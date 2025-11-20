Below will be a pair of related pieces by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Before getting to them, I want to share a few other sources and some thoughts on the whole Jeffrey Epstein files saga.

So, Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Kentucky) bill to release the files was nearly unanimously approved by the House and Senate. The only no vote came in the House by Rep. Clay Higgins (R-Louisiana).

So, justice is on the horizon, right?

Well, if you think that, you might be a tad too gullible.

Whether meant to be by the likes of Massie and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), those who have faced sophomoric and repugnant attacks by serial adulterer Donald Trump, this whole thing is more theater.

Pam Bondi already announced they have reopened the Epstein case meaning they will be able to keep everything redacted. And Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) has said the files contain intelligence that cannot be released due to national-security reasons as they involve the CIA and NSA, among others.

Well, what in the world could Johnson be saying? Jake Shields writes:

“Let me interpret this into English for you. The Epstein files contain information that shows Mossad blackmailed our politicians and have videos of them fucking kids.”

[source]

What this whole saga should reveal to the American people is that the whole system is corrupt and evil. And I mean the whole system and both crime families, the Democrats and Republicans.

Brad Skistimas wrote:

“There is absolutely no way this is strictly a Democrat problem. It is 1000% a both sides problem. But if (Trump’s) going to say this, he should remind himself he was actually a registered Democrat in the early 2000s right about the same time he was quoted as saying Epstein is a ‘terrific guy.’ He has waited way too long to get in front of this. If there was nothing to hide, he could have just put an end to this 10 months ago. Now, nothing can be believed. The entire show is disgusting.”

For those who buy into the lie that it’s “only the Democrats,” grow up. I have two words for you: Dennis Hastert.

Or how about the Franklin Scandal in the 1980s when Republicans covered up for GOP mega donors molesting boys. Or GOP sodomite Craig Spence bringing in call boy prostitutes for midnight tours of the White House during the Reagan regime.

And don’t forget that this whole saga has also served as a distraction of the digital prison that is currently being built.

“Democrats Were with Jeffrey Epstein All the Time, I Wasn’t”

Clown Show: Trump And Pam Bondi Appoint Attorney With Ties To Jeffrey Epstein To Investigate The Epstein Files - Another Psyop To Distract From Surveillance State Being Built

“We Were Threatened!” Republicans Take Floor on Epstein Release Before Vote

Trump’s SECRET PLAN To Keep Epstein Revelations Hidden!

Trump’s UNHINGED PERSONAL Attacks On Thomas Massie & Marjorie Taylor Greene!

Trump’s EPIC Flip-Flop On Epstein Files Is Huge Win For Thomas Massie!

Trump Turns on MTG as MAGA Implosion Continues

The Intel Scandal Behind Prince Andrew’s Twisted Epstein Exploits

The Survivor Revolution: Epstein Victims Announce New Political Force and Vow to Release All Names of Epstein Associates Themselves

November 18, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Several of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein held a press conference in D.C. today along with Congress Representatives Ro Khanna, Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, just before the House voted overwhelmingly to pass H.Res.577 – Demanding the immediate release of all Federal documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

Preferring to call themselves “survivors” as opposed to “victims,” they announced a new “political movement” in the U.S. that they call “The Survivor Revolution.”

Lisa Phillips is the one who announced this:

[video link]

Here is a partial transcript:

This fight belongs to us. We lived it, and we know the truth. And we will not wait quietly for institutions to decide when we’re allowed to speak. The survivors now coming forward have entrusted us with their stories. We are sharing that information with the proper authorities, and when it can be safely made public, it will be. So today, we are launching something historic. The first national survivor-led political movement in America. Nonpartisan, laser focused, on exposing the systems, the loopholes, power structures, and silencing mechanisms that have protected predators for far too long. We are stepping directly into the halls of power, into the political arena. Together, today, survivors begin our own fight: The Survivor Revolution. And we intend to change this nation for the better. If you’re a survivor who wants to join us, please reach out. And to anyone who benefits from the current system, intentionally or not, remember this: Alone, yes, we are afraid. But together, we are feared!

Several of them have vowed to release the names themselves of the Epstein associates if the U.S. Government does not, and Majorie Taylor Greene has also offered to read the names of each one on the House floor if necessary, which would put them into the Congressional record.

Greene also fired back at President Trump with some strong statements of her own, after Trump’s vicious attacks against her in recent days:

Here is the entire press conference, which is well worth watching in its entirety, as I have.

All Eyes on the Senate Now

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson stated that he would vote to have the Epstein files released after President Trump told all the Republicans to vote for it, but he also said he hoped the Senate would “correct” the language in the Bill:

“I have real concerns about the discharge language in the House draft,” Johnson said. “But I do have some comfort that, I think if and when it’s processed in the Senate, that they’ll be able to correct some of those concerns, if we have the protection of victims and whistleblowers and all the rest.”(Source.)

What might those “concerns” be that Johnson has?

