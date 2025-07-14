Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

His piece is about the ongoing attacks by Israeli settlers on the last fully Christian Palestinian town of Taybeh, Ramallah.

This is what the town looks like right now:

Life Site News reported:

“Priests of the churches in Tabyeh, the last fully Christian town left in the West Bank, have implored help from ‘international actors’ amid a destructive siege by Israeli settlers. ‘Israeli settlers are torching holy sites, destroying farmland, and terrorizing families. The priests of Taybeh are crying out for help. The world must hear them — and act,’ human rights activist Jason Jones urged on Tuesday…. The aggressions by Israeli settlers against the town’s citizens, which include arson attacks upon crops and theft of equipment, are recognized by the Christian locals ‘as part of a systematic effort to strangle them economically and push them out,’ the priest explained.”

And Tammy Bruce, Donald Trump’s sodomite State Department spokeswoman, refused to condemn these attacks on Christians when asked.

State Department Refuses to Condemn Israeli Settler Attack on U.S. Christian Town in West Bank

I’ll also add that on Friday, yet another American citizen has been killed by Israelis with little to no coverage from the American media.

AntiWar.com reported:

“A funeral was held on Sunday near the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah for Sayfollah ‘Saif’ Musallet, a 20-year-old American citizen from Tampa, Florida, who was killed by Jewish settlers on Friday while visiting family. Musallet and another Palestinian, Mohammad al-Shalabi, 23, were killed in a settler attack near the village of Sinjil. Musallet was beaten to death, while al-Shalabi was shot in the back. Their bodies were carried through the streets of the village of Al-Mazraa a- Sharqiya on Sunday. The funeral had been delayed a day to allow Musallet’s father to arrive from the United States. Witnesses said that settlers threw stones, used batons, and opened fire on Palestinians and Israeli activists who were in Sinjil as part of a weekly Friday gathering that was organized in response to growing settler violence and threats against residents of the village. Musallet was visiting his family in al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya and joined the gathering in Sinjil.”

[source]

All of this continues to be done with large support from professing American “Christians.”

With that, here is Baldwin’s piece.

Evangelical Support For Israel’s Genocide In Gaza Includes Its Attack Against The Last Entirely Christian Town In Palestine

Published: Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

The good news is that tons of people—especially under the age of 50—are awakening to the hellish barbarism being committed by the Israelis against the Palestinian people. Count Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon—and even Piers Morgan (can you believe it?)—in the list of the enlightened.

The bad news is that protestant evangelicals remain in a deep state of denial. This is due, of course, to the preponderance of the false prophecy doctrines of Scofield Dispensationalism among most evangelical pastors.

I invite readers to order the newest book in our online store entitled The Incredible Scofield and His Book by Joseph Canfield. This is the most exhaustively researched biography of Scofield ever written. Canfield clears up the myths and clarifies the man C.I. Scofield. His book is objective and factual, and his research is unassailable. The book is selling so fast, we are having difficulty keeping it in stock. I urge you to read the book and discover the real Cyrus Scofield.

Order The Incredible Scofield and His Book here.

The Israel deception among evangelicals is so great that they cannot even condemn the Zionist state when it deliberately, recklessly and cold-bloodedly murders tens of thousands of innocent women and children. Israel’s genocide in Gaza is the holocaust of the twenty-first century, and because Israel is the perpetrator, evangelicals support it.

Amazing, isn’t it? People who claim to be the disciples of the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6) and who claim to preach the gospel of peace (Romans 10:15; Ephesians 6:15) are among the most ardent supporters of the world’s most unlawful and immoral war: Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Of course, Israel’s war in Palestine is not confined to Gaza. The West Bank is also under Israeli assault. And now we learn that the Israelis are besieging the last entirely Christian town in Palestine: Taybeh, Ramallah.

