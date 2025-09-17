Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Trump’s Epstein Scandal Back in the News Stream with Historic Trip to London this Week

September 16, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Trump has been enjoying a short reprieve on the Epstein scandal story due to the Charlie Kirk assassination, but all that changes tomorrow as he lands in London for an historic visit.

The British Press will undoubtedly make the Epstein scandal the focus of his trip, as they already are doing ahead of his visit.

From CNN:

Why an Epstein scandal could haunt Donald Trump’s unprecedented trip to Britain When US President Donald Trump arrives at Windsor Castle for his unprecedented second state visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, there will be one notable absentee. As Trump is greeted by King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the diplomat who had a big hand in much of the preparation work could have been expected to be hovering in the background. But that official, the British ambassador to Washington, was fired last week over his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The dismissal of Peter Mandelson – a polarizing figure on the left of British politics for years – threatens to cast a long shadow over the week’s events, making a delicate summit even more difficult for the beleaguered Starmer. What had been billed as a chance for the struggling Labour government to deepen its ties with the US now risks being derailed by questions over Starmer’s judgment in appointing Mandelson – and Trump’s own ties to Epstein. Full article.

The BBC is reporting on how the Giuffre family is calling for a full investigation into Prince Andrew and his past actions with Epstein.

Prince Andrew needs to be fully investigated, Giuffre family says The family of Virginia Giuffre has told the BBC the Duke of York needs to be fully investigated over allegations he sexually abused her. Giuffre was one of the most prominent victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. In 2001, at the age of 17, she said Epstein introduced her to Prince Andrew, who she said sexually abused her three times. The prince, who has denied all claims against him, reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022 which contained no admission of liability or apology. Sky Roberts, Giuffre’s brother, made the comments about the prince on the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme. Elsewhere in the exclusive interview, he said Lord Mandelson, who was sacked this week over Epstein links, should never have been appointed as UK ambassador to the US. Prince Andrew, who has been approached for a comment, stepped back from royal duties in 2019 because of the Epstein scandal and after growing backlash from a BBC Newsnight interview about his friendship with the convicted paedophile. But a visibly emotional Mr Roberts told the BBC he felt the prince “had not gotten enough from this”. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a Royal Family member or president or prince… every single person deserves to be held to the fullest extent of the law,” he said. “Of course he’s been stripped of… all of these different things and publicly shamed in certain ways, but that’s not enough,” Mr Roberts added. “The fact that he’s still out there, that he’s still living in a palace or a castle is not enough. “It’s time we put every single person, whether you’re a royal, Prince Andrew, you need to be fully investigated, and if it is found that you had any participation, you need to be put behind bars for the rest of your life.” Full article.

Epstein survivors ask GOP Women’s Caucus to support release of remaining Epstein files

Meanwhile, back here in the U.S. things are heating up again as well.

So far Thomas Massie is the only man in the GOP House to support his bill to force the Trump Administration to release all of the Epstein files, with the other 3 Republicans being women.

Now the survivors and victims of Epstein’s sexual abuse, who all met in D.C. a few weeks ago and made the corporate media rounds, are putting pressure on the remaining women in the House to support their cause.

Will they join the 3 who have already come forward to support this, who are putting their political careers on the line, or will they value their corrupt jobs in D.C. more than justice?

From ABC News:

A group of Jeffrey Epstein survivors is urging members of the Republican Women’s Caucus to “stand up against abuse of power” and to take action to “end the silence and speculation” surrounding the notorious sex offender, according to a copy of a letter sent Monday to the caucus chairs, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla. and Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala. “Remind us that America is the country that we thought it was when we were little girls, before we were let down repeatedly by our own government,” the letter states. More than 20 Epstein survivors signed the letter, including several who were part of a high-profile visit to the nation’s capital earlier this month, which included public events and a private meeting with lawmakers. “We are mothers, daughters, sisters, friends, and wives,” the survivors’ letter says. “We have sought justice for decades to no avail. We have been denied the basic rights that should be afforded to every American citizen time and time again. The fact that it took this long for anyone to care about us is a true American tragedy.” The survivors are requesting a meeting with members of the GOP Women’s Caucus and are asking them to support efforts in Congress to require the Justice Department to make public all of its records on Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. “We stand together in pain and resilience, and we are asking for your help. We have a right to feel safe in this country. We have a right to know why a serial sexual predator was treated with more humanity than we have ever experienced from our own government,” the letter states.

