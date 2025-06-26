Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

One Nation, One Heart – How Zionism United People of all Faiths in Iran to Oppose it

[Iranian Christians gathered at Saint Gregory Church in Tehran to voice support for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and Iran’s Armed Forces for firmly countering Israeli aggression. by PressTV]

June 25, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The “12-day War” between the U.S. and Israel against Iran has accomplished something that those in the United States could never have imagined since their view of Iran is almost 100% based on propaganda from the Zionist Western media: It united people in Iran from all walks of life, and from all the major religions, AGAINST the Zionist regime which was trying to destroy their country.

I have previously reported how the Jews in Iran support the government of Iran against the Zionist regime, but Christian groups, such as Armenian Christians in Tehran (see featured image of this article), also turned out to support their government, the Islamic Republic, against the attacks of the Zionist regime.

The Tehran Times published an excellent article today discussing how this war united Iranians from all walks of life, a stark contrast to how the Jews in Tel Aviv reacted to constant bombings and life in the shelters where they hunkered down each night.

One Nation, One Heart By Soheila Zarfam How did Israel’s aggression unite Iranians more than ever? Excerpts: Wednesday was a surreal day in Tehran, a day after fighting between Iran and Israel halted. More people came out to attend to their work compared to the previous days, and down in the south, in the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery, it was the most crowded it had been in years. Several funerals were being held there. There were young, old, male, and female bodies wrapped in the white fabrics Muslims use to bury the dead. The atmosphere was eerie. There were many people crying and weeping, but there were also some who looked firm despite the grief showing on their faces. I spoke to one of the mourners, a woman who was burying her brother. She was wearing a black Iranian chador. Next to her were people who looked nothing like her in attire; they wore loose-fitting clothes and hijabs. “I lost my brother during an Israeli attack. He was a soldier completing his military service,” the woman explained. Zahra, as she named herself, said she comes from a family that has sacrificed many of its members for the country. “Two of my uncles were martyred during the Iran-Iraq war. My dad was also a soldier during that war. We were used to hearing and talking about martyrs, but we never thought we would be speaking about my 23-year-old brother in the same manner.” The women standing next to Zahra were not related to her. They came by when they realized a martyr was being buried. Dozens of other strangers were also gathered around the freshly dug grave, offering condolences and saying prayers. I asked one of the two women that had caught my eye about the propaganda we have been hearing on Persian media outlets based in the West: that this war was a war of the Islamic Republic, and that less religious people should distance themselves from the Armed Forces. “We are here for our country. It doesn’t matter what our religious or political backgrounds are. When it comes to Iran, we are all ready to fight for it and even give up our lives,” she said, as she shielded her eyes from the sun with her hands. Creating division and separation was indeed an important agenda of the enemy during the 12-day war it waged against Iran. Americans and Israelis even got the deposed Shah’s son to come out and announce he was ready to take over. The jobless, delusional former Crown Prince is now referred to inside Iran as the “old child,” an adjective a prominent Iranian scholar gave him after he backed Israel’s war against his country. During the period of the war, however, the bond between Iranians was only strengthened. After Trump said people should “evacuate Tehran,” millions across the country took to social media to announce they were ready to host fellow Iranians in their own homes. In the streets, residents came out to offer drinks and food to the security forces looking for potential Mossad agents, and in grocery stores and gas stations, people were careful not to buy more than they needed, so they would not cause an artificial shortage of goods and fuel. Military and political officials on Tuesday and Wednesday, all credited this unity and patriotism as the core of Iran’s victory against Israel, which began a war against Iran thinking it could topple the government, destabilize the nation, and obliterate its military and infrastructure. (Full article.)

Here are more headline news from today from our Telegram Channel.

Analysis on 12-Day War and How it Exposed the Weaknesses of Israel and the U.S.

Short video on the Non-Western Non-Zionist view of the 12-Day War.

[video link]

How Tariffs Might Impact US Car Prices, By Brand

Tariffs on imported goods can have a wide ripple effect on prices, especially in the auto industry where supply chains are global, complex, and highly sensitive to cost changes.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist’s Marcus Lu reveals how tariffs will impact U.S. car prices, assuming a flat 25% tariff is applied onto vehicles imported from outside North America. (Source.)

Iran’s parliament approves bill to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear agency

Everything Trump and his Zionist administration are saying today about destroying Iran’s nuclear program is a LIE.

In fact, the exact opposite is now true. Not only does Iran claim their nuclear program is in tact, they have now officially withdrawn from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and are free to purchase nuclear weapons should they so choose.

All the money spent, the lives lost, the infrastructure destroyed in BOTH Tehran and Tel Aviv, was a total waste, because it just made Iran stronger, not weaker.

From PressTV:

Iran’s parliament (Majlis) has approved a bill to suspend Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following its politically-motivated resolution against the Islamic Republic. The general and specific provisions of the bill to suspend cooperation with the IAEA have been approved by lawmakers, said Alireza Salimi, a member of the parliament’s presiding board, on Wednesday. According to the parliament’s resolution, IAEA inspectors will not be permitted to enter Iran unless the security of the country’s nuclear facilities and that of peaceful nuclear activities is guaranteed, which is subject to the approval of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Before Wednesday’s voting, Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, denounced the IAEA for failing to condemn US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. “The IAEA, which did not even formally condemn the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, has put its international credibility up for sale; for this reason, the AEOI will suspend its cooperation with the Agency until the security of its nuclear facilities is guaranteed, and Iran’s peaceful nuclear program will proceed at an even faster pace,” he stated. “With the utmost skepticism, we will not be deceived by any promise, and more prepared than ever, with our finger on the trigger, we will respond forcefully to any aggressor.” The speaker also stressed that Israel not only failed to stop Iran’s enrichment and limit its missile program but also suffered unprecedented damage to its military infrastructure, with cities across the occupied territories becoming unsafe and the myth of the Iron Dome shattered.

IAEA Failed to Protect Iran’s Nuclear Sites From US and Israeli Attacks

The Russian Press is now backing Iran’s decision to withdraw from IAEA, mentioning that Israel also is not a member and does not reveal anything about their nuclear program.

Could Russia be the next one to withdraw?

From Sputnik:

Iran suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes as Tehran realizes that there is simply no benefit on continuing it, Foad Izadi, associate professor at the University of Tehran, tells Sputnik. “Iranian lawmakers realize that being a member of NPT has no value for Iran. There is no logical reason for Iran to be a member of NPT,” he says. While attacking nuclear sites, especially those under the IAEA supervision, is illegal under international law, that did not deter Israel and the US from attacking the Iranian nuclear facilities, Izadi points out. Hence the question: why work with the IAEA at all? “IAEA has a budget of $35 million, and $22 million out of that $35 million is spent inspecting Iran. So, by suspending the link, Iran is actually saving IAEA money,” Izadi remarks. He also observes that the IAEA does not inspect Israel because it is not a member and is not a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), hence raising the question whether Iran should withdraw from the NPT too. “The reason IAEA doesn’t bother with Israel is that Israel is not a member. So if Israel cannot be a member, Iranian officials, Iranian parliament members have decided that Iran cannot be a member, can leave IAEA, can leave NPT, and that’s what they’re planning to do,” he says.

RFK Jr.’s Public Health Plan? Get Every American to Buy a Wearable Device

Make Big Tech GREATER!

From PCMag:

Wearables can save lives, and the HHS secretary plans to kick off a major advertising campaign to encourage Americans to use them. Will this lead to the government collecting your health data? Kennedy plans to soon kick off “one of the biggest advertising campaigns in HHS history to encourage Americans to use wearables.”

Tesla robotaxi incidents caught on camera in Austin draw regulators’ attention

Tesla is a dying company, desperately trying to hang on to market share. After almost a decade of promising a fully autonomous self-driving taxi, the first ones appeared on the streets of Austin this week.

Some facts:

The Tesla robotaxis in Austin are Model Y SUVs equipped with the company’s latest FSD Unsupervised software and hardware.

The pilot robotaxi service, involving fewer than two dozen vehicles, operates during daylight hours and only in good weather, with a human safety supervisor in the front passenger seat.

The service is now limited to invited users, who agree to the terms of Tesla’s “early access program.” Those who have received invites are mostly promoters of Tesla’s products, stock and CEO.

In spite of this controlled environment where there were probably two humans running the taxis (passenger side person and control room person watching it), it still made some mistakes, like driving down the wrong side of a street.

From CNBC:

Tesla was contacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday after videos posted on social media showed the company’s robotaxis driving in a chaotic manner on public roads in Austin, Texas. Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker debuted autonomous trips in Austin on Sunday, opening the service to a limited number of riders by invitation only. In the videos shared widely online, one Tesla robotaxi was spotted traveling the wrong way down a road, and another was shown braking hard in the middle of traffic, responding to “stationary police vehicles outside its driving path,” among several other examples. A spokesperson for NHTSA said in an email that the agency “is aware of the referenced incidents and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information.”

Tesla asks NHTSA to hide its response to Robotaxi questions

From electrek:

Tesla has requested that NHTSA withhold its response to the numerous questions the regulators had about its recent Robotaxi launch. As for the agency, it said that it is aware of some disturbing videos in which we can see Tesla’s system making serious mistakes on its first day. Prior to Tesla’s Robotaxi launch on Sunday, NHTSA had sent Tesla a series of questions about the program, which Tesla was required to answer by June 19th. The agency wanted a lot more details because it is particularly concerned about the fact that Tesla is using its ‘Supervised Full Self-Driving’ in the Robotaxi service while it is currently under investigation for its involvement in several serious crashes. Tesla has now responded to NHTSA, but it has requested that the agency keep all its answers confidential. The automaker has consistently avoided sharing data about its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving programs, particularly crash data. Automakers and companies developing self-driving and ADAS systems are required to report all crashes related to those systems, but Tesla has been abusing NHTSA’s program to get some of the data reported. Publications have been trying to obtain the data through the courts, and Tesla has fought the effort, claiming that it would ‘suffer financial harm’ if its self-driving crash data were released. There’s currently no indication that NHTSA will be able to release any information about Tesla’s Robotaxi service.

France says Tesla lied about FSD and more, 4 months to comply or be fined

The huckster and perpetual liar Elon Musk is watching his Tesla empire very rapidly decline as the public is finally waking up to his shenanigans as he continues to promise science fiction becoming reality in the future.

This is from France:

The French Ministry of the Economy has found that Tesla violated the law in several ways related to “deceptive business practices,” and has ordered the company to comply in 4 months or face a fine for every day it does not. The investigation started in 2023, in response to several reports through France’s consumer complaint service SignalConso. It concluded today, and French authorities from the DGCCRF (Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Prevention) division of the Ministry of the Economy found several examples of ways that Tesla had misled customers or otherwise failed to comply with French consumer protection laws. France finds that Tesla lied about FSD French authorities found that Tesla had misled customers “regarding the fully autonomous driving capacity of TESLA vehicles.” Since 2015, Tesla has sold some sort of partial automation to the public. This started in the form of Autopilot, which was released in the US in late 2015 and focused on highway driving only (though it came later to France than the US). More recently, Tesla’s focus has been on Full Self-Driving, or FSD, which is more capable than Autopilot and works on surface streets as well as highways. Tesla has sold FSD software for various prices over the years, as high as $15,000. It currently sells “Capacité de conduite entirément autonome” in France for 7,500 Euros. The problem is: this software does not, in fact, drive you entirely autonomously. It is, at the moment, a “level 2” driver assist function, which still requires a driver in the driver’s seat to take full responsibility for the vehicle. Higher levels, 3 and above, could be considered “self-driving,” where the car takes responsibility at certain times, and above level 4, there’s no requirement for a driver to even be in the driver’s seat. Another wrinkle is that even the driver-assist version of FSD is currently not active in France. There has been a long process to bring FSD to Europe (here’s a recent report about how Tesla used a Dutch loophole to approve Autopilot in the first place), but it’s still not complete. So, everyone who has bought the system in France has not yet been able to use it. Even if they could use the version that the US has, it would still not qualify as fully self driving.

And then this was also published today.

From CNBC:

Tesla’s European car sales nosedive for fifth month as customers switch to Chinese EVs Tesla new car sales in Europe fell for a fifth straight month in May, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, as customers pivot to cheaper Chinese electric vehicles. Data published Wednesday by ACEA found that Tesla’s car sales in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association fell to 13,863 units in May, down 27.9% year on year. Tesla’s European market share also dropped to 1.2% from 1.8% in May 2024. Chinese manufacturers maintained their strong momentum in Europe’s new car market in May despite European Union tariffs on Beijing’s EVs. Chinese automakers sold 65,808 units last month and more than doubled their market share in the region to 5.9%, according to data published Tuesday by JATO Dynamics.

Fed’s Powell Says Tariff-Driven Inflation Remains a Big Question

From Bloomberg:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the US central bank is still struggling to determine the impact of tariffs on consumer prices. “The question is, who’s going to pay for the tariffs?” Powell said in response to a question during his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. “How much of it does show up in inflation. And honestly, it’s very hard to predict that in advance.” Powell’s second day of testimony on Capitol Hill this week comes after Fed officials left interest rates steady on June 18. Policymakers are facing even more pressure from President Donald Trump to lower borrowing costs in the wake of weaker-than-expected inflation readings. Two Fed governors, Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, have signaled they would be open to lowering rates as soon as July if inflation remains contained. But Powell on Tuesday repeated his message that officials need not rush to lower rates, citing the strong economy and uncertainty over how tariffs will affect inflation. Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that recent economic data is backward looking and many economists expect “a meaningful increase in inflation” over the course of this year due to tariffs.