Zero Hedge has the report:

The last entirely-Christian town in the Israeli-controlled West Bank is enduring a wave of attacks by violent Jewish settlers, a local church leader says, prompting families to flee and leading clergy to declare the town is "no longer safe" for its inhabitants. Ominously, settlers have also set up an "outpost" on the fringe of that town — Taybeh, Ramallah — a 4,500-year-old community with huge significance in the story of Jesus Christ. “The town, which the Gospel of John (11:54) refers to as ‘Ephraim’ — the place Jesus withdrew to before his passion — is no longer safe for its people today," Father Bashar Fawadleh, parish priest of Taybeh's Church of Christ the Redeemer, told the Catholic, Arabic-language ACI MENA news service. "We do not live in peace but in daily fear and siege. This is only the latest in an ongoing pattern of aggression directed toward Taybeh's inhabitants, a pattern that has also included stealing farm equipment, and destroying crops with fire or by releasing settlers' cattle to devour them, Catholic News Agency reports. Settlers have established an outpost on the town's eastern edge, on the remains of a farmhouse abandoned by Christians who'd fled about a year ago under the growing settler campaign of violence and intimidation. An "outpost" is a Jewish settlement on Palestinian land that's not authorized by the Israeli government. Outposts typically begin with something as small as a tent or a van, and are frequently situated on hilltops or agricultural land. In the case of "herding outposts," settlers will bring livestock that they allow to graze over a wide area with the goal of establishing a larger claim. Despite outposts' lack of government permission at the outset, the Israeli government often legalizes them retroactively, cementing the Palestinians' loss of the land. (Note, there are both Christian and Muslim Palestinians, and both varieties experience the iniquities associated with being non-Jewish in the West Bank.) The terrible treatment of Taybeh's Christians helps explain why Israel-catering Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was booed off a stage in 2014 as he delivered a tin-eared keynote address at a gala hosted by In Defense of Christians (IDC), a nonprofit that seeks to counter persecution and mistreatment of Christians throughout the Middle East — including Israel. Video of the incident went viral again last week in the wake of Cruz's disastrous interview with Tucker Carlson — in which Cruz insisted the Bible commands Christians to support the modern political entity that is the State of Israel. At that 2014 IDC event, things quickly went south when Cruz dished out the Israel-pandering rhetoric that reliably draws applause when he's addressing crowds with no knowledge of the plight of Christian Palestinians in Israel-controlled territory, in Taybeh and elsewhere. "In 1948, Jews throughout the Middle East faced murder and extermination and fled to the nation of Israel," said Cruz. "And today, Christians have no better ally than the Jewish state," he added — triggering murmurs and boos. Cruz attempted to plow on, saying, “Let me say this: those who hate Israel hate America. And those who hate Jews hate Christians.” The booing and heckling endured, forcing Cruz to abandon the event, saying, "If you will not stand with Israel and Jews, then I will not stand with you." One thing is certain: Ted Cruz and groups like Christians United For Israel won't be speaking out on behalf of Taybeh's besieged [Christian] residents anytime soon.

By now, any perceptive person knows that Ted Cruz is merely a bought-and-paid-for lackey of the Israel lobby, who has no regard for truth and no respect for human life. Cruz has it entirely backwards. When he said, “Those who hate Israel hate America. And those who hate Jews hate Christians,” he either didn’t know one iota what he was talking about or he was lying through his teeth—probably a mixture of both.

The only hate coming out of Palestine is from the Israelis. To be sure, the Palestinians hate what the Israelis are doing to them. Who wouldn’t? But I’ve been to Palestine. I’ve met hundreds of Palestinian Christians. I’ve spoken in their churches; I’ve broken bread with them in their homes; I’ve spoken to gatherings of them, large and small. And I can attest to the fact that the Palestinian Christians are the most gentle, kindest, most compassionate, loving, gracious people I have ever met. They don’t hate anyone, Muslim or Jew. Palestinian Christians lived in peace with their fellow Palestinian Muslims and Jews for over 1,000 years before 1948.

Zionist Israel has been a blight in the global community of nations since it was conceived. It is—and always has been—a belligerent, aggressor state that seeks the destruction of its neighbors—neighbors that had lived together in peace and tranquility centuries before the Rothschild bankers orchestrated Israel’s creation.

A much more accurate statement of the situation in Palestine would be, “Those who support the Zionist state hate Christians—Palestinian Christians.”

Jesus commands His disciples to love all people—even their enemies. (Matthew 5:44; Luke 6:27, 35) That includes Muslim people. And I must add, most Muslims do NOT hate America and are NOT our enemies.

While I was in the Middle East, I also traveled to Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, and, as an American, I was treated with dignity and respect by every Muslim I met. The only hatred I experienced was in Jerusalem when I got away from the tourist areas and mingled with the Jewish people. There I was cursed and threatened by young and old alike.

