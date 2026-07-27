Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Argentina’s FIFA Collapse: Augury Of The Empire’s Collapse?

Published: Thursday, July 23, 2026

By Chuck Baldwin

“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight; it’s the size of the fight in the dog.” Mark Twain

Spain was the most hated team in the FIFA tournament. It represented the one European country that had the character and courage to cut ties with Israel. The government of Spain cut off diplomatic relations with the apartheid state; it refuses to allow any country (including the United States) to use its airspace for the purpose of helping Israel fight its illegal war of aggression against Iran; it champions the cause of a free, independent Palestinian state; and it had the internal fortitude to call out Benjamin Netanyahu and his ethno-supremacist government for the genocidal maniacs that they truly are.

In doing so, Spain incurred the wrath of the entire European Union and the particular ire and hatred of U.S. President Donald Trump, who called Spain every name in the book—and even some names that are not in the book. He threatened Spain with all kinds of penalties and sanctions. And the FIFA top brass did everything they could do to rig the tournament against Spain.

By contrast, Argentina’s team was the darling of the FIFA establishment. The government of Argentina declares itself as Israel’s biggest supporter. The president of Argentina publicly boasts, “I am sincerely proud to be the most Zionist president in the world.” Argentina was the world’s defending champion and had the player that many people regard as the greatest soccer player to ever play the game.

Argentina was the “chosen” team.

Yet, there it was: Spain’s soccer team in the championship arena against Team Argentina.

On the world’s largest stage, it was not only a contest of athletic skill and stamina but it was also a contest between two global ideologies. Argentina, the recipient of Zionist blessing and assistance. Argentina, the country that cheerfully aligns itself with the purveyors of genocide, ethnic cleansing, war crimes and crimes against humanity, versus Spain, the nation of moral conscience, the nation that risks its future on the principles of freedom, national sovereignty and love for humanity.

Two soccer teams representing the best and the worst of the world in one winner-takes-all global contest. And as already noted, the Zionist-cloned team had all the advantages. The fix was in. Just as certainly as a Chicago jury was rigged in favor of Al Capone, the FIFA tournament was rigged in favor of Argentina.

But Eliot Ness beat Capone in Chicago; and Spain beat Argentina in New Jersey.

Scottish podcaster George Galloway gives a very accurate run down on the global crime family’s (Israel’s) corruption of the tournament. Note that his remarks were made before the game had been played.

Now, you may be asking why we are holding the MOATS {Galloway’s podcast name, standing for Mother Of All Talk Shows} at the normal time, clashing with the World Cup final. There are a number of reasons for that. Some logistical, but others merely personal. As a football fan as fanatical as anybody on the planet, I completely lost interest in the World Cup quite a long time ago. I feared everything that has happened. I feared that Donald Trump would hijack the World Cup and hijack the World Cup final, and he’s about to do so tonight. As I said, the prospect of him handing over the World Cup to the Spanish team, given the state of relations between America and Spain, is of course an unpalatable one for him. But if I know Donald Trump, and if I know Gianni Infantino, the head of FIFA, that’s an outcome extremely unlikely to take place. They haven’t come all this way. They haven’t done all this to see Argentina lose the World Cup in the final 90 minutes or so. Although the 90 minutes will feel like a lot longer, because the United States government, not the football authorities, has changed the rules of football multiple times in the course of this tournament. Famously, they banned players, coaches and government officials from all the countries that they didn’t like. They banned players, officials and referees from black countries in the global south, making it virtually impossible for anyone not already inside the United States to support their team. They intervened and got a red card offence reversed, so that the player who had been ordered off from the United States football team was reinstated for the next match, a blatant rigging of the rules. They rigged the box that Argentina were drawn from, so that Argentina’s process to the final of the World Cup was supposed to be flawless and without too much difficulty. When it turned out that teams like Egypt and Morocco did actually prove more difficult than anticipated, they merely rigged the refereeing. The refereeing throughout has been a scandal that will be remembered forevermore. This will be remembered as the Trump World Cup. This will be remembered as the Epstein World Cup. Donald Trump’s proximity to the Epstein class is now surely understood by every sentient being in the world. They have hijacked the beautiful game. They have hijacked the World Cup, the apogee of that beautiful game. They have destroyed football. They have destroyed the World Cup. And there’s only one way that that can be resolved, and that is the removal of Infantino as soon as the World Cup is over, the removal of Infantino as the boss of FIFA.

But Spain did the impossible: It beat global Zionism and its slimy subjects such as Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino on the field of battle. And it did it in spectacular style.

Team Argentina wrapped themselves in the Zionist flag; the Spanish team wrapped themselves in the Palestinian flag. And in the end, it was the Palestinian flag that was left waving. Two teams who were fighting for two polar-opposite ideologies on the world’s biggest stage. And the team that was supposed to win lost. And the team that was supposed to lose won.

Was this a divine sign to the entire world that Justice, Law and Order still rule the universe and that the interlopers of Criminality, Villainy and Disorder will only be permitted to wield power for so long?

Indeed, it might have been.

Donald Trump and the rest of the Epstein power class believe that they can bully their way to any demonic accomplishment of their choosing. The Epstein class has controlled the governments of Western Europe, the Gulf Arab monarchies, Egypt, Jordan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States Congress and White House for the entirety of this century. Anyone who has dared to stand up to them has been crushed by the power of the Epstein Empire.

But as symbolized by Spain’s stunning victory in New Jersey, the war of the Empire’s aggression against Iran is “a bridge too far.” Power is shifting away from the Empire, and Trump’s aggressive military campaign against Iran taking place right now is not a show of force; it is a sign of desperation. Trump knows he is losing. But his malignant narcissism will not allow him to admit a mistake—much less a defeat.

The two-headed monster composed of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu is willing to destroy the global economy and plunge the entire world into thermonuclear war to stay in power. Netanyahu cares no more about the people of Israel than Trump cares about the people of the United States. All they care about is POWER—raw, unchallenged POWER.

Iran and the Palestinians are Team Spain. They are the team that refuses to be bullied or buried. They know the Empire’s reputation and its realities. They know its strengths and its weaknesses. And most of all: They are NOT AFRAID.

The Empire will lose this contest as certainly as Argentina lost the World Cup championship.

Viva España!

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