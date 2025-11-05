Dick Cheney, the former Republican vice president under George W. Bush, died on Monday at 84.

Cheney died “from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease,” according to AP News.

Of course, both Democrats and Republicans have come out offering praise for the war criminal.

I will not be offering such praise.

I agree with this statement from the Off-Guardian in which Kit Knightly wrote:

“I’m not glad Cheney’s dead. Practically speaking he’s an outdated part in the grand machine, of no real use or power for years, and karmically speaking it never sits well to dance around a funeral pyre. …but I’m sure he’s looking up at all of us right now and wishing maybe he’d been a bit nicer.”

As a Christian, I don’t wish ill on anybody. Or at least I try not to. Admittedly, it’s hard sometimes in our fallen state. But I am called to love even my enemy (Matthew 5:43-48). I hope Cheney turned to Jesus Christ before he died. I hope that for everyone.

But we can’t look past the lies and deceit that Cheney pushed to satisfy the Military Industrial Complex’s blood lust. We can’t ignore the loss of liberty we Americans have faced and the destruction to our dollar and our economy to fund the war machine.

And I’ll just note, this is coming from someone who once fully endorsed the Bush-Cheney regime. My first presidential election was 2004. I was in College Republicans. I actually sat behind Cheney at a speech in Iowa the weekend before that selection.

I repent for my support of that war regime. By the way, for the simple-minded out there, that does not mean I would have supported John Kerry. I reject both sides of the uniparty and their political theater.

I’ll leave with this. Alan Mosley wrote for the Libertarian Institute:

“The human toll of Cheney’s policies is staggering. Brown University’s Costs of War project estimates that more than 940,000 people have been killed by direct post‑9/11 violence in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and Pakistan, including over 432,000 civilians. Indirect deaths raise the toll into the millions. In Iraq alone, about 29,199 bombs were dropped, causing heavy civilian casualties, and a 2006 survey estimated over 600,000 civilian deaths. Current Affairs compares Cheney’s record to that of serial killer Samuel Little, concluding that ‘Little was strictly an amateur.’ The costs extended beyond foreign battlefields. Ryan McMaken of the Ludwig von Mises Institute writes that in a more reasonable world, people like Cheney would be forgotten, shamed, and disgraced. The post‑9/11 wars did nothing to enhance freedom, yet thousands of American families paid with their blood and millions continue to pay through taxes and inflation. McMaken lists domestic infringements such as the Patriot Act, warrantless surveillance, TSA groping, and FISA abuses, and none of the architects have been held accountable. Colonel Wilkerson told ABC News that Cheney ‘was president for all practical purposes’ during George W. Bush’s first term and feared being tried as a war criminal. The Washington Post dubbed him the ‘vice-president for torture,’ and Wilkerson said his push to disregard the Geneva Conventions amounted to an international crime. Chip Gibbons asserts that he ‘reduced nations to rubble, shredded the Bill of Rights, and enacted programs of surveillance, abduction, detention, and torture.’ The culture of impunity Cheney helped foster has not faded. Politicians continued to accept his endorsements despite his record, while he insisted the CIA’s interrogation techniques did not violate international agreements and his allies still argued for expansive presidential war powers. An opinion essay by law professor Ziyad Motala in Al Jazeera argues that Cheney is the architect of some of the most disastrous foreign and domestic policies of the early twenty‑first century. Motala contends that Cheney’s policies left ‘a trail of death and destabilization’ and that the havoc unleashed by the Iraq War and the broader Global War on Terror continues to reverberate, causing ‘suffering and instability far surpassing anything [Donald] Trump has wrought.’ He notes that estimates of Iraqi civilian deaths range from hundreds of thousands to well over a million and that the war destabilized an entire region, paving the way for extremist groups like ISIL and ongoing cycles of violence and displacement. The war drained trillions from the U.S. economy and left thousands of American troops dead and many more with life‑altering physical and psychological wounds. The economic burden of these wars is also staggering. Nearly twenty years after the United States invaded Afghanistan, the Global War on Terror had already cost about $8 trillion. That figure includes not only Department of Defense spending but also State Department expenditures, care for veterans, Department of Homeland Security funds, and interest payments on war borrowing. Brown’s Cost of War Project Co‑director Catherine Lutz said the Pentagon now absorbs the majority of federal discretionary spending, yet most people do not realize the scale of this funding. She warned that these costs will continue for decades as the country pays for veterans’ care and the environmental damage wrought by the wars. Cheney championed the Patriot Act as a key pillar of the Global War on Terror and campaigned aggressively to renew its provisions. In January 2006 he and President Bush launched a ‘double-barreled assault’ on critics of domestic surveillance and opponents of the law; Cheney told the Heritage Foundation that Americans could not afford “one day” without the Patriot Act. Civil liberties groups argue that the Patriot Act dramatically expanded government surveillance powers at the expense of constitutional freedoms. Under the law, investigators can monitor online communications on an extremely low legal standard, and secret court orders can compel companies to hand over lists of what people read or which websites they visit. The American Civil Liberties Union noted that the law is enforced in secret, weakens judicial review, and allows agents to seize business and communications records without probable cause. By 2004 the ACLU had filed lawsuits challenging these provisions and denounced the administration’s claim that there were no abuses as a ‘red herring.’ The Patriot Act turned ordinary Americans into subjects of a vast dragnet, chilling free speech and giving the executive branch powers reminiscent of past crises. Some provisions of the law have since expired, while others were funneled into a replacement, the USA Freedom Act. The case against Dick Cheney therefore does not rest on partisan vitriol but on the record of his own words and deeds. He reversed his warnings about occupying Iraq and promoted a war based on false claims; advocated operating on the ‘dark side;’ authorized secret prisons and waterboarding despite the practice being recognized as torture; backed legal memos undermining Geneva protections; and misled the public about weapons of mass destruction and al‑Qaeda ties. He championed a unitary executive theory that sidelined constitutional checks. The wars he supported killed hundreds of thousands and created millions of refugees, while at home they ushered in surveillance and curbs on civil liberties. He is the poster child of a modern war criminal in the American neo-conservative tradition. It would be facile to claim that Cheney alone bears responsibility for America’s post‑9/11 disasters. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama signed off on the wars and the surveillance, Congress appropriated funds, and the courts often acquiesced. Yet Cheney’s imprint on U.S. foreign policy is unmistakable. Through his mastery of bureaucratic infighting and his ability to marginalize dissent, he institutionalized torture, preventive war, and executive supremacy as tools of statecraft. His death prompts reflection on whether the nation will continue to venerate officials whose legacies consist of bombed cities, dead civilians, shattered constitutions, and a Global War on Terror that has left the world less free and no safer.”

18 Reasons To Definitely Speak Ill Of Dick Cheney