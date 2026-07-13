Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Congress Moving Bill To Criminalize Criticizing Israel

Published: Thursday, July 9, 2026

By Chuck Baldwin

“To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” Attributed to Voltaire

Our federal government—especially under Donald J. Trump—is doing everything it can to suppress free speech in the United States, particularly speech that is critical of Israel. Under Trump, public colleges and universities are under duress and threat of federal sanction if they allow public criticism of Israel by professors, teachers or students. Students—especially foreign students here legally—are threatened with expulsion from the United States if they criticize Israel, even on social media.

You’ve got to give it to MAGA: They LOVE totalitarianism.

Now, however, it is the Congress of the United States that is in the process of attempting to pass a bill that would criminalize criticizing the Zionist state by the People of the United States.

Writing for The UNZ Review, Eric Striker reports:

In May and June, a bipartisan coalition of 15 House Republicans and 14 Democrats formally sponsored the Jewish American Security Act (JASA), a piece of legislation that if passed would constitute one of the most sweeping attacks on the First Amendment in American history. The bill enjoys practically universal backing from Jewish non-profits and Zionist activist groups. The new law presents four major demands: the appointment of a specialized Anti-Semitism commissar to manage the Department of Education’s campaign combating pro-Palestinian activism on college campuses, a $1 billion cash injection to “secure” Zionist non-profits and Jewish houses of worship, mandatory state monitoring of online social media platforms in order to force them to censor “anti-Semitic” political speech on their platforms, and officially reorienting the mission of the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and National Counterintelligence and Security Center as instruments for targeting critics of Jews and Israel as foreign enemy actors and domestic terrorists. If passed, JASA would represent a militarization of American-Jewish life, which contrary to claims from Jewish grievance groups, is no more susceptible to bias or violent interference than Christian worship. In 2025, 24 people were killed in homicidal attacks targeting Christians across the nation to practically no media fanfare, including a massacre at a Mormon church in Michigan and a shooting of several Catholic children hearing mass in Minnesota. Most concerning is JASA’s requirement that online social media companies provide mandatory reports every six months to Congress on anti-Semitic and anti-Israel opinions being shared on their platforms, outline their strategies for content removal and suppression, as well as coordinate with federal law enforcement in real time to combat what the bill’s authors judge as “extremist antisemitic calls. Such a law, if passed, would treat figures as prominent as Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Megyn Kelly, Thomas Massie, Ana Kasparian, Ilhan Omar and Candace Owens, as well as many smaller critics that have arisen in recent years, as terrorists and enemies of the state.

In my Independence Day address last Sunday, I said the following:

The people that we elect to Congress do not represent us, and they do not care about us. Can you bring $100,000 to their desk to pay them for their vote? No, you cannot. But AIPAC can, and the other Israeli lobbies can and do. So, they don’t care about your opinion. They are serving a foreign government. We are no longer an independent country.

To see how much AIPAC has funded your congressmen and senators, go to this website, as it records the contributions (aka bribes) that each representative and senator receives from AIPAC and other Israel lobby groups: TrackAIPAC.com.

America’s Zionists (aka neocons, technocrats, deep state, warmongers) are in panic mode. Polling data across the board is consistent: People across all political ideologies, social spectrums, economic levels and faith systems under the age of 50 are decidedly OPPOSED to Israel and Zionism. In another 10 – 15 years, no one who supports Israel (IF Israel even exists that much longer) will be able to be elected to federal office.

The Zionists see the handwriting on the wall, and they are desperate. When any totalitarian system begins losing control of the narrative (which Israel has done), it resorts to the only other option it sees as viable: the brute force of government, aka bayonet point.

The U.S. government is following the government of Great Britain in erasing free speech. Great Britain has been arresting and incarcerating citizens who criticize Israel for several years now. Notable podcaster and former member of the British parliament George Galloway (born and raised in Scotland) and his dear wife have had to flee the country and relocate to Russia in order to continue his podcasts.

Yes, you read it right. Galloway had to leave Great Britain and flee to Russia in order to exercise freedom of speech. People in Russia and Iran have greater freedom of speech than people in Great Britain, Israel and the United States.

Israeli power brokers have been censoring speech in the news media and on social media in earnest since Joe Biden and Donald Trump became president. Now, the U.S. Congress is attempting to silence American dissent of Israel by LAW, punishable by imprisonment.

Was this what you were celebrating last Saturday? Was this what you voted for last November?

Again, the Zionists are DESPERATE!

But their days of influence and power are almost over, Donald Trump, MAGA and evangelicals notwithstanding. For one thing, the war with Iran is far from finished. And the more Trump lies, prevaricates, threatens and kills Iranians, and the more Israel commits genocide and ethnic cleansing in Lebanon, attempts assassinations against high-level Iranians and threatens them with nuclear warheads, the more aggressively and powerfully Iran will respond.

The Israeli army is already in a state of extreme disarray. Iran has already destroyed or crippled much of Israel’s strategic infrastructure. Israel has NO economy. Because of its genocidal, bloodthirsty wars against the Palestinian people, Israel is the most hated nation in the world. U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf have already been either destroyed, made uninhabitable or severely degraded. The war against Iran made it clear that the United States is no longer able to protect Israel or the Gulf Arab states. And Israel knows it. And so do Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy. And so do the Gulf Arab states, and so does the Pentagon. And even more importantly, so does Iran (and Russia and China).

Without a functioning, viable Zionist state in Palestine, the Zionist billionaires who buy the American government suddenly have no credit. And that day is inevitable. It’s not a matter of “if”; it’s only a matter of “when?”

So, we might not have to wait for 10 – 15 years. Iran might take care of the problem in the next few months.

Regardless, time is NOT on the side of Israel or Zionism. And neither is history, for that matter.

In the meantime, we must deal with a Zionist bought-and-paid-for government in Washington, D.C., that is now in the process of attempting to make people like you and me criminals for our opinions and criticisms of the Israeli state and its genocidal, apartheid government in Tel Aviv and for its extortion of our own president and members of Congress.

You need to keep a close watch on this bill now making its way through Congress. It is House Bill Number 9211, sponsored by Representative Daniel S. Goldman (D-NY) and co-sponsored by 37 other House Representatives, 19 Republicans and 18 Democrats.

Here are the Co-Sponsors:

Rep. Lawler, Michael [R-NY-17]

Rep. Wasserman Schultz, Debbie [D-FL-25]

Rep. Fitzpatrick, Brian K. [R-PA-1]

Rep. Moskowitz, Jared [D-FL-23]

Rep. Salazar, Maria Elvira [R-FL-27]

Rep. Meng, Grace [D-NY-6]

Rep. Yakym, Rudy [R-IN-2]

Rep. Gottheimer, Josh [D-NJ-5]

Rep. Bacon, Don [R-NE-2]

Rep. Veasey, Marc A. [D-TX-33]

Rep. McCaul, Michael T. [R-TX-10]

Rep. Stevens, Haley M. [D-MI-11]

Rep. Malliotakis, Nicole [R-NY-11]

Rep. Gillen, Laura [D-NY-4]

Rep. Van Drew, Jefferson [R-NJ-2]

Rep. Auchincloss, Jake [D-MA-4]

Rep. Meuser, Daniel [R-PA-9]

Rep. Lieu, Ted [D-CA-36]

Rep. Barrett, Tom [R-MI-7]

Rep. Schneider, Bradley Scott [D-IL-10]

Rep. Kiggans, Jennifer A. [R-VA-2]

Rep. Landsman, Greg [D-OH-1]

Rep. Kustoff, David [R-TN-8]

Rep. Frankel, Lois [D-FL-22]

Rep. Ciscomani, Juan [R-AZ-6]

Rep. Suozzi, Thomas R. [D-NY-3]

Rep. Weber, Randy K. Sr. [R-TX-14]

Rep. McDonald Rivet, Kristen [D-MI-8]

Rep. Moolenaar, John R. [R-MI-2]

Rep. Gimenez, Carlos A. [R-FL-28]

Rep. Latimer, George [D-NY-16]

Rep. Fine, Randy [R-FL-6]

Rep. Peters, Scott H. [D-CA-50]

Rep. Carey, Mike [R-OH-15]

Rep. McBride, Sarah [D-DE-At Large]

Rep. Joyce, David P. [R-OH-14]

Rep. Davis, Donald G. [D-NC-1]

As I said in my address last Sunday: America needs another Declaration of Independence!

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