The incessant venom against Islamists emanating from FOX News (the evangelical news channel of choice) and evangelical pulpits has brainwashed millions of Christians into becoming nothing less than crass promoters of unjust, perpetual wars of aggression, which have taken America to the precipice of economic collapse and global nuclear war—not to mention have seared the conscience of Christian people to what is right and wrong.

And for the benefit of any FOX News zombies who might happen across this column, I have some real news for you: In the recent “Twelve-Day War” (in which Israel was the aggressor), Israel got its tail beaten. There has been a blackout in the Western media about the truth of those twelve days, but the reality is, had the war continued for an additional week or ten days, Israel would have been totally and utterly defeated. It wasn’t Iran that came begging to Donald Trump to intervene (as Trump lied and said it was); it was Netanyahu that came crawling to daddy for help before Israel completely collapsed.

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson wrote a very thorough and descriptive report (complete with photos and videos) of the mass devastation that was inflicted upon Israel by Iran.

Johnson wrote:

Despite the arduous efforts of Israeli censors to hide the devastation Iran inflicted on Israel with its barrage of ballistic missiles during the 12-Day War, information is emerging that destroys the myth that Israel had an impregnable air defense. The map at the head of this article reveals the sites targeted by Iran. Based on the videos of strikes in Haifa and Tel Aviv, I think this map accurately portrays the massive scale of the Iranian attack. For the first time in its history, Israel took a major beating. According to various Israeli media reports, damage spanned residential buildings, scientific infrastructure (e.g., labs at the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot), the Israeli Defense Ministry complex, and commercial hubs like the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Iran also struck a military target near the Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva. The medical center was hit by the blast wave, which caused extensive structural damage, a chemical leak, and dozens of injuries. The Israeli press claimed this was a direct strike on Soroka, but the fact that no one was killed undermines that claim. Iran also struck the following residential areas, reportedly targeting Israeli military and intelligence officials: Bat Yam: 9 killed, ~200 wounded; high-rise apartments destroyed.

Ramat Gan: Nine buildings destroyed, hundreds displaced.

Haifa and Tel Aviv: Strikes near military HQs (“Kirya”) and civilian neighborhoods. Iran also caused extensive damage to the Port of Haifa and the Port of Ashdod (Note, I had no information on the latter when I posted yesterday.), as well as the refineries at Haifa and Ashdod. Israel has maintained a complete blackout on the damage to its military and intelligence facilities, but the sites identified on the map above indicate that Iran likely enjoyed similar success as that observed in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

Read the rest of Johnson’s report and see the maps and videos for yourself.

And remember that all of this damage was accomplished against the BEST missile defense capabilities of both Israel and the United States. It was a humiliating loss for both Tel Aviv and Washington, D.C.

No doubt, Netanyahu’s third visit to the Trump White House (in less than six months) was an emergency meeting to beg Trump for more weapons (perhaps even using nuclear weapons?) and MORE U.S. involvement in the conflict.

Anyone who thinks that this war is over is deluded. The war has only begun. The only reason Israel agreed to a ceasefire was that it was being crushed and needed the U.S. to help stop the hemorrhaging.

The next sixty to ninety days will be devoted to restocking and buttressing Israel’s munitions and defenses. But never forget that China and Russia are doing the same thing in Iran.

But the thing I find most (nauseatingly) incredible is the fact that we have the world’s most notorious international gangster, the global leader in genocide, the murderous madman of a generation, Benjamin Netanyahu, nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The hypocrisy, duplicity and utter gall of this international mobster is absolutely astounding!

In the meantime, Israel continues its genocide in Gaza, except now it’s even worse. Netanyahu and Trump are collaborating on the idea of forcing Palestinians into concentration camps (that’s right, concentration camps) and proceeding with Trump’s plan to turn Gaza into the Riviera of the Middle East.

All the while, evangelicals continue to sit back in abject apathy even to Israel’s attempt to destroy the last entirely Christian town in Palestine. But at the same time, these evangelicals like to quote Biblical passages about how Christians are supposed to love their brothers and sisters in Christ.

I guess somewhere in their Scofield bibles, those verses exempt Christians who happen to be Palestinians.

Videos

Below is a video linked in the above piece: