What are Ghislaine Maxwell’s Next Steps After Securing a Deal with Trump? Will the COVID Criminals EVER Face Justice?

July 26, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

So what were the results of meetings between Ghislaine Maxwell and Trump’s DOJ for two days this week? Information available to the public revealed that Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison term for child sex trafficking with Jeffrey Epstein, was granted “limited immunity” to talk to Trump’s Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was also Trump’s defense attorney in Trump’s criminal trial for paying off porn star Stormy Daniels, a case Trump lost, as he became the first convicted felon to become President of the United States.

Once again, I am turning to MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas, in his excellent coverage of what happened yesterday. He speculates that Maxwell has now cut a deal with Trump, and probably will not even testify before Congress in August.

He also accurately represents my view, which is we DON’T CARE what convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is saying, because she is a known liar, and we want to hear from the true victims of her and Epstein’s crimes. What are they saying about all this?

Watch:

Ben has also published a video today about Donald Trump’s troubled past, with publicly available information about Ivanka, Trump’s daughter, who was brought up in his evil empire.

Will the COVID Criminals EVER Face Justice?

With all the emphasis currently on Trump’s ties to Epstein (and rightfully so), the issue of prosecuting the criminals behind Operation Warp Speed and the massive deaths and disabilities that resulted from the COVID injections is taking a backseat.

Here is a recent interview with Ed Dowd, the Wall Street hedge fund manager, who says that based on data from insurance companies, 3,000 to 5,000 deaths are happening EVERY WEEK that are a result of these shots.

He states that since January 20, 2025, the date of Trump’s inauguration, Trump now owns this issue and is fully responsible.

[video link]

