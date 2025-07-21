Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Face It, MAGA: Donald Trump Lied To You!

Published: Thursday, July 17, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters are much like the evangelical supporters of Israel. (In fact, a large percentage of these two groups are one and the same.) Evangelicals defiantly refuse to believe that Cyrus Scofield (and their Dispensationalist pastors) lied to them; and MAGA supporters defiantly refuse to believe that Trump lied to them. But the peace and prosperity of America just might depend on MAGA facing the reality that Donald Trump has indeed lied to them.

Six months into Trump’s term in office have proven that the similarities between Donald Trump and Joe Biden are much more than the differences between them.

Ukraine

We all clearly remember Trump’s repeated campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine “within 24 hours” after taking office. Few people believed he could literally end the war in one day, but we all knew that the President of the United States had the power to end that conflict in a very brief period of time: a couple of weeks or less.

All Trump needed to do was terminate the U.S. munitions pipeline to Ukraine and withdraw ALL U.S. personnel—including and especially the CIA—from Ukraine. Had Trump done what he promised to do, the mass murderer and corrupt politician Volodymyr Zelensky would have been forced to cease his “stupid” (Trump’s word) proxy war with Russia, and the war would have ended posthaste—and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians would still be alive.

But what has Trump done? He has continued and is now expanding Ukraine’s (meaning America’s) stupid war.

US President Donald Trump will for the first time use his authority to send weapons drawn from Pentagon stockpiles directly to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the decision. While the Trump administration has so far only delivered weapons approved under his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) allows Trump to supply arms to Ukraine in an emergency. The new shipment could reportedly be worth around $300 million and may include Patriot surface-to-air missiles as well as medium-range rockets. The president confirmed earlier this week that he would send additional arms to Ukraine. During his election campaign, Trump criticized Biden’s unconditional aid to Kiev and called Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky “the greatest salesman on Earth” for persuading Democrats to keep weapons flowing. (Source)

Trump justifies this betrayal of the American people who voted for him in typical Trump fashion by turning his betrayal into a business deal. “The European Union is paying for them [America’s Patriot missiles]. We are not paying anything for them… This will be a business for us,” Trump spouted.

So, money for the war profiteers justifies the escalation of the Ukraine war. The military/industrial complex (and its allies in Congress) will continue to rake in huge financial profits off the blood of the Ukrainian people.

In an open letter to President Trump, Mark Dankof writes:

You have lied to the American public on the Russian-Ukrainian war. Instead of acknowledging that the United States had no business engaging in a coup d’etat in Kiev in February of 2014 and continuing the illegitimate policy of expanding NATO to encircle Russia, your latest decision to arm Zelensky further has now made Mr. Biden’s War, Mr. Trump’s War. Apparently no one has informed you that Mr. Putin and the Russians have already won this conflict and have decided after the Minsk and Istanbul negotiation frauds, the Nord Stream pipeline bombing, and the Dugina Assassination among others, that acquiescence to your game playing is not going to happen. The only question remaining is whether or not the entirety of Ukraine is going to be destroyed and annexed by Russia with remaining Ukrainians confined to residence in a blue-and-yellow flag cemetery not of their choice. Your policy pivots only prolong the possibility of direct American military involvement in a war the United States cannot win for reasons not related at all to the national security of this country.

MAGA: Donald Trump lied to you!

Wars For Israel

Israel’s genocidal slaughter of innocent Palestinians in Gaza continues unabated with 100 children being murdered or wounded every day, as Donald Trump continues providing the murderous madman Benjamin Netanyahu with a perpetual supply of billions of dollars’ worth of U.S. munitions, with at least two C-130 cargo planes arriving in Israel each week.

Many of the Palestinian victims are being massacred as they arrive at Israeli ambush points (aka food distribution centers). Added to the ugliness of America’s involvement in Israel’s war lust is that many American mercenaries (soldiers of fortune) are in Israel working as snipers to pick off the Palestinian people one by one.

Furthermore, Trump is collaborating with Netanyahu on the plan to force Gazans into concentration camps and proceed with Trump’s goal of turning Gaza into the Riviera of the Middle East.

Instead of ending Israel’s wars in the Middle East, Trump not only has continued the genocide in Gaza, but he has also expanded the war to include the U.S. bombing of Yemen and Iran and an expanded Israeli assault against the West Bank and Lebanon—not to mention Trump’s support for the ISIS/al Qaeda terrorist takeover of Syria, which was done to create a second war front against Iran.

And speaking of Syria, please read (watch) this report. This is what the terrorist Jihadists—that Donald Trump helped put in control of Syria, lifted sanctions for, removed “terrorist” designation from and had his picture taken shaking hands with—are doing with Trump’s new found favor.

I mean REALLY read and watch the report. Then try to convince yourself that Donald Trump is a well-intentioned man who truly loves people and wants what’s best for the Middle East, for Christians and for America. Keep telling yourself that as you bury your soul and harden your heart to continue following a monster.

On Trump’s Middle East betrayal, Dankof’s letter to the president states:

Your continued pursuit of a Middle Eastern foreign policy under the direction of Benjamin Netanyahu, AIPAC, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and a Defense Secretary linked to the Israeli Temple Mount Eschatological Crackpot Association has now led you to the idiotic and criminal decision to attack Iran. The result? On top of your commissioned assassination of General Soleimani and American withdrawal from JCPOA in your first term, this second term military assault has resulted in Iranian withdrawal from the NPT, the booting of an Israeli-friendly IAEA out of Iran, and an understandable resolve on the part of the Iranians to avoid any further dialogue with the United States.

Former Army Intelligence Officer and CIA Case Officer Philip Giraldi summarizes Trump’s betrayal of his peace promises this way:

And so it goes, so much lying and dissimulation that one has to wonder what surprises will be on the table next week. The fog of war may have lifted for now and the phony ceasefire between Israel and Iran has paused the immediate bloodshed, but don’t be fooled. The respite is to allow an exhausted Israel to rearm with US provided weapons so the neoconservatives and the Israel Firsters aren’t done. The war drums are still beating, and Trump’s America First movement is starting to fracture under the strain, with a growing divide inside MAGA over America’s pointless wars for Israel. One group wants to stay out of foreign conflicts while the other is ready to back Israel completely, no matter the cost. Trump is either consciously or inadvertently playing his usual role of spewing contradictions and sowing confusion and instability every time he speaks or acts. Israel cannot retreat, it can only continue on its path of blood and slaughter, and Iran will not surrender. This might create in the near and long run the potential for a major false flag operation by Israel to draw the US in and trigger a full-blown war against Iran.

MAGA: Donald Trump lied to you!

Epstein Files

One of Trump’s first stated items of business after taking office was to release the Epstein files. But only a few days ago, we all saw Trump’s angry determination to maintain the Epstein coverup.

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson released a report entitled The Epstein Client List — Why is Trump Breaking His Promise to Publish?

In Johnson’s report, he shows the first page of Epstein’s client list, which was compiled by historian/researcher Ryan Dawson. Johnson writes:

Although Donald Trump and Pam Bondi insist that there is no Epstein Client List… there is a list and it is reproduced above with the permission of its author, Ryan Dawson. Ryan compiled the list the old-fashioned way… he combed through court transcripts and charging documents. He only put names on the list if the victims of Epstein’s pedophilia enterprise identified or named a particular individual. As you peruse the list you will notice that there are some very wealthy, powerful individuals named. Not one of them has brought a libel or slander legal action against Ryan. If he was posting false material, he would have been a certain target of lawsuits.

Of course, we all saw the defiant Donald Trump when he was asked at a press conference about the Epstein files. By his brutish reaction, it is obvious that Trump has no intention of releasing the Epstein files. Why not?

