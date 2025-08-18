Below is a post by Brian Shilhavy from Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Whitney Webb on Diddy, Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump, the Epstein files, and the Bipartisan Surveillance State

August 17, 2025

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

Whitney Webb gave a great interview recently with Sabby Sabs, bringing us up-to-date on the current Epstein scandal. Whitney started a 3-part series in July investigating who among Trump’s associates may have caused this 180 degree flip on the Epstein files from Trump, and I published the first one here on Health Impact News:

She stated in this interview that her second article is almost finished, and that she hopes to publish it this week. She mentioned in her first article that there may be someone currently in the Trump administration who does not want these files to go public, and some, myself included, speculated that it could be Howard Lutnik, the current Commerce Secretary who used to be a neighbor of Epstein, but Whitney says here that it is not him. We’ll just have to wait for her next article to find out who this is.

Whitney also dropped another tidbit of news in this interview, which was that she has been busy with the birth of her third child, which would explain some gaps in her media appearances in recent months.

I consider Whitney Webb the best authority today on Jeffrey Epstein and those who brought him to power, which includes Trump. If you don’t own her two volume book, One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein, you should definitely get a copy, as it is very well researched, footnoted, and indexed, and I refer to it often in its softback book form.

The interview is an hour, but it is packed with great information you are not likely to hear elsewhere. I watched it successfully at 1.5X speed.

Also, in my coverage yesterday of the pedophile sting operation in Las Vegas that Israel’s top cyber-security head was arrested for luring children into sex trafficking (see: Israeli Intelligence Official and Netanyahu Associate Arrested in Vegas for Child Sex Trafficking – Gets Free Pass Back to Israel), I also learned that one of the other 8 who were arrested was a a local pastor who has been in “Gospel ministry for twenty-eight years.”

This is but yet another reminder that these predator pedophiles are everywhere in our society, ESPECIALLY in Christian Churches (BOTH Catholic and non-Catholic).

August 17, 2025

