U.S. Evangelicals Call for Christians to Boycott, Divest, and Sanction Israel NOT for Massacring Palestinians, but for Preventing Christians from Visiting the “Holy Land”

[U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee]

July 21, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

When the former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel by Donald Trump just after the elections in 2024, the illegal settlers in the West Bank cheered, as Huckabee has supported such settlements in the past.

Settlers Rejoice as Hard-Liner Mike Huckabee Picked for Israel Ambassador The appointment of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the next U.S. ambassador to Israel has received enthusiastic support from Israeli settler communities and advocates of the country’s territorial claims in the West Bank. Huckabee, an Evangelical Christian who has previously expressed his belief that God granted historic Palestine to the modern state of Israel, is a strong advocate for Israel’s expansion in the occupied West Bank, which he refers to as Judea and Samaria. He also has a close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Following the appointment, Yishai Fleisher, spokesperson for the Jewish Community of Hebron, expressed excitement, calling Huckabee a “great friend to Israel.” “We are very excited about Mike Huckabee. Governor Huckabee is an amazing person, both in his spiritual and political awareness,” Fleisher told Newsweek. “He’s a great friend to Israel. He truly understands the issues, has a heart for the people of this region, and we’re thrilled to have him.” (Source.)

Prior to his appointment as the Israeli Ambassador, Mike Huckabee led groups of Americans to visit Israel on “Holy Land” tours, charging tourists thousands of dollars to visit the “Holy Land.” Since the 1980s, he has led more than 100 tours to Israel.

President-elect Donald Trump named Mike Huckabee as his choice to be the United States ambassador to Israel. Huckabee, of course, was a Southern Baptist minister before getting involved in rightwing media and politics. His faith has been a central feature of his political career and Israel a central feature of that faith. Huckabee has led dozens of Holy Land tours since the 1980s (more than 100, by his count) and for decades has been an outspoken Christian Zionist, preaching that the Land of Israel was given by God to the Jewish people. (Source.)

In his 2024 Holy Land tour, it started with a base price of $5,850.00 with upgrades available for an additional $7000.00, with a maximum cost per person of $12,850.00. (Source.)

Fast forward to today, and now all of a sudden Mr. Huckabee is changing his tune about how wonderful Israel is, as it is becoming widely known that the settlers are not just attacking Palestinian Muslims by taking their land, destroying their buildings, and killing their livestock.

These Israeli Zionist settlers are doing the same thing to Palestinian Christians. See my previous coverage on this last month:

And even worse for Huckabee, Israel is reportedly not giving out visas anymore to Evangelical Christians and their missionaries.

So now Huckabee and other Evangelical Christians in Trump’s administration are crying foul!

They are actually calling for Christians in the U.S. to “boycott, divest, and sanction Israel,” just the same as the pro-Palestinian groups in the U.S. are for the genocide currently happening in Gaza.

Listen to disgraced former Congressman Matt Gaetz give the same arguments to “boycott, divest, and sanction” Israel that the pro-Palestinian groups use!

You can’t make this stuff up!

[video link]

Of course this attitude in Israel among Zionist Jews towards Evangelical Zionist Christians is nothing new. Not only do they not want the Evangelical Christians to come to Israel, they believe it is their duty to MURDER them, because they see them as idolaters.

If proposed new antisemitism bills ever get passed in the U.S., and the Jewish Noahide laws are implemented, not only will we see these attitudes against Christians in Israel, but here in the U.S. as well.

Evangelical Christians better wake up soon and repent of their sins, while there is still time to do so.

They will put you out of the synagogues (churches). Indeed, the hour is coming when whoever kills you will think he is offering service to God. And they will do these things because they have not known the Father, nor me. (John 16:2-3)

