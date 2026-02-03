Below will be a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Trump Mentioned 38,000 Times in 5000 Documents in Latest Epstein File Release

February 2, 2026

by Brian Shilhavy

Health Impact News

I have been following the reports of the millions of Epstein files that were released this past Friday.

The MeidasTouch YouTube channel is one of my favorite sources on the Epstein files, as they have millions of followers in social media with a larger audience than most corporate news networks.

They were the first ones to notice that the DOJ quickly removed one document that was very damaging to Trump, and after they reposted a saved copy on their Substack Page, the DOJ restored it after it went viral in social media.

Many victims’ identities were not redacted, re-traumatizing them and leading some to speculate that this was on purpose, to punish them.

Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Howard Lutnick are just a few of the famous names mentioned in the files.

Trump and Epstein allegedly threatened to kill victims if they went public, according to some emails in the files.

Mary Richardson, the late former wife of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is mentioned and it is implied she did NOT commit suicide, but that Epstein had her murdered.

She had previously blown the whistle on her husband and his deviant sexual behavior before she allegedly committed suicide, and I have covered this in the past in these two article:

Pizza Gate is mentioned everywhere.

“Hundreds of thousands of references to pizza in odd ways.”

I have edited down some of their coverage through today to just 46 minutes. The video is very slow, so you can watch it fine at 1.75x speed.

[video link]

One of the documents released was an FBI report citing a confidential human source who claimed “Trump has been compromised by Israel.”

The report is on the DOJ site here.

DOJ attorney Todd Blanche admitted that they did not release about 3 million files, including videos of torture and rape. That means those video files exist, and there are emails that were released that also confirm this.

[video link]

World leaders are resigning over the scandal as others are embarrassed, such as Russian President Putin.

President Trump, at the time of my writing this, is still blaming the Democrats and stating that the released files only implicate Democrats, and actually exonerated him.

This is what a servant of Satan does: LIE.

There are still over 3 million files not released, and we can only imagine how horrible they are. Some of the victims who were raped by Donald Trump have already gone public, and we published one of those a couple of weeks ago:

What will happen now? The U.S. Justice system at the federal level is controlled by Trump, so don’t look for justice there.

How long can a country that not only tolerates but supports pedophiles as their leaders continue to exist?

Now, brothers, about times and dates we do not need to write to you, for you know very well that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night. While people are saying, “Peace and safety,” destruction will come on them suddenly, as labor pains on a pregnant woman, and they will not escape. But you, brothers, are not in darkness so that this day should surprise you like a thief. You are all sons of the light and sons of the day. We do not belong to the night or to the darkness. So then, let us not be like others, who are asleep, but let us be alert and self-controlled. (1 Thessalonians 5:1-6)

