested. “The only Father we have is God himself.” Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love me, for I came from God and now am here. I have not come on my own; but he sent me. Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desire. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” (John 8:39-44)

One of the great perversions of modern Christianity that came out of the Reformation period in Europe, is the idea that the New Testament believers in Jesus Christ were Christians.

The apostle Paul, for example, is constantly referred to as a “Christian” by pretty much all English commentaries on the Bible, even though this is FALSE.

Paul was a Jew. First, he was a Satanic Jew who did not accept that Jesus was the Messiah, and he even participated in putting in prison and murdering other Jews who did accept Jesus as the Messiah.

But even after he was converted on his way to Damascus to find believers to bring back to Jerusalem and put in prison, he STILL referred to himself as a Jew, and NOT a Christian.

Watch out for those dogs, those men who do evil, those mutilators of the flesh. For it is we who are the circumcision, we who worship by the Spirit of God, who glory in Christ Jesus, and who put no confidence in the flesh—though I myself have reasons for such confidence. If anyone else thinks he has reasons to put confidence in the flesh, I have more: circumcised on the eighth day, of the people of Israel, of the tribe of Benjamin, a Hebrew of Hebrews; in regard to the law, a Pharisee; as for zeal, persecuting the assembly of believers; as for legalistic righteousness, faultless. But whatever was to my profit I now consider loss for the sake of Christ. (Philippians 3:2-7)

As soon as Paul took a public stand for Jesus the Messiah, the Satanic Jews repeatedly tried to kill him.

At once he began to preach in the synagogues that Jesus is the Son of God. All those who heard him were astonished and asked, “Isn’t he the man who raised havoc in Jerusalem among those who call on this name? And hasn’t he come here to take them as prisoners to the chief priests?” Yet he grew more and more powerful and baffled the Jews living in Damascus by proving that Jesus is the Christ. After many days had gone by, the Jews conspired to kill him, but he learned of their plan. Day and night they kept close watch on the city gates in order to kill him. But his followers took him by night and lowered him in a basket through an opening in the wall. (Acts 9:20-25) The next morning the Jews formed a conspiracy and bound themselves with an oath not to eat or drink until they had killed Paul. More than forty men were involved in this plot. They went to the chief priests and elders and said, “We have taken a solemn oath not to eat anything until we have killed Paul. Now then, you and the Sanhedrin petition the commander to bring him before you on the pretext of wanting more accurate information about his case. We are ready to kill him before he gets here.” (Acts 23:12-15)

And yet today, Evangelical pastors act and believe that there is only one kind of Jew, and that all Jews are part of the “chosen people”, and must be receive special privileges over and above every other race of people.

Zionist Pastors Oppose the Gospel

[PANWEL, SOUTH SUDAN: Unidentified worshipers sing and clap at an outdoor worship service in South Sudan.]

These Zionist pastors who are training in Israel and are being endorsed by the criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, are opposing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The New Testament portion of the Bible, which introduces the “New Covenant” ushered in by the Jewish Messiah, Jesus Christ, is centered around “the Gospel,” where the word “gospel” means literally “good news.”

And what is the “Gospel/Good News” of the New Covenant?

It is defined throughout the New Testament in the Bible, and its origins are traced all they way back to Abraham, 430 years BEFORE the Old Covenant began with Moses and the Law:

Consider Abraham: “He believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness.” Understand, then, that those who believe are children of Abraham. The Scripture foresaw that God would justify the Gentiles by faith, and announced the gospel in advance to Abraham: “All nations will be blessed through you.” So those who have faith are blessed along with Abraham, the man of faith. (Galatians 3:6-9)

As is written here, God announced “the gospel” to Abraham, and that gospel message is that “all nations”, where the original word here means more “ethnic groups” than geopolitical nations, would be blessed through Abraham’s faith.

Not just some nations that have privileged status, but ALL NATIONS.

And the reason why Paul writes that this promise to Abraham was the gospel “in advance,” is because it was not ultimately fulfilled until the Jewish Messiah came in Jesus Christ, instituting the New Covenant.

It is also important to point out that Abraham was NOT a Jew!

He was a Hebrew, and it was his grandson, Jacob, who was renamed to “Israel” and became the patriarch of the “Jewish people.”

I put this in quotation marks because the term “Jew” came much later, and referred to the tribe of “Judah”, which along with the tribe of Benjamin, were the remnants of Israel after the northern 10 tribes were conquered and carried off into captivity by the Assyrians.

So the gospel message is that there are no longer any distinctions between ethnic groups since the Jewish Messiah came and instituted the New Covenant through his execution on the cross and subsequent resurrection from the grave defeating death.

Throughout the entire New Testament the “gospel” is defined as ALL believers, regardless of ethnic group or any other group one belongs to, are “One in Christ.”

Here there is no Greek or Jew, circumcised or uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave or free, but Christ is all, and is in all. Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity. (Colossians 3:11-14)

Read more here.

When Mike Huckabee, who is clearly a servant of Satan, stated that the Zionist pastors were “ambassadors of Jesus Christ” by supporting the Satanic Jews, he was promoting a FALSE gospel.

The same thing happened in the New Testament, when Satanic Jews infiltrated the groups of believers and tried to get them to follow Jewish ways, such as circumcision.

Here is what Paul wrote about those who promoted a false gospel:

I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting the one who called you by the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel—which is really no gospel at all. Evidently some people are throwing you into confusion and are trying to pervert the gospel of Christ. But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach a gospel other than the one we preached to you, let him be eternally condemned! As we have already said, so now I say again: If anybody is preaching to you a gospel other than what you accepted, let him be eternally condemned! Am I now trying to win the approval of men, or of God? Or am I trying to please men? If I were still trying to please men, I would not be a servant of Christ. (Galatians 1:6-10) You foolish Galatians! Who has bewitched you? Before your very eyes Jesus Christ was clearly portrayed as crucified. I would like to learn just one thing from you: Did you receive the Spirit by observing the law, or by believing what you heard? Are you so foolish? After beginning with the Spirit, are you now trying to attain your goal by human effort? Have you suffered so much for nothing—if it really was for nothing? (Galatians 3:1-4)

The word “bewitched” here means to “cast a spell” with the “evil eye.”

Learn more here.

If your pastor today stands for the State of Israel, he or she is “bewitched”, and whether knowingly or unknowingly, is a Satanist who opposes the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

