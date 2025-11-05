Below is a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

KABBALAH: The Anti-Christ Religion of Satan that Controls the World Today

[Image Source.]

November 4, 2025

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

I came across the teachings today of a man who calls himself Ben Born Again.

He has a website and a popular YouTube channel. The testimony of his spiritual rebirth is here.

I watched the documentary he published last month (October, 2025) on Kabbalah, and it is the best presentation of this topic I have seen so far.

In 2021 I published the documentary by the Australian Altiyan Childs on Freemasonry (it has over 200,000 views), and this video by Ben on the Kabbalah is very similar in terms of how Satan controls this world. See:

While Freemasonry is about the hierarchical business, religious and political systems that run the world controlled by Satan, Kabbalah is the underlying dogma of the Satanic belief system in Freemasonry and other teachings of the Satanic Jews.

This video on the Kabbalah helped me understand the spirit behind today’s transgender movement.

This video will also help you to see how the current Trump Administration’s war against migrants which is spreading to the major cities of the U.S., where they claim they are only targeting criminal migrants who are here illegally when in fact they are rounding up MILLIONS of people in the U.S. who are here legally, and in increasing numbers are U.S. Citizens, is all part of the Kabbalah belief system of a “master race” that must destroy the “Goyim” or “Gentiles ” (non-Jews).

The most common form of the Kabbalah that we see today in our world is commonly referred to as “Zionism”, but traces its history much further back than the history of the Jewish people.

I don’t agree with everything Ben says here, but they are minor points.

For example, I don’t believe that “the Antichrist” is a single human being. I believe the actual Antichrist is Satan himself, a spiritual being.

If you search for the term “antichrist” in the Book of Revelation, the last book in the Bible, for example, you will not find this term.

John teaches that there are “many” antichrists, and that there is the “spirit of the antichrist.”

Dear children, this is the last hour; and as you have heard that the antichrist is coming, even now many antichrists have come. This is how we know it is the last hour. (1 John 2:18) Every spirit that does not acknowledge Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you have heard is coming and even now is already in the world. (1 John 4:3)

I would consider this documentary MUST VIEWING if you truly want to understand Satan’s world system today, and how the United States fits into it.

This video might not be suitable for younger minds, as it exposes some deep, evil truths about Satanism. Most of Ben’s videos in his YouTube channel have only been up for a few months, so if they disappear (which I expect they will if his popularity grows), contact us as I have copies and can upload them to our alternative video platforms.

Here is the YouTube description of the Kabbalah documentary.

KABBALAH – The Religion of the Serpent – Full Documentary Kabbalah is the oldest religion on earth. It began with the serpent in the Garden of Eden as he deceived Eve into believing she too could become like God. Kabbalah contains all of the fallen-angel doctrines of occult magick, dark rituals, and divination that have corrupted the human race throughout history and into the present day. Over the ages it has been cleverly disguised as many different things, and is the core foundation behind every powerful secret society. Kabbalah is ultimately the religion of Lucifer, and is contained within the forbidden Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, also known in Kabbalah as the Sefirot Tree of Life. As a Born-Again believer in Jesus Christ, I have come to recognize Kabbalah as the antithesis to the Biblical Gospel taught in the New Testament. Kabbalah opposes the truth and deity of Jesus in every capacity. It has a very specific agenda that is directing the high level Kabbalists of the world into creating the chaotic and anti-Christ world we are currently experiencing. Kabbalah affirms every single wicked agenda as well as the teachings of the world’s false religions. These are the reasons that convince me of the truths I reveal in this documentary. I feel prompted by the Holy Spirit to expose what I have learned about Kabbalah to my fellow believers in Christ Jesus, so they can recognize it’s deceptive infiltration into the church. What I present here in this documentary is only the tip of the iceberg regarding the satanic doctrines of the Kabbalah. I urge everyone to do their own research and come to their own conclusions about this. The truth is that there is only one direction the Kabbalah takes its students, and that’s toward the false light of Lucifer. May this documentary expose evil in high places and glorify the Savior and Redeemer Jesus Christ. -BEN (Born Again)

Jesus or Yeshua? What is the real name of the Son of God?

I found another video on Ben’s YouTube channel very informative.

I have frequently over the years received emails and comments from people telling me that I am using the wrong name for Jesus, and that his actual name is “Yeshua.”

I started a draft last year to actually write an article about this, but the fact is that in the original texts of the Bible, written in Greek, the name of Jesus is Ἰησοῦς, and the English translation “Jesus” is accurate.

That should be the end of the debate. If you don’t believe that the Bible, in its original language, is true and authoritative, then you can believe whatever you want, because it is not based on what is written in the Bible.

So I never published the article, because the Bible is the authority, and the topic just never warranted a whole article on it, in my opinion.

Ben’s video on the push to use the name “Yeshua” is 100% accurate.

If you have friends telling you that Jesus is not the correct name, but “Yeshua” is, this is a great video that sums up all the historical evidence to the contrary.