Here is the key language that is in the current bill – I am putting in bold the language that they might want to try and change:

(1) affirms its constitutional authority under Article I to conduct investigations, issue subpoenas, and expose criminal misconduct and institutional corruption; (2) demands that the Trump Administration immediately release all unclassified files, flight logs, correspondence, and evidence pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and all known associates, with redactions only to protect the identities of minor victims and preserve ongoing prosecutions; (3) calls upon the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and any relevant executive branch agency to submit a full report on any delays, suppression, or destruction of evidence related to Epstein’s operations; (4) urges the relevant House Committees to initiate formal investigations into any obstruction, suppression, or delay of the files’ release; and (5) supports full transparency and public access to these documents in the interest of justice, accountability, and the prevention of future abuses of power.

If this bill passes in its current form, Trump and people in his administration could be prosecuted for obstruction, suppression, or delay of the files’ release, which they have clearly done.

Here is Massie’s response to the possibility that the Senate would try to “correct” the language:

Massie said the Senate should take into account the public clamor that forced both Trump and Johnson to back down. “If it’s anything but a genuine effort to make it better and stronger, it’ll backfire on the senators if they muck it up,” Massie said.

Will Larry Summers be the First to Suffer Consequences of being an Associate of Epstein?

[source]

One of the questions that was directed at Thomas Massie at the Survivors press conference today was what should be done with the information in the Epstein files.

Massie replied that the U.S. should follow what is currently happening in the UK, where Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly “Prince Andrew” has been stripped of his royal titles, and the UK’s ambassador to the U.S. has also been recalled due to his associations with Epstein, and that similar actions should start happening in the U.S. where people lose their jobs and political offices over this.

Larry Summers, a university professor at Harvard and former Secretary of the Treasury under President Clinton, has publicly apologized for his association with Epstein stating that he is “deeply ashamed”, and that he would “step back in public commitments.”

But apparently he is not voluntarily surrendering his position at Harvard, while others are demanding he should.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren had called for institutions affiliated with Summers, who was treasury secretary during the Clinton administration, to sever ties with him. Larry Summers, who was treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, said Monday that he will be stepping back from public commitments following the recent publication of his correspondence with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein,” Summers said in a statement. The House Oversight Committee last week released more than 20,000 emails from Epstein’s estate, which included extensive correspondence between the disgraced financier and Summers. The most recent one was from the day before Epstein was arrested in 2019. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called Monday for institutions affiliated with Summers to sever ties with him. “For decades, Larry Summers has demonstrated his attraction to serving the wealthy and well-connected, but his willingness to cozy up to a convicted sex offender demonstrates monumentally bad judgment,” Warren said in a statement shared with NBC News before Summers said he would be stepping back from his public commitments. “If he had so little ability to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein even after all that was publicly known about Epstein’s sex offenses involving underage girls, then Summers cannot be trusted to advise our nation’s politicians, policymakers, and institutions — or teach a generation of students at Harvard or anywhere else,” she added. Full article.

We should soon learn if the U.S. Government will actually release anything of significance on Epstein, even if this Bill is passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Trump.

If they keep on stalling, we should soon see The Survivor Revolution in action taking matters into their own hands, now that they have a national audience. There are now just too many of them going public to try and silence them all, and they have the momentum of the public on their side.

This is not going well for the billionaire pedophiles…

Now listen, you rich people, weep and wail because of the misery that is coming upon you. (James 5:1)

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.

Is the Pedophile in Chief Losing Control? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I Don’t Worship or Serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my Savior”

[Background image is an AP Photo by John Bazemore. Source.]

November 15, 2025

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

I am beginning to hear whispers (unconfirmed) that the Pedophile in Chief, Donald Trump, is in danger of losing the Presidency due to his actions in handling the Epstein files political fallout.

What is this powerful force that now threatens Donald Trump’s presidency?

Sexually abused women, many of whom were raped and sexually abused as children.

Many of them have been listed as “Jane Doe” victims in previous court cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, but are now coming forward to tell their stories.

Two of them, Liz Stein and Jess Michaels, sat down to an interview together with the new Arizona Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva, who cast the final vote on the discharge petition to force a vote in the House of Representatives to release the files about Epstein held by the FBI.

Jess Michaels said:

We also know that we are no longer just representing Epstein survivors. We are representing one in three women. We are representing survivors who have never had a voice.

Watch the clip:

November 15, 2025

Print This Post

Is the Pedophile in Chief Losing Control? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I Don’t Worship or Serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my Savior”

Total Views : 112

Background image is an AP Photo by John Bazemore. Source.

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

I am beginning to hear whispers (unconfirmed) that the Pedophile in Chief, Donald Trump, is in danger of losing the Presidency due to his actions in handling the Epstein files political fallout.

What is this powerful force that now threatens Donald Trump’s presidency?

Sexually abused women, many of whom were raped and sexually abused as children.

Many of them have been listed as “Jane Doe” victims in previous court cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, but are now coming forward to tell their stories.

Two of them, Liz Stein and Jess Michaels, sat down to an interview together with the new Arizona Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva, who cast the final vote on the discharge petition to force a vote in the House of Representatives to release the files about Epstein held by the FBI.

Jess Michaels said:

We also know that we are no longer just representing Epstein survivors. We are representing one in three women. We are representing survivors who have never had a voice.

Watch the clip:

Let that sink in Americans, especially those of you still standing with Trump and claiming that this is all just a “Hoax” by the Democrats.

One in three women in the U.S. have been sexually abused, and from my years of covering this subject, I actually think the number is probably even higher than that.

Trump foolishly tried to pressure two of the Republican women who signed the discharge petition to not sign it, and one of them, Nancy Mace, reportedly wrote the president a long explanation of her own personal experience as a survivor of sexual abuse and rape, and why it was impossible for her to change her position on the matter.

She wrote on X that “the Epstein petition is deeply personal.”

Marjorie Taylor Green, the U.S. Congresswoman from Georgia, was also among the three women from the Republican party who signed the discharge petition to force the Trump administration to release all the evidence against Jeffrey Epstein.

She has previously stated in public, in November of 2024 just after Trump won the national elections, that Republicans in Congress have covered up “sexual harassment and assault claims” by paying off victims with taxpayer money, and that she was also a victim of sexual abuse as a Congresswoman and filed a sexual harassment and assault claim in the House that went nowhere.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP Covered Up ‘Sexual Harassment and Assault’ Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene made a sensational allegation that her Republican colleagues in Congress have covered up “sexual harassment and assault claims” by paying off victims with taxpayer money. The MAGA diehard made the revelation as a growing number of GOP politicians have expressed reservations about Donald Trump’s choice to appoint the scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general. “For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate,” she began. “If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see.” Greene’s request would include the House ethics committee releasing the findings of its probe into the 42-year-old Gaetz, who was accused this week of paying two women for sex. One of those women reportedly testified that they also witnessed the then-freshman Congressman have sex with a 17-year-old girl at a house party five years ago. Greene said there’s other lawmakers with skeletons in their closet, but stopped short of calling them out by name. CNN reported in 2017 that Congress paid an eye-popping $17 million to victims of sexual harassment and discrimination via the body’s Office of Compliance since its creation in the 1990s. “All the ethics reports and claims, including the one I filed,” Greene said, listing the things she wants to be made public. “All your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money. The entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews.” The Georgia firebrand ended with a commitment to make public as many purported claims as possible: “If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do.” Full article.

Last night, President Donald Trump publicly attacked the Congresswoman from Georgia stating that she was “wacky” and a “ranting lunatic”, and that he was withdrawing his support for her re-election.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Epstein Text Message to Trump That ‘Sent Him Over the Edge’ Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted a text message she sent to President Donald Trump that she believes “sent him over the edge” and prompted him to attack her on social media. On Friday, the simmering tension between the two came to a boil amid newly released emails from dead sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a longtime friend of Trump’s. The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on Tuesday on a bill that would require the Department of Justice to release its files relating to Epstein, who authorities say committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019. Greene was one of just four Republicans to sign a discharge petition to force a vote on a bill, which is expected to pass. On Friday night, Trump slammed Greene in a Truth Social post, calling her “wacky” and a “ranting lunatic” while also stating that he is “withdrawing my support and Endorsement” of her. It did not take Greene long to respond. Posting on X, she wrote a lengthy rebuttal and included a screenshot of a text message that she says she sent to Trump that the congresswoman said “sent him over the edge”: President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files. It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level. But really most Americans wish he would fight this hard to help the forgotten men and women of America who are fed up with foreign wars and foreign causes, are going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream. That’s what I voted for. I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him. But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people. I remain the same today as I’ve always been and I will continue to pray this administration will be successful because the American people desperately deserve what they voted for. For me, I remain America First and America Only!!! Full article.

Epstein: “I am the one able to take down Donald Trump.” Are Republicans now jumping off the Trump Admin sinking ship?

In the emails from the Epstein estate that were released this week, Epstein clearly stated that he had leverage over Trump, and that he was the one who was able to “take him down.”

Well, he was arrested and allegedly committed suicide after he said that. But whether he is in the grave or on an island somewhere sipping martinis and still raping women and children, his claim may soon come true anyway, as it appears many Republicans are going to abandon Trump next week when the vote on releasing the Epstein files hits the floor of the House.

Will his presidency survive this, especially if Republicans in the Senate follow suit?

Watch this short clip from ABC News:

Congressman Thomas Massie is the lone Republican male who voted for the discharge petition, and Trump is attacking him also in public.

Listen to Massie’s response when asked why Donald Trump flipped on releasing the Epstein files:

[video link]

If we are nearing the end of the Pedophile in Chief Donald Trump’s presidency, it will probably be his pedophile fellow billionaires who “convince” him to step down, or force him if he refuses to cooperate.

But make no mistake as to where the fuel that is igniting these flames that this runaway fire is coming from: The Women Victims who represent the tens of millions of women in the U.S. who have been sexually abused by rich and powerful men.

They have lit a fire that I do not believe can be extinguished any longer.

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.