Prosecutor in Epstein case sues Trump justice department over abrupt firing

[Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey described video clips as “explicit” at the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial. Image source.]

The former attorney who prosecuted BOTH Epstein and Maxwell and was abruptly fired by Trump, is not going away quietly.

The tide has shifted.

Prior to this current Epstein scandal of Trump calling it a “hoax” and infuriating the victims, these kinds of articles were not in the corporate media, because the Pedo Billionaires, like Trump, had control of the media (how many of Trump’s cabinet members came directly from Fox News??) and kept everything hidden through threats and intimidation.

Not anymore.

From The Guardian:

Maurene Comey alleges firing was retaliation against father, former FBI director James Comey Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor involved in cases against Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and who led the recent case against Sean “Diddy” Combs, filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging her abrupt termination as politically motivated retaliation against her father, former FBI director James Comey. According to the court documents, the justice department fired Comey without cause or explanation on 16 July, citing only “article 2 of the United States constitution and the laws of the United States” in a brief email. When she asked for a reason, the interim US attorney Jay Clayton told her: “All I can say is it came from Washington. I can’t tell you anything else.” Just three months before her termination, the 35-year-old prosecutor received a glowing review from the same attorney who would later deliver news of her firing, the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit seeks her reinstatement, back pay and a declaration that her termination violated the constitution. Her removal came after a sustained pressure campaign by Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and Trump administration whisperer with clear influence over personnel and policy decisions. In May, Loomer posted to her 1.7 million X followers calling for the firing of James Comey’s “liberal daughter”. “Both Maurene Comey and Lucas Issacharoff need to be FIRED from the DOJ immediately,” Loomer wrote. After the termination, Loomer celebrated: “This comes 2 months after my pressure campaign on Pam Blondi to fire Comey’s daughter.” Maurene Comey’s case portfolio included high-profile wins: the conviction of Maxwell for sex trafficking, the prosecution of gynecologist Robert Hadden for sexual abuse and most recently leading the team that convicted Combs.

Patel claims “no credible information” that Epstein trafficked minors to others

[An aide passes a note to FBI Director Kash Patel as he testifies before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on September 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Image source.]

Wow, remember what Kash Patel said back in February when Pam Bondi accused the NY FBI field office of withholding the Epstein files?

Kash Patel Responds After Stunning Epstein Bombshell Rocks FBI The controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to powerful individuals reached a new level Thursday, as Attorney General Pam Bondi accused the FBI’s New York field office of withholding critical documents related to Epstein’s extensive criminal enterprise. In response, FBI Director Kash Patel vowed swift action and full transparency, declaring that the agency under his leadership will leave “no stone unturned.” Bondi’s explosive letter, addressed directly to Patel, claimed that her office had only received a fraction of the requested documents regarding Epstein’s network. The Attorney General, expressing her frustration over the FBI’s lack of compliance, disclosed that a source informed her of thousands of additional pages of records hidden within the Bureau’s New York field office. “I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents,” Bondi wrote. “Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.” Within hours of Bondi’s public accusation, FBI Director Kash Patel responded with a firm commitment to integrity and accountability. “The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice,” Patel wrote on X. “There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued.” Full article.

The cockroaches are running for cover now….

From Axios:

FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday that the bureau has “no credible information” that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein trafficked young women to other individuals beside himself. If there was such evidence, Patel emphasized, “I would bring the case yesterday.” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) pressed the director, questioning if Epstein trafficked women to “no one,” to which Patel replied, “for the information that we have.” (Full article.)

So Patel has gone from being outraged at concealing Epstein files and vowing to release them, to: “Epstein never did it.”

“So do not be afraid of them. There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known. What I tell you in the dark, speak in the daylight; what is whispered in your ear, proclaim from the roofs. Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell. Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from the will of your Father. And even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows. Whoever acknowledges me before men, I will also acknowledge him before my Father in heaven. But whoever disowns me before men, I will disown him before my Father in heaven.” (Jesus in Matthew 10:26-33)

