MAGA Christian Conservatives Rally Behind Ghislaine Maxwell Calling Her a “Victim” – Their Destruction is Imminent

[Ghislaine Maxwell, Donald Trump, Melania Trump. Image source: EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-seen photo shows Donald Trump wrapping his arm around blond Ghislaine Maxwell’s waist while partying with Melania at Heidi Klum’s ‘hookers and pimps’ party – which Prince Andrew attended]

July 25, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Pro-Trump MAGA Christian Conservative news outlet Newsmax has called Ghislaine Maxwell a “Victim”!

The MAGA American Christians are destroying America. They are now rallying behind CONVICTED CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING Mossad agent and Jeffrey Epstein handler, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Let me make this perfectly clear: If you continue to support Donald Trump, you are complicit with his crimes, and you support pedophilia and child sex trafficking.

Your destruction is imminent.

Swift Destruction for the False Prophets

2 Peter 2:1-9 from the Holy Scriptures:

“But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them—bringing swift destruction on themselves. Many will follow their shameful ways and will bring the way of truth into disrepute. In their greed these teachers will exploit you with stories they have made up. Their condemnation has long been hanging over them, and their destruction has not been sleeping. For if God did not spare angels when they sinned, but sent them to hell, putting them into gloomy dungeons to be held for judgment; if he did not spare the ancient world when he brought the flood on its ungodly people, but protected Noah, a preacher of righteousness, and seven others; if he condemned the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah by burning them to ashes, and made them an example of what is going to happen to the ungodly; and if he rescued Lot, a righteous man, who was distressed by the filthy lives of lawless men (for that righteous man, living among them day after day, was tormented in his righteous soul by the lawless deeds he saw and heard)—if this is so, then the Lord knows how to rescue godly men from trials and to hold the unrighteous for the day of judgment, while continuing their punishment.” (2 Peter 2:1-9)

Trump Surrenders to Ghislaine Maxwell in Disaster Meeting

MeidasTouch has much better coverage of the Ghislaine Maxwell meeting with Trump’s DOJ yesterday, which is continued today, because MeidasTouch is advocating for the TRUE VICTIMS, and not the pedophiles!!

The White House will release $5.5 billion in school funding

From the New York Times:

The White House will release $5.5 billion in frozen education funds, administration officials announced on Friday, bringing an end to a chaotic saga of the administration’s making, which had sent school districts scrambling with weeks to go before the school year. The Trump administration had been facing growing bipartisan pressure, including from 10 Senate Republicans who signed a rare public letter urging the White House to release the funds. The money was part of nearly $7 billion in education funding that had been approved by Congress and was set to be released July 1, before the Trump administration abruptly withheld it a day before the deadline. The money included more than $2 billion to help train and recruit teachers, particularly in low-income areas that often have trouble competing for the most qualified teachers. It also included money for arts and music education in low-income districts, extra help for children learning English and support for children of migrant farmworkers. The Department of Education said that it would begin sending the money to states next week. On June 30, the administration said it was conducting a “review” and later said it had found instances of federal dollars being “grossly misused to subsidize a radical left-wing agenda.”

The Public School system, of course, does not just fund “a radical left-wing agenda“, it also funds the “radical right-wing pro-pharma child trafficking agenda“.

So instead of keeping their promises to eliminate the Department of Education and federal funding, now the funds will continue to flow to support school nurses and local health departments at public schools to vaccinate as many children as possible, as well as making teachers “mandated reporters” to report any child they feel has “bad parents” to local Child Protective agents who work for the government and will then kidnap and traffick those children through federally funded foster care and adoption programs, where MOST of the evil Epstein funded child sex trafficking happens.

DO NOT SEND YOUR CHILDREN TO PUBLIC SCHOOLS!, no matter what your political and religious beliefs are. You are putting their lives in danger every time they leave your home!

How the Christian Church and U.S. Government Work Together to Traffick Children Worldwide Through the Lucrative Adoption Business

This is an issue I have covered for many years now, and Conservative Christians are the worst offenders!

Learn how the Christian Church works together with the U.S. Government to traffick children worldwide.

Published in 2022:

Excerpts: The European Adoption Consultants (EAC) is a business that was set up in 1991 by then President George H.W. Bush and Bill Barr, his Attorney General. This agency has been caught numerous times in its 41-year history trafficking children by fooling parents in poor countries with financial incentives, like promising an education for their children abroad, and then placing them in Christian orphanages where American families will pay a high price to adopt the children. These families willingly buy these children because in most cases they have been lied to, stating that the children were either orphans, or that their parents did not want them, when the truth was that these children were kidnapped for financial gain. CNN actually did an investigation on the EAC in 2017, interviewing parents who had been lied to about their adopted children, and then found out from the children themselves that they had parents back in their home country who loved them. I am certainly not a fan of CNN, nor Anderson Cooper and his known ties to the CIA, but this is undoubtedly one of the best investigative reports they have ever done, even if it was politically motivated. Bill Barr and the late George H.W. Bush are not the only high ranking political officials to be reportedly profiting from the trafficking of children. The Clinton Foundation has been involved in adoptions in Haiti for many years. Larry Romanoff, in his very excellent expose on the CIA MK-ULTRA program and child sex trafficking, mentions Haiti as one the CIA’s bases of operation. The Clinton Foundation’s role in adoptions out of Haiti made news in 2010 when Evangelical Laura Silsby and American Baptist missionaries from Idaho tried to traffick 33 children out of Haiti, claiming they were “orphans.” At least two of the current U.S. Supreme Court Justices also have adopted children, and during their confirmation hearings, which typically pit the party in charge against the minority party challenging the Supreme Court nominations, the Right Wing media was appalled that anyone would question the adoption of their children, saying that such questions about how they adopted their children was “off limits.” The most recent was Judge Amy Coney Barrett, nominated by President Trump, and has children who were adopted from, Haiti. (Read the full article.)

The Alleged Richard Nixon & Billy Graham Satanic Ritual Abuse Child Sex Trafficking Network – As Told by the Survivors

Just in case you missed this when I published it in May earlier this year.

Excerpts: To document the history of powerful pedophile leaders who run the United States, I am re-publishing information that has been previously published by alleged victims of the Richard Nixon – Billy Graham SRA (Satanic Ritual Abuse) child sex trafficking network, which many believe is what the Watergate cover-up was truly all about, and also updating it with new information I have not previously published. I am republishing a section from Australian whistleblower Fiona Barnett’s book, who grew up in this network as a child who was sexually trafficked by the rich and powerful. WARNING! Once you go down this road that leads to the truth that Satan runs this world through an International Pedophile Network, you cannot unlearn what you have learned, and it can change your life, either for the better by understanding the truth and learning how to fight back against it, or by denying the truth and continuing to believe in lies, instead, with deadly eternal consequences. (Full article.)

Here is a graphic I created today from my morning devotions that I posted on our Telegram channel:

