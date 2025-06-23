Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Fifty Years And Two Hundred Forty-Nine Years

Published: Thursday, June 19, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

This column combines two anniversaries: my 50th anniversary in the ministry this Sunday, June 22, and on July 4, our country’s 249th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence.

This Sunday, June 22, people are coming from all over America and even foreign countries to help my wife and me celebrate our 50th anniversary in the Gospel ministry. If you are among those who are coming, we are very excited to be able to meet you.

If you are not able to come (and most aren’t able), I invite you to watch this special service, which will be livestreamed online. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for my family and for our Liberty Fellowship family local and global.

The livestream will start at approximately 2:30pm Mountain Time (or perhaps a little earlier).

Watch the livestream here.

My good friend Michael Hoffman and his wife will be joining us this Sunday. And he is bringing a case of his blockbuster book Judaism’s Strange Gods with him. People who are in attendance will be privileged to have Michael sign his phenomenal book.

If you have not read Michael’s book, it is the very best book on the subject of Judaism and the Talmud. I strongly encourage you to order Michael’s book here. The book sells out often, so order it as soon as you see it’s available.

This column is also the 2nd announcement that THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE NOW.

We print THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS each June in celebration of America's Independence Day, July 4. This year, we are celebrating the 249th anniversary of that history-changing day in 1776.

This is the Expanded Edition of THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS, which includes 57 of America’s most important historical documents and 212 full-size (8½ x 11) pages.

This volume of documents is an almost perfect compilation of the most important documents of liberty and constitutional government ever produced. And it is available ONLY HERE.

This Expanded Edition of THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS includes such documents as:

*The Earliest Formal Protest Against Slavery

*New York Sons Of Liberty Resolutions On Tea

*Dr. Joseph Warren’s Account Of The Battle Of Lexington

*Of Monarchy And Hereditary Succession, From “Common Sense,” By Thomas Paine

*Richard Henry Lee’s Resolution For Independence

*The Kentucky And Virginia Resolutions Of 1798

*Andrew Jackson’s Veto Of The Bank Bill

*Declaration Of The People Of Texas

*Abortion And The Conscience Of The Nation, By Ronald Reagan

*Ron Paul’s Farewell To Congress

Documents such as these are also included:

*The Mayflower Compact

*The First Thanksgiving Proclamation

*The Rights Of The Colonists, A List Of Violations Of Rights, And A Letter Of Correspondence, By Samuel Adams

*The Complete Text Of Patrick Henry’s Immortal “Give Me Liberty, Or Give Me Death” Speech

*The Declaration Of The Causes And Necessity Of Taking Up Arms

*The Northwest Ordinance Of 1787

*The Virginia Bill Of Rights

*The Articles Of Confederation

*George Washington’s Farewell Address

*Texas Declaration Of Independence

And many more.

The poem about Paul Revere’s ride and the letter written from within the Alamo by William Barret Travis to the people of Texas are also in the book, along with, of course, the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. We have also expanded the number of letters written between John and Abigail Adams and the prayers of George Washington—along with many others.

Again, there are a total of 57 of the most important liberty documents in U.S. history included in this giant compilation.

The Expanded Edition of THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS also includes many new introductions. The introductions by themselves are a great history lesson.

THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS is assembled with a ring spine for easy copying.

Now, more than ever, these historic documents contain the Spirit and Pride of REAL America.

This giant book is an excellent resource for high school and college students—as well as homeschoolers. Pastors, teachers, physicians, business owners, attorneys and judges have purchased THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS with extreme satisfaction.

The Tennessee State Supreme Court also ordered several copies of THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS. Plus, a county sheriff in Montana ordered copies for each of his deputies.

I believe you will be just as pleased as they are with this wonderful compilation of American documents.

You can have these great documents at your fingertips in one beautifully bound, easy-to-read format. These are the documents that gave birth to the greatest free nation on earth. Again, nowhere else can you find these documents complete in one volume under one title.

This compilation of documents is available ONLY HERE.

And our supply is very limited and will not last long.

More than ever, this volume is a must-read for every American patriot. For the price of a tank of gas, you can have the great documents of American history delivered to your door.

There is no increase in the price of this printing. The price is $41 for a single copy, plus $12 shipping, for a total of $53—or $31 each if you purchase two or more, plus $12 shipping for each book. Example: If you order two books, the total price is $86 ($31 x 2 = $62 for books, plus $12 x 2 = $24 for shipping). The shipping costs quoted are only for domestic orders; international rates vary.

Remember, this is a BIG book.

Simply mail your check or money order to:

Chuck Baldwin Live

P.O. Box 10

Kila, MT 59920

We also take credit cards. Obviously, this is the fastest way to obtain your copy of THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS.

To order by credit card online or to learn more, use this link: THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS.

Constitution Party founder and former presidential candidate, the late Howard Phillips, said,

THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS is a must-read for every American. It is essential that this volume be placed in every home in the country. I read my copy daily. We require our homeschooled children to study THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS.

Here are some other personal testimonials of people who have purchased THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS:

KM, Lubbock, Texas:

I have foregone buying many other items, waiting to purchase The Freedom Documents for my son-in-law and myself and am looking forward to reading asap. Thank you for putting these together in one handy book!

PC, Tennessee:

Please thank Dr. Baldwin for THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS. I could not put the book down and through tears, renewed encouragement rose within me. I will be sharing this book.

BM, Sarasota, Florida:

I received THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS yesterday. It is the most magnificent, comprehensive, collection I've ever seen presented in a perfectly designed book! I'm overwhelmed with the beauty of the Documents from beginning to end. Dr. Baldwin was greatly inspired and gifted to have created this masterpiece so desperately needed in our collective time of need.

DQ, Dallas, Georgia:

I will use these documents to teach my grandkids of our heritage.

CL, Arizona:

I am so happy to see these History changing documents available. We Homeschooled our 4 children using these documents. My oldest is a Drill Sergeant and shares the Historical facts with his troops. Most haven't a clue what their "Oath of Service " means let alone Protects. My youngest son is in the Army. He shares the Historical facts he learned with his fellow soldiers; they hardly understand what America is. There is no argument with Historical documentation. Thank you!

ND, Englewood, Florida:

I already have a copy, but my husband just ordered 2 copies to give to 2 business leaders and I am giving one to a friend and one to a pastor. Thank you for this magnificent compilation.

JN, Post Falls, Idaho:

I’m looking forward to sending one of these to each of our seven children.

EF, Pensacola, Florida:

I LOVE your FREEDOM DOCUMENTS book! It was the ‘text’ for educating my children in the documents essential to understanding what made this nation exceptional. Keep up the good work in publishing this. