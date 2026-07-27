Below will be a recent piece by Brian Shilhavy for Vaccine Impact. Shilhavy allows his pieces to be republished under the Creative Commons license.

Yemen Joins Iran War which Threatens Saudi Arabia’s Oil Supplies – Price of Oil Increasing Again Threatening World Economy

July 26, 2026

by Brian Shilhavy

Health Impact News

The stakes in the Iran War have increased significantly during the past few days, as Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthis) has bombed a key Saudi Arabian oil plant in Aramco, and has effectively closed down traffic flowing through the Red Sea, in addition to traffic being halted through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

I am including two video reports here today that give a great overall perspective on the current situation, without the corporate media propaganda.

The first one is an interview with Professor Seyed Marandi from last night who actually lives in Tehran and has inside information, and the second report is from the Transition Protocol with ex-CIA agent Larry Johnson, Pepe Escobar, and Zulfiqar Ali that aired just hours before I published this article today, Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Marandi reiterates that there are no military solutions for the U.S. or Saudi Arabia at this point. He believes that the Trump administration is looking for an off-ramp, while acknowledging that they could also re-start the bombing at any point, and carry out their threats to target Iranian key infrastructure.

To do so, however, from Marandi’s perspective, is to then give a green light to Iran to start bombing American bases in the Gulf again, and take out the infrastructure of the Gulf Nations, such as their water desalinization plants, as well as bomb their ports to make it impossible for them to export their oil.

Iran is still hoping that the Gulf States will back down from supporting the U.S. military bases in their countries, because the U.S. cannot save them.

In the Transition Protocol discussion, Larry Johnson exposes the propaganda from earlier this week when Trump promised to help Saudi Arabia build a nuclear plant, by reminding everyone that the U.S. has only produced 2 nuclear power plants in the past 26 years (one of which was 30 years late), while Russia has built about 60, and China probably even more than that, during the same time period.

China is heavily invested in Saudi Arabia, and it would seem it is just a matter of time that Saudi Arabia will see that their only path forward is to work with China, and not with the U.S. who not only cannot protect them from Iranian missiles, but cannot protect them from their neighbors in Yemen either, because they build these drones and missiles for pennies on the dollar compared to the U.S. ones they rely upon.

Saudi Arabia is running out of options, and the one thing that is not discussed in either of these videos, is the fact that Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in U.S. Big Tech and AI during the past few years, and is as leveraged in the AI bubble as U.S. Big Tech is.

Keep a close eye on the markets this week, as Trump might be out of tricks to keep it going now, as the AI bubble draws closer to bursting while at the same time the price of diesel fuel and other petroleum products continue to climb as we head forward to what could be a total economic collapse soon.

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