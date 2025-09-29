Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Donald Trump Publicly Confessed That He Is Filled With Hate

Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

At the memorial service for Charlie Kirk (billed as a spiritual “revival” by pastors and evangelicals in attendance), the keynote speaker, President Donald Trump, said the following:

In that private moment on his dying day, we find everything we need to know about who Charlie Kirk truly was. He was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry. I am sorry, Erika. But now Erika can talk to me and the whole group, and maybe they can convince me that that’s not right, but I can’t stand my opponents. [Emphasis added]

Everyone (including MAGA and the evangelical delusionals) have known since the Republican primary in 2016 that Trump is a morally, ethically and spiritually corrupt human being. That is a hard, stone-cold fact. And this fact is universally known. And if Jerry Falwell Jr. (who was likewise morally corrupt) had not enthusiastically endorsed Trump in the Republican primary—no doubt, due to the fact that Trump’s Zionist spies had photographs of Falwell’s corruption that could be used against him or kept hidden for his endorsement, which he gave—Trump might not have ever been nominated, much less elected. Back then, the evangelical world still had a few scruples and seriously hesitated to support such a completely corrupted candidate.

Those days are long gone. Today, Donald Trump’s corruption corrupts everyone he touches—including America’s evangelicals.

On his Instagram page, Tim Whitaker comments on Trump’s audacious “confession”:

I need you to really understand the context that these words were said in. This is President Trump talking at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. This was billed not just as a service honoring Charlie Kirk but as a revival. There were worship leaders baptizing this event in the name of Jesus. People raising their hands, lifting up their voices, praising Jesus Christ, the same Jesus that taught His followers to love their enemies. And Trump gets up and says that he hates his enemies. And the crowd: They cheer. They cheer it on. This is why we say that white evangelical Christianity in America is morally and theologically bankrupt. They do not worship a Jesus that you find in the red letters. They worship a Jesus of empire. They don’t believe in liberating the poor and the oppressed. They believe in a gospel for the rich and the powerful. And here they are cheering on the words that are in complete opposition to the teachings of Jesus, and they can’t even see it. In their mind, they’re following true Christianity. Anyone who’s not like them is a heretic, preaches a false gospel, needs to be destroyed. Friends, this is the gospel of the flag and the cross, and it always produces disastrous results.

Amen, Tim!

But Trump’s hypocrisy goes even deeper than “confessing” (boasting) that he hates his opponents during a memorial service for a man who was being eulogized for having the character to love his opponents.

And before proceeding, Trump even used the lesser term for adversary, “opponents,” not the greater term, “enemies.”

Merriam-Webster defines “opponent” as: “One that takes an opposite position (as in a debate, contest, or conflict).”

Merriam-Webster defines “enemy” as: “One that is antagonistic to another; especially: one seeking to injure, overthrow, or confound an opponent; something harmful or deadly; military adversary; a hostile unit or force.”

Jesus told His disciples: But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you. (Matthew 5:44 KJV)

Jesus commanded His disciples to love their enemies, those seeking to injure, overthrow them, those seeking to do something harmful or deadly against them. Trump was talking about simple political opponents, those who take an opposite political position from his. “I hate my opponents,” Trump emphatically declared, targeting 58% of the American people who disapprove of his job performance.

In his “confession,” Trump also told the world (and the evangelicals, if they were listening, which they weren’t) that he is NOT a Christian; he is NOT a “born again” child of God. Listen to the Apostle John:

He that saith he is in the light, and hateth his brother, is in darkness even until now. But he that hateth his brother is in darkness, and walketh in darkness, and knoweth not whither he goeth, because that darkness hath blinded his eyes. (I John 2:9, 11)

By publicly announcing his hatred for his opponents, Trump is declaring that he hates anyone who opposes him regardless if they are his brothers or sisters in Christ, because many “born again” Christians oppose his political policies and philosophies. But the opposing political policies and philosophies held by Christian believers are determined NOT by personality or political party but by sincerely held spiritual and moral convictions of the heart—convictions placed there by the Word of God, the Holy Spirit, Natural Law, moral conscience and the understanding of constitutionalism and American history.

Saint John said even more:

Whosoever hateth his brother is a murderer: and ye know that no murderer hath eternal life abiding in him. (I John 3:15)

By saying he hates his political opponents, which includes millions of “born again” Christians, the Holy Spirit-inspired Apostle John says that Donald Trump is a murderer.

And we know that Trump is a murderer—and not just in a spiritual sense.