In his report, Larry Johnson opines:

So why has Donald Trump broken his promise to publish the list? I think there are two reasons — neither mutually exclusive. First, Donald Trump probably paid no attention to Ryan’s work and was never familiar with the list. Once he signed the executive order to publish the Epstein file, he was then briefed on the actual names and realized that many of them are major donors to his campaign, e.g., Jamie Dimon, Robert Kraft. While there are several names on that list who are confirmed anti-Trumpers, there are others who are friends. Second, and in my opinion a more important consideration, is that the full Epstein file would expose a foreign intelligence blackmail operation that implicates the Mossad and the CIA. Alexander Acosta, the former Secretary of Labor for Donald Trump, said he was told that Jeffrey Epstein had ties to intelligence. During the controversy surrounding his handling of Epstein’s 2008 plea deal as a US attorney, Acosta reportedly told Trump administration officials that he had been informed Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” and that this was a reason for the unusually lenient plea agreement. It would not surprise me that Bibi Netanyahu asked Trump to pull the plug on releasing the material. Did Trump get something in return from Bibi?

Paul Craig Roberts seconds Johnson’s speculated Epstein-Mossad connection:

As Epstein was murdered to keep him quiet, it was obvious no files would be released. AG Bondi said she had the files and videos and was going through them. But then the men in black paid a visit, and suddenly there were no files. Moreover, the authorities concluded that Epstein committed suicide in his prison cell. So we are left with the puzzle, there is no evidence that Epstein did anything wrong, so he committed suicide for no reason. If Epstein had no client list, to whom was he trafficking the minors? The stink is so strong that Dan Bongino, the deputy director of the FBI, is reportedly considering resigning. I cited a news source from India to show that the entire world is watching the US government make a fool of itself. This is not a “who is the most MAGA, Bondi or Bongino, situation.” It is the ruling elite preventing the whistle from being blown on them, backed up by Netanyahu making sure Trump understands that Epstein’s connection to Mossad does not come up. Indeed, that and not Iran could be the real reason for Netanyahu’s visit. If Iran was the reason, how come we have not heard anything about the discussion or decision? The situation seems clear enough. So many important people are ensnared in videos engaged in sex with underaged persons that it must be hushed up. Otherwise, Americans will lose confidence in their leadership class. So folks there is nothing there. The Clintons and the princes and all the others were flown to Epstein’s island where there were underaged sexual attractions just to see the island and to have tea with Epstein, a math teacher who somehow overnight became super rich. The probable Epstein story is that Israel, knowing of the sexual perversion rife among the American leadership class, set up Epstein to ensnare those who could be blackmailed to conform American policies with Israel’s interest. How else do we explain the US spending the 21st century fighting wars for Israel, protecting and enabling Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians, passing laws that protect Israel from protests and boycotts and preventing Americans from stating the truth about Israel? America has been the instrument of Israeli aggression. Israel has so much blackmail power over the American ruling class that the United States of America is locked into its role as Israel’s agent.

MAGA: Donald Trump lied to you!

At the beginning of this column I wrote, “the peace and prosperity of America just might depend on MAGA facing the reality that Donald Trump has indeed lied to them.” I strongly believe that this statement is a factual reality.

Trump’s inability to seriously study and concentrate, his inability to reason and negotiate, his inability to realize that he really doesn’t know everything about everything and his inability to recognize the very clear and present danger in which he is putting America threaten America’s very existence.

Donald Trump is a reckless, feckless egomaniac. We will be extremely fortunate if America is not engulfed in a major financial collapse and embroiled in a major nuclear conflict before the midterm elections next year.

The only hope is that Trump’s MAGA base will awaken to his delirious deceptions in such force and with such fury as to convince Donald Trump to return to his campaign promises. MAGA is the only entity that can accomplish this feat. As long as MAGA covers for Trump, he will continue his Helter-Skelter subordination to the Neocon/Zionist/Uniparty agenda that could very easily (and very probably) lead to catastrophe.

Face it, MAGA: Donald Trump lied to you!

