Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Continues Infanticide by COVID Injections as his FDA Approves Moderna’s Spikevax for Babies 6 months old through Children 11 Years Old

July 10, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Today, Secretary Kennedy’s FDA gave COVID-19 vaccine producer Moderna a big gift: they approved Moderna’s COVID-19 “Spikevax” to be injected into babies 6 months old through children 11 years old.

From Yahoo:

Moderna Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine, Spikevax, in Children Aged 6 Months Through 11 Years CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Spikevax®, the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine, in children 6 months through 11 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 disease. The Company’s COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, was previously available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). (Source.)

There are now more FDA-approved COVID-19 injections in the marketplace under Kennedy’s HHS, than there were during the Biden Administration.

At the end of May, Kennedy’s FDA approved Moderna’s mNEXSPIKE COVID injections for seniors and children over the age of 12, and earlier that month he had the FDA approve the Novavax COVID injections, for the “conservative” “pro-life” crowd. (Source.)

What did you people think this man would do once installed into the Federal Government? As I warned the public on the day he announced his candidacy for U.S. President back in 2023, this man is a heroine and sex addict who was an associate with Jeffrey Epstein.

Children’s Health Defense is “Concerned and Bewildered” why the FDA Granted Full Approval to Moderna’s COVID Shot for Babies and Children

The Children’s Health Defense (CHD) website covered this story today, and said:

“It shows, once again, that our regulatory agencies remain fully captured by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.”

But Bobby Kennedy is now head of the HHS! Is he just a figure head then? Is CHD finally going to admit this?

More from their article:

“The FDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”

Seriously? You mean if Mary Holland picks up the phone and calls Kennedy, he’s not taking her calls anymore?

Who has bewitched you? (Galatians 3:1)

What does “bewitch” mean? Article here.

Major medical groups sue Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over vaccines

The American Academy of Pediatrics filed a lawsuit this week against Kennedy for stating in public he was not recommending the COVID shots for certain groups of healthy children last month, and he said that this was CDC policy now.

Is this the reason why Kennedy gave the FDA the green light to approve the Moderna Baby Kill shots today?

Note that this lawsuit is for “recommendations,” as no policies or deployment of the kill shots were halted, and in fact the CDC never actually did update their policy on their website as Kennedy originally claimed.

It doesn’t matter, he is being sued by huge Big Pharma interests, because:

“In a statement, American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Susan Kressly said that ‘our immunization system has long been a cornerstone of U.S. public health, but actions by the current administration are jeopardizing its success.’ According to the AAP, at least 183 children have died of Covid since the pandemic began.” (Source.)

“183 children have died of Covid since the pandemic began“??

Seriously? So for 183 alleged COVID deaths among children since the “Pandemic” began in 2020, we now need to inject millions of them?

Well, 183 alleged COVID deaths among children is less than what the CDC and FDA themselves have admitted have died after receiving the COVID shots!

According to VAERS (Vaccine adverse events recording system) at least 202 children have died after being injected with COVID shots. (Source.)

As is almost always the case with vaccines, the “cure” is worse than the “disease”!

Congratulations Moderna! What a big day for you and your shareholders. Must be nice to have a friend like Mr. Kennedy in Government.

Now Moderna can inject almost the entire population with these shots, with babies under the age of 6 months the ONLY GROUP LEFT IN THE U.S. that is not (yet) approved for injections.

I guess they have that age covered by being able to inject the mothers while they are still pregnant.

The “prophetic” words of Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, when asked how Kennedy’s nomination as Secretary of HHS would affect Pfizer and the vaccine industry back in December before he was approved by the Senate:

“If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies.” (Source.)

Prophetic words indeed, but not the kind of “prophecies” that the MAGA cult has been talking about…

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.