On his podcast, George Galloway said in his own colorful style:

Donald Trump is basically shooting people all over the world. He has now boasted that he has shot a third boat full of fishermen, if you believe the Venezuelans, or full of drug smugglers, if you believe Donald Trump. And let’s face it, Donald Trump knows a drug smuggler when he sees one. A third civilian boat has been eviscerated, obliterated from the skies by the United States military.



He’s now threatening to fight the Taliban again. He has repeatedly and is threatening to again attack Yemen. He is quite likely to be meeting Netanyahu this very day to discuss another Israeli attack on Iran. He is ready to assume sovereignty over the Gaza Strip, which will bring American forces directly into conflict with the Palestinian resistance there. And his friends have just massacred yet another huge family in the south of Lebanon.



So, if a man that may have lost his marbles is carrying around a nuclear football, we’ve got to wonder whether we need to stay in Russia in this fine worker’s apartment, or whether it’s safe to come home.

The Apostle John went on to say:

If a man say, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar: for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen? (I John 4:20)

Of course, we know Trump is a liar. Most Beltway politicians are pathological liars, but Donald Trump takes lying to an art form.

But Trump was not finished with his hypocrisy during his speech at Kirk’s memorial service. He also said:

Some of the very same people who spent the last eight years trying to sit in moral judgment of anyone who disagreed with them about politics suddenly started cheering for murder… Some of the very people who call you a ‘hater’ for using the wrong pronoun were filled with glee at the killing of a father with two young children, and the same commentators who this week are screaming ‘fascism’ over a canceled late-night TV show, where the anchor had no talent or no ratings, last week were implying that Charlie Kirk deserved what happened to him.

No one can ever accuse Donald Trump of lacking audacity.

But it is totally lost to Trump and his willfully blind lackeys that what he just said is exactly what he—and they—is guilty of. They are sitting in moral judgment of anyone who disagrees with them about the genocide in Gaza, and they are cheering on the mass murders taking place in Gaza by the Israelis. We’re not talking about one man with two small children left fatherless. We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of children left fatherless and motherless; hundreds of thousands of fathers and mothers left childless.

Trump went on:

No side in American politics has a monopoly on disturbed or misguided people, but there’s one part of our political community which believes they have a monopoly on truth, goodness, and virtue — and concludes they also have a monopoly on power, thought, and speech.

Yes, indeed!

And it is Trump and his followers that think they have a monopoly on truth, goodness and virtue and DO have a monopoly on power. Trump monopolizes the power of the Justice Department, Congress, the judiciary and the U.S. armed forces—and he uses all of that power against HIS political opponents, domestically and internationally.

And the cold, hard fact is: Most of these opponents are Trump’s opponents; they are not America’s opponents. Trump uses the force of arms at his disposal as President of the United States (much of which is NOT constitutionally provided to him) to fight his own personal battles and the personal battles of his Jewish billionaire donors.

But there’s more from Trump:

The tradition of reason and open debate that Charlie practiced is not a pillar of our democracy; in many ways it’s the basis of our entire society… We will defend it at all costs.

The sheer magnitude of hypocrisy contained in this statement is off the charts. Truly, there are no words to accurately describe it.

Reason and open debate . . . We will defend it at all costs.

What malarkey!

The Trump administration is doing everything it can to squelch the freedom of reason and open debate. People all over America are being denied earned degrees due to the reason and open debate that Trump doesn’t like. They are being denied an education. They are being jailed. They are being deported. They are losing tenure. They are losing credentials. They are losing positions. They are losing incomes. All because Trump does NOT tolerate reason and open debate—especially when it comes to Israel.

And, of course, Trump purposely avoided discussing Charlie Kirk’s change of heart in not supporting Israel that he was expressing in the weeks leading up to his assassination. He also failed to mention that Charlie Kirk himself told friends that he felt that Israel would assassinate him due to his change of heart.

I invite readers to watch my short video Charlie Kirk Assassination Update here.

It is truly incredible that at an event organized and conducted by mostly professing Christians (including pastors) in which the primary focus of the deceased man’s virtue was his openness to discuss his views with any and all detractors and his tolerance and love for those same people was turned into a forum for the American emperor to boast about his hatred for his opponents, and those same “Christians” laughed, clapped and cheered.

And afterward, they called it a “revival.”

Maybe it was a revival, but a revival of what? Totalitarianism and monarchy? Religious Inquisition?

Once again, Donald Trump did what only Donald Trump can do. What began as a celebration of love for Charlie Kirk was turned into a celebration of hate for Trump’s opponents.

