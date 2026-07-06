Below will be a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Also, I normally post Chuck Baldwin’s weekly piece on Mondays. He did not post his normal piece but rather a piece promoting the Freedom Documents. I just want to post that link here:

The Power of the Individual with God’s Supernatural Seed Growing Inside

[Artist image of the Prophet Elijah. Original image source unknown.]

July 4, 2026

by Brian Shilhavy

Most people living in the world today derive their identity based on the groups they belong to, such as ethnicity, nationality, religion, family, etc.

A single individual trying to live independently of these group associations, is almost always viewed negatively. In Christianity, for example, it is drilled into Christians that “there are no lone ranger Christians,” and you are viewed as ineffective, selfish, and ignorant if you do not belong to their group.

“Unchurched” individuals are usually viewed as “sinners.”

However, the New Testament writings make it very clear that God deals with us as individuals, regardless of whatever groups we belong to.

God saves and dwells in individuals, not groups.

One of the best places this is described is in John’s first letter written to disciples of Jesus.

Do not love the world or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For everything in the world—the cravings of sinful man, the lust of his eyes and the boasting of what he has and does—comes not from the Father but from the world. The world and its desires pass away, but the one who does the will of God lives forever. (1 John 2:15-17)

When one reads about the life of the Old Testament prophet Elijah, we see the power of an individual who was empowered by God. He was often alone, and yet he took on the evil King and Queen of Israel at that time, as well as all of their false prophets, and defeated them.

James, writing in the New Testament about Elijah wrote:

The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective. Elijah was a man just like us. He prayed earnestly that it would not rain, and it did not rain on the land for three and a half years. Again he prayed, and the heavens gave rain, and the earth produced its crops. (James 5:16-18)

The power that God’s gives to individuals is far more powerful than the power one derives from being a member of a group.

And that power that God gives to an individual comes from his “seed”, a supernatural spiritual seed that is planted into the spirit of a person that causes them to be reborn spiritually, and then leads them to cultivating a spiritual life which is more powerful than anything on earth that exists in the natural realm, including “bloodlines” and “family trees”.

The evidence of this “seed” from God growing inside someone else, is their unselfish supernatural love for others.

How great is the love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are! The reason the world does not know us is that it did not know him. Dear friends, now we are children of God, and what we will be has not yet been made known. But we know that when he appears, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is. Everyone who has this hope in him purifies himself, just as he is pure. Everyone who sins breaks the law; in fact, sin is lawlessness. But you know that he appeared so that he might take away our sins. And in him is no sin. No one who lives in him keeps on sinning. No one who continues to sin has either seen him or known him. Dear children, do not let anyone lead you astray. He who does what is right is righteous, just as he is righteous. He who does what is sinful is of the devil, because the devil has been sinning from the beginning. The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the devil’s work. No one who is born of God will continue to sin, because God’s seed remains in him; he cannot go on sinning, because he has been born of God. This is how we know who the children of God are and who the children of the devil are: Anyone who does not do what is right is not a child of God; nor is anyone who does not love his brother. (1 John 3:1-10)

In the book of Matthew in the New Testament, Jesus taught in parables and used the example of physical seeds to illustrate the principle of the spiritual seed that comes from God.

That same day Jesus went out of the house and sat by the lake. Such large crowds gathered around him that he got into a boat and sat in it, while all the people stood on the shore. Then he told them many things in parables, saying: “A farmer went out to sow his seed. As he was scattering the seed, some fell along the path, and the birds came and ate it up. Some fell on rocky places, where it did not have much soil. It sprang up quickly, because the soil was shallow. But when the sun came up, the plants were scorched, and they withered because they had no root. Other seed fell among thorns, which grew up and choked the plants. Still other seed fell on good soil, where it produced a crop—a hundred, sixty or thirty times what was sown. He who has ears, let him hear. Listen then to what the parable of the sower means: When anyone hears the message about the kingdom and does not understand it, the evil one comes and snatches away what was sown in his heart. This is the seed sown along the path. The one who received the seed that fell on rocky places is the man who hears the word and at once receives it with joy. But since he has no root, he lasts only a short time. When trouble or persecution comes because of the word, he quickly falls away. The one who received the seed that fell among the thorns is the man who hears the word, but the worries of this life and the deceitfulness of wealth choke it, making it unfruitful. But the one who received the seed that fell on good soil is the man who hears the word and understands it. He produces a crop, yielding a hundred, sixty or thirty times what was sown.” (Matthew 13)

Satan plants his spiritual seeds also, which are called “weeds” in the parables of Jesus.

Jesus told them another parable: “The kingdom of heaven is like a man who sowed good seed in his field. But while everyone was sleeping, his enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat, and went away. When the wheat sprouted and formed heads, then the weeds also appeared. The owner’s servants came to him and said, ‘Sir, didn’t you sow good seed in your field? Where then did the weeds come from?’ “‘An enemy did this,’ he replied. “The servants asked him, ‘Do you want us to go and pull them up?’ “‘No,’ he answered, ‘because while you are pulling the weeds, you may root up the wheat with them. Let both grow together until the harvest. At that time I will tell the harvesters: First collect the weeds and tie them in bundles to be burned; then gather the wheat and bring it into my barn.’” (Matthew 13:24-30)

As we can see in that last parable, just being in the field of the farmer did not save everything that was growing there in that “group.”

Each plant had to be examined individually, to determine which one was a weed, and which one was a grain that could be replanted and produce more crops.

Just growing on the “right farm” and tended to by the “right farmer” was not enough. Each one had to be examined individually.

There are no “favored nations” or “chosen races” in the Kingdom of God. Just individuals who have the supernatural “seed” of God planted in their hearts, regardless of any group they belong to.

So are you a weed sown by Satan who serves the world, or are you a grain that makes up the “bread of life” that nourishes and feeds others?

Because these two classifications of human beings are the only two that matter.

Remember what John wrote as quoted above: “The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the devil’s work.”

So one is either actively working to destroy the works of Satan, and suffering for it, or one is working together with Satan to promote the world.

One group will be burned up because they are worthless and are dying. The other group is life-giving and growing, and will continue to live in the Kingdom of God when this world is destroyed.

The first group is made up of many sub-groups in the world who serve Satan, and they are in the majority. Many of them are in church groups.

The second group is empowered by God’s Spirit, and they are in the minority. But they have the superior power, because they are made up of individuals who are plugged into the superior power source which will never stop running, because this power is not dependent upon electricity.

Related:

See also Bil Howard’s latest publication from Exposing the Enemy which I have just read and is EXCELLENT:

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