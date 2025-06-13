Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Secretary Kennedy: Let’s Make Vaccines Great Again! 6 COVID Vaccines Approved by FDA So Far in 2025

June 12, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The Secretary of HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was back in the news this week after it was announced that he had fired all 17 members of a U.S. CDC panel of vaccine experts who approve give advice on FDA vaccines.

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) – Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fired all 17 members of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel of vaccine experts and is in the process of replacing them, his department said on Monday, drawing protest from many vaccine scientists. (Source.)

This move was criticized by the pharmaceutical industry and the corporate media they sponsor, but was cheered by many in the Alternative Health media, such as Children’s Health Defense, although I think the enthusiasm that was being expressed by many was short-sighted, because this committee only advises the FDA, and does NOT set vaccine policy.

Kennedy stated that the members of this committee have a conflict of interest since they earn income from vaccines, as his reason for firing them all.

Kennedy said the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is rife with conflicts and has never turned down a vaccine, even though the decision to approve vaccines rests with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The CDC panel provides guidance to the CDC on which groups of people would most benefit from an already-approved vaccine. (Source.)

Remember, you cannot believe anything anybody in this current administration says as so many of them have been caught lying to the American public, and instead you have to judge them by their actions.

So is Mr. Kennedy actually reducing the number of vaccines, especially the deadly COVID shots, approved by the FDA in favor of “greater testing”?

No, he is not! As of this writing there are currently 6 FDA-approved COVID-19 “vaccines” in the market, with new ones just recently approved by the FDA under Mr. Kennedy’s watch.

That’s two more COVID-19 shots than were available to inject into the unsuspecting public before Kennedy took office, under Biden.

Here is the list of current FDA-approved COVID “vaccines” that are being injected into the public every single day.

Updated mRNA COVID Vaccines – 4 COVID vaccines total

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (2024-2025 formula) to include a monovalent (single) component that corresponds to the Omicron variant KP.2 strain of SARS-CoV-2. The updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines include Comirnaty (1) and Spikevax (2), both of which are approved for individuals 12 years of age and older, and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (3) and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (4), both of which are authorized for emergency use for individuals 6 months through 11 years of age. (Source. Archive.)

One New Moderna COVID Vaccine – 5 COVID vaccines total

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna’s, next-generation COVID-19 vaccine for everyone aged 65 and above, the company said on Saturday, the first endorsement since the regulator tightened requirements. The vaccine has also been approved for people aged 12 to 64 with at least one or more underlying risk factors defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Moderna said in a statement. The company said it expects to have the vaccine, called mNEXSPIKE, available for the 2025-2026 respiratory virus season. “The FDA approval of our third product, mNEXSPIKE, adds an important new tool to help protect people at high risk of severe disease from COVID-19,” CEO Stephane Bancel said in the statement. Source – Reuters.

One New Novavax COVID Vaccine – 6 COVID vaccines total

Kennedy’s FDA has not only approved new COVID “vaccines,” but he just approved Merck’s new RSV shot for infants this week, increasing the amount of FDA-approved shots that can now be injected into babies. See:

Before the COVID EUA shots started by Trump in 2020, Merck was the leading manufacturer of vaccines and held the honor of having the most injuries and deaths recorded in VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) following their vaccines, from all other pharmaceutical companies.

Today it is Pfizer, followed by Moderna, because of their COVID shots, followed by Merck (who has NO COVID shots), just edging out Janssen (J&J) who is in fourth, and for a while had a COVID shot in the market. (Source.)

But Mr. Kennedy, who has actually litigated against Merck for their deadly Gardasil shots, gave the go ahead anyway to let the FDA approve another shot from them to be injected into infants.

Kennedy’s New Advisory Committee – No “Conflicts of Interest”??

[Dr. Robert Malone.]

Yesterday, Mr. Kennedy named 8 of his replacements for the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), and it included one big name known to many in the Alternative Health media, Dr. Robert Malone, who claims to be the inventor of mRNA vaccines.

Of course as I have previously reported, Mr. Kennedy is just a figure head at HHS, and has to have everything he does approved by Senator Bill Cassidy. So before choosing his replacements for the ACIP, he had to agree NOT to staff it with “anti-vaxxers.” (Source.)

Dr. Malone certainly meets that requirement, as he is definitely pro-vaccine. He admits that he took the COVID shots in 2021. And while he criticized some of the COVID shots after becoming an advisor for Mr. Kennedy, he continued to recommend them for certain age groups, such as seniors. (Source.)

In the past he has bragged on his website about how he has helped vaccine companies “win around one billion in contracts.” That page is no longer there, but you can read it at Archive.org.

Malone doesn’t handle criticism well, and has even taken out lawsuits against others in the Alternative Media who do not agree with him, trying to silence them, as he is very wealthy. This included Peter and Ginger Breggin and Dr. Jane Ruby.

When Pfizer whistleblower Karen Kingston went missing in 2023, she released a video claiming that Dr. Malone told the CIA to put a hit out on her.

Malone went ballistic on almost everyone in the Alternative Media, claiming that anyone who was publishing Karen’s video, which included Health Impact News, collectively was “a hate cult” that was “being exploited for fifth generation warfare purposes.”

And he even named names:

Catherine Austin-Fitts

Peter and Ginger Breggin

Karen Kingston

Mat Crawford

Stu Peters

Nurse Jane Ruby

Dr. Ben Marble

“Carolina Galvin” nee “Carolina Bonita” (while employed by Dr. Peter McCullough)

George Webb

Paul Alexander

Foster Colson

“Sage Hana”

Selling More Vaccines to “Make Vaccines Great Again!” is the Real Goal of HHS Secretary Kennedy

Secretary Kennedy penned an opinion piece that was published in the Wall Street Journal earlier this week that clearly defines his goal with FDA vaccine policy:

Of course, the majority of the American public already trusted in vaccines, so this is obviously written to the MAGA Trump fans, and those who have documented and testified to the horrible massacre that happened from the end of 2020, and into the Biden Administration starting in 2021, with the roll out of the emergency use COVID shots.

I will be the first to admit that I was wrong when I originally stated that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had no chance whatsoever of being confirmed as HHS Secretary, so strong is the pharmaceutical lobby, the most powerful lobby in Washington D.C.

But what we have observed here in the first half of 2025 has been nothing short of brilliant, if you view this sector as a business owner and investor, and not as a consumer.

Think about it from their perspective. The vast number of people in the public who stopped using vaccines for themselves and their children were the ones who experienced or saw those close to them experience the negative effects of the COVID shots, with many of them losing loved ones whom they had to bury.

That’s a market loss for the vaccine products.

So instead of preventing Mr. Kennedy from coming into office as the Secretary of HHS, they made sure he would agree to everything they wanted him to do, and then handed him his script, which is actually a marketing plan for increasing the sales of vaccines.

To make sure that they do not lose market share from those on the Left of the political spectrum who already trust vaccines, they continually attack Kennedy as an “antivaxxer” and a supporter of “conspiracy theories.”

But to gain more market share from those on the Right of the political spectrum, they push the narrative that Mr. Kennedy and his friends are actually making sure that new vaccines are going to be safer, and more rigorously tested, so that they can increase sales and public trust.

So what does that make Mr. Kennedy, who is watching all of this happen fully understanding their marketing plan?

It makes him a two-faced Judas goat who will sell his soul for fame, and has no problems betraying the “Health Freedom Movement,” however that is defined today.

Don’t fall for these political shenanigans which is just an elaborate Big Pharma marketing plan!

The GOP is as much pro-vaccine as the DNC.

In fact, just a few weeks ago, the Republican-led House of Representatives started a probe into Pfizer’s actions in 2020, where they claim Pfizer DELAYED developing their COVID shot, the most dangerous lethal shot to ever be injected into the population, in order to affect the 2020 elections!

House Probes Pfizer’s Delay Of COVID Jab To Influence 2020 Election The House Judiciary Committee has zeroed in on a former Pfizer researcher following a Wall Street Journal report that the pharmaceutical company may have delayed positive COVID-19 vaccine trial results to influence the 2020 election. (Source.)

Trump clearly continues to take credit for getting the COVID killer shots into the public so quickly, forcing the FDA to do it before he left office in 2020.

