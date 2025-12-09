Below will be an article by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

The New “Trump Accounts” Want to Make Your Children Slaves for Life to the Satanic Financial System

December 4, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Earlier this year Congress passed Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” for taxes and spending, and part of that bill included a provision for “Trump Accounts” for children.

Here is a description of these “Trump Accounts”:

What are Trump Accounts? The federal government will put $1,000 into individual accounts for children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. The family and others may make annual contributions to the account starting on July 4, 2026, so long as combined they don’t exceed $5,000 a year, although nonprofits may be able to donate more. Employers can contribute up to $2,500 of that amount. The money must be invested in a low-cost, diversified US stock index fund or equivalent. Who is eligible? To be eligible, the baby must be a US-born citizen, and both parents plus the baby must have Social Security numbers. How can I open one? Parents and guardians will be able to file a new online form with the IRS (Form 4547) to establish a “Trump Account” for their child. Starting in May 2026, the Treasury Department will follow up with those who filed to complete the process of opening an account. When can I take the money out? No withdrawals may be made until the child turns 18. Taxes are deferred on growth until the money is withdrawn. Source.

Earlier this week it was reported that billionaire Michael Dell and his wife had committed $6.25 billion to fund these “Trump Accounts” for children.

Michael and Susan Dell announced Tuesday that they have committed $6.25 billion to fund investment accounts for some 25 million American children. The couple’s donation will be the largest ever devoted to American children, according to Invest America, a nonprofit advocacy group partnered with the Dells. “It’s designed to help families feel supported from the start and encourage them to keep saving as their children grow,” Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, told CNBC in an interview. “We know that when children have accounts like this, they’re much more likely to graduate from high school, from college, buy a home, start a business and less likely to be incarcerated.” The Dells’ commitment goes hand in hand with a new federal government program that allows parents to open tax-advantaged investment accounts for children under 18 with Social Security numbers. Under the federal program, U.S. citizens born from the beginning of 2025 through 2028 will receive a federal grant of $1,000 to seed those so-called Trump accounts. Parents will be able to open and contribute to these accounts starting on July 4, 2026, with IRS guidance yet to be issued. The Dells have committed to seed Trump accounts with $250 for children who are 10 or under who were born before Jan. 1, 2025. According to Invest America, the pledged funds will cover 25 million children age 10 and under in ZIP codes with a median income of $150,000 or less. “We want to help the children that weren’t part of the government program,” Dell said. Dell said he first became interested in seeding investment accounts for children after hearing the idea from hedge fund manager Brad Gerstner around 2021. Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital, later founded Invest America, which advocated for the program to get included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Trump Accounts can only be used to invest in low-cost diversified funds that track a U.S. stock index. Gerstner said these accounts and grants give American children the chance to benefit from U.S. stock market growth at an early age. (Source – emphasis mine.)

There was a good article published today by Sean Carlton at CounterPunch about these “Trump Accounts”.

And while he correctly identifies some of the issues in these accounts which are a philanthropic way for Billionaires to keep investing in the stock market, this article does not even cover half the issues involved here that will harm children, NOT help them.

He doesn’t deal with the moral issues, for example, which are the same moral issues their parents have to deal with when they choose to participate with the Government and invest in Wall Street through 401ks and IRAs.

And that issue is that when you invest in the hedge funds on Wall Street to secure tax breaks, or in the case of the “Trump Accounts” where it is an account that money is put into in the name of your children, is that YOU or YOUR CHILD are now holding stock in the most evil corporations on the planet.

Companies like Pfizer, Palantir, Google, Raytheon, etc.

In other words, you are now a partner with Wall Street, and part owner of all these evil companies.

Do not be yoked together with unbelievers. For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common? Or what fellowship can light have with darkness? What harmony is there between Christ and Belial? What does a believer have in common with an unbeliever? What agreement is there between the temple of God and idols? (2 Corinthians 6:14-16)

Excerpts:

America loves a good illusion. It loves the performance of generosity from people who built their fortunes on systems that leave everyone else scrambling. That’s why the country is celebrating Michael and Susan Dell dropping $6.25 billion into “Trump Accounts.” Twenty-five million kids will get $250 each in a special savings account that they can’t touch for almost two decades. It sounds like generosity. It plays like hope. It sells like opportunity. But it isn’t any of that. It’s a corporate heist dressed up as philanthropy, and America is too exhausted or too desperate to notice. The Dell announcement isn’t about helping children. It’s about normalizing a future where the only people who can fix failing systems are the same corporations and billionaires who helped break them. A one-time $250 deposit isn’t lifting anyone out of anything. At best it turns children into unwilling investors in a financial system that’s already eaten their parents alive. The trick here is simple and old. You starve the public systems until they’re so weak that anything looks like relief. Then you let a billionaire deliver a drop of water and call it a miracle. Americans have been trained to applaud the spectacle. They forget to ask why one of the richest men in the country gets to decide how twenty-five million children experience their first introduction to money. A country that expects billionaires to fund children has already chosen its future. It’s a future where the public good is a privilege and every solution is a product. It’s a future designed to keep people grateful for scraps. Full article.

Here is some more financial news that I have posted on our Telegram Channel recently.

‘We fear people will end up in financial trouble.’ Americans will spend a record $20 billion via buy-now-pay-later during the holidays.

From MarketWatch:

Excerpts:

Record spending on Black Friday and Cyber Monday was partly due to historic use of buy-now-pay-later options Holiday spending hit an all-time-high on Black Friday and Cyber Monday — thanks in part to the number of people who used buy-now-pay-later options. Americans spent $1.03 billion on Cyber Monday alone using buy-now-pay-later services like Klarna, Affirm and PayPal — an all-time high, according to new data from Adobe — and that figure is expected to go even higher. Over the course of the Nov. 1–Dec. 31 holiday shopping season, buy-now-pay-later is expected to facilitate $20.2 billion worth of payments, a year-over-year increase of 11%, per Adobe. Full article.

Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for he who loves his fellowman has fulfilled the law. (Romans 13:8)

Do not be a man who strikes hands in pledge or puts up security for debts; if you lack the means to pay, your very bed will be snatched from under you. (Proverbs 22:26-27)

America is aging into a caregiving desert. Nobody is ready

by Neal K. Shah

MarketWatch

Excerpts:

The U.S. desperately needs to evolve its caregiving system, as adults who end up caring for their aging parents and family members are struggling. What happens next? It’s 11:47 p.m., and Sarah is changing her father’s bedsheets for the second time in one night. The home health aide cancelled — again. Her father, who practiced law for 40 years, now can’t even remember her name. A Zoom call with colleagues in Tokyo starts at 6 a.m., but she has to keep working. The cost of keeping him home with round-the-clock care is $24,000 a month. Do the math. Millions of Americans now live in this silent and exhausting emergency. What’s coming next won’t be so quiet. For the first time in history, there will be more Americans who are older than 65 years old than younger than 18. The fertility rate in the U.S. has dropped from 3.5 children per woman in 1962 to 1.6 children per woman in 2023, the lowest in recorded history. We’re not approaching a “demographic shift.” We’re in free fall. Our entire economic and policy infrastructure was built for an earlier time when families were large, longevity was shorter and caregiving was distributed across siblings, neighbors and extended networks that no longer exist. In 2025, every metric that matters for caregiving is flashing red: The U.S. is expected to need 1.2 million more direct-care workers by 2030.

There are more than 700,000 people on waitlists for Medicaid home- and community-based services, with some states posting decade-long waits.

America already relies on 63 million unpaid family caregivers, per AARP.

The cost of 24/7 care could cost up to $300,000 a year, based on data from the Genworth Cost of Care Survey.

Medicare doesn’t cover long-term custodial care. America’s caregiving system is a multivariable failure that will have serious economic repercussions. Full article.

The key text in Shah’s article is: “Our entire economic and policy infrastructure was built for an earlier time when families were large, longevity was shorter and caregiving was distributed across siblings, neighbors and extended networks that no longer exist.”

This is what technology has done to the family, and particularly the multi-generational family, structure in the U.S.

What has replaced American families, especially since the Franklin D. Roosevelt presidency between 1933 to 1945, is the U.S. Government.

The richer this nation became post World War II, the more Americans depended upon the federal government to take care of us and our families.

Of course the U.S. Government has also changed during this time, so that as the U.S. prospered economically after World War II, it was increasingly run by wealthy billionaires who used the Government to protect their interests, over and above the interests of the American people.

Trump was the first billionaire to be elected President in the United States in 2016, and with the rise of the Technocracy today, the direction our country is heading in is eliminating most of government and letting the billionaires rule directly.

This is the new “conservatism”, and it looks the same as tyrannical socialism/communism.

How many Americans will now jump at the chance to get “free” money for their children in the “Trump Accounts”, and just trust the billionaires around Trump like Michael Dell to secure their children’s future?

This is slavery, NOT freedom. It is based on Satanic Zionism that promotes one group of people as the “chosen people” and more special and more privileged than everyone else on earth.

This is the new “conservatism” that Trump and his accomplices are trying to impose on Americans, and his power base in the U.S. are mainly Evangelical Christians who continue to support him.

