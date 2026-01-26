Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Evangelicals Are Still Fighting Old Covenant Wars

Published: Thursday, January 22, 2026

By Chuck Baldwin

“For if there be anything which this book [the Bible] denounces and counts the hugest of all crimes, it is the crime of war.”

Charles Spurgeon

President Donald Trump has not changed his followers; he has exposed them. Trump’s loyalists know exactly who and what he is—and they don’t care. In fact, in many ways, they like him more because of who and what he is. And what they like most about Trump is that he gives them validation for their own hatred, bigotry and carnality. That’s why it’s useless to try and enlighten Trump’s followers to who and what he is as a means of changing their minds. They know who and what he is. They like him because of who and what he is. They like him because they are just like him.

Evangelicals know that Trump is not America-first. They know that he is Israel-first. And evangelicals like Trump for being Israel-first, because they are Israel-first.

From the inception of the Zionist state, Zionists have been possessed with the spirit of war. That statement is absolutely, categorically unassailable. All anyone needs to do to understand the facts of Israel’s historic bloodlust, ethno-supremacy and war lust is read Israeli historian Ilan Pappe’s blockbuster book The Ethnic Cleansing Of Palestine.

By internalizing the doctrines of Zionism, evangelicals have also internalized the spirit of Zionism: the spirit of bloodlust, ethno-supremacy and war.

One thing that always puzzled me during my 30+ years in Premillennial Dispensationalism was how so many preachers holding that eschatological position could be so mean-spirited. It was so pervasive that it seemed to be systemic.

Of course, now I know it is systemic. One cannot embrace a doctrine of hate without being infected with the spirit of hate. One cannot embrace a doctrine of war without being infected with the spirit of war.

And Zionism is all about war.

What follows are some of my notes from a message I delivered last summer, which I believe are as relevant—or even more so—today.

The only answer to all these problems is a return to the New Covenant of the Lord Jesus Christ. Until you understand that the New Covenant thoroughly abolished the Old Covenant, you can never understand the New Covenant. And that’s where we are. We are suffering the consequences of a church that has fallen victim to the Judaizers of the Old Covenant. And as a result, evangelicals are fighting Old Covenant wars. Old Covenant wars produce hyperinflation. They produce economic instability. They cause crushing debt upon the people. They create the abuse of authority and power of the White House, the abuse of power of the Israel lobby, the abuse of power of the military-industrial complex. All these things that we see crashing down upon us stem from Old Covenant “Christians” fighting Old Covenant wars. The New Covenant is about peace. It’s about love. It’s about forgiveness. It’s about cleansing. It’s about redemption. But when you speak of these virtues today, evangelicals respond with anger and resentment. How can that be? How can followers of the Prince of Peace possess such a blatant and odious spirit of war? The answer is simple: They are NOT following the Prince of Peace; they have given themselves over to the spirit of Zionism and are thus possessed with the spirit of war and bigotry. I now quote Paul’s Epistle to the Ephesians chapter two, verses thirteen through eighteen. And in doing so, I am interjecting the implicit words for clarification. But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off {Gentiles} are made nigh by the blood of Christ. For he {Christ} is our peace, who hath made both {Jew and Gentile} one, and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us {Jew and Gentile}; Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law {the Jewish law} of commandments contained in ordinances {Jewish ordinance}; for to make in himself of twain {Jews and Gentiles} one new man {the Church, the body of Christ}, so making peace; And that he might reconcile both {Jews and Gentiles} unto God in one body {the body of Christ} by the cross, having slain the enmity {between Jews and Gentiles} thereby: And came and preached peace to you which were afar off {Gentiles}, and to them that were nigh {Jews}. For through Him {Christ}, we both {Jews and Gentiles}, have access by the one Spirit unto the Father. The Old Covenant separated the Jews and Gentiles into two distinct bodies. So, the Old Covenant evangelicals today are doing the same thing. In their minds, they are separating the Jews from the Gentiles into two distinct bodies. They come up with “Israel is good.” “Iran is bad.” Why? Because they’re Old Covenant believers. They still believe that there is a distinction between Israel and the Gentile nations. Ted Cruz is an Old Covenant evangelical. Mike Johnson is an Old Covenant evangelical. Mike Huckabee is an Old Covenant evangelical. John Hagee is an Old Covenant evangelical. Robert Jeffress is an Old Covenant evangelical. Franklin Graham is an Old Covenant evangelical. Under the New Covenant, there is only one body: the body of the Lord Jesus Christ, composed of Jews and Gentiles. No one is excluded. Men are not members of the body of Christ by race, ethnicity or nationality. We are one in the body of Christ by faith in Jesus Christ. Furthermore, the Old Covenant has been broken down and abolished. Isn’t that what we just read in Ephesians chapter two? Yes, it is. The Old Covenant has been broken down and abolished. As long as people continue living in the Old Covenant, these problems will not only never be resolved but they will also intensify. We are headed for more war. More inflation. More indebtedness. More instability. More tyranny. More surveillance. More police state. We are facing all of this because evangelicals are still living in the Old Covenant. I have a three-part message series entitled End Time Israel. The second message of the three is entitled The Wars of the Jews, taken from James chapter four. You need to watch that message to understand the wars of the Jews today. The same thing that James wrote about in the first century is the same problem we’re facing in 2026. The underlying cause of most of America’s problems is war. And the underlying cause of war is the evangelical infatuation with Zionism.

I encourage readers to watch my four-part message series entitled By What Authority Does Zionist Israel Commit Mass Murder Against Women And Children? A Clinical Study Of The Destruction Of The Amalekites And The Old Covenant Laws Of War. In this message, I go into depth to describe the actual laws of war given to the Israelites by God. They are NOT what you think they are. And they are certainly NOT what Christian Zionists say they are.

President Donald Trump is the personification of Zionism. His very nature exudes the spirit of war. And have you noticed that Trump’s toadies are becoming greater and greater warmongers? Again, that’s not a coincidence.

The thing about the spirit of war (the spirit of Zionism) is that it is insatiable. The Israelis are not only fighting the Palestinians, the Syrians, the Lebanese, the Yemenis, the Iraqis and the Iranians; they are fighting themselves. Israel lives constantly on the precipice of civil war.

And what are Trump and his supporters doing? Not only are they fighting the Palestinians, the Yemenis, the Lebanese, the Iranians, the Russians, the Somalis, the Nigerians, the Venezuelans and the Danes; they are fighting American citizens in Minneapolis and Chicago.

No, Donald Trump has not changed his followers; he has exposed them. And he has also exposed the spirit of war within evangelical Christian Zionism.

P.S. I delivered my 26th Prophecy Message last Sunday entitled The Second Coming Of Christ – Part Two – Satan’s Little Season And The Fire Of God.

Here is the video archive of that message on YouTube.

Here is the DVD of that message.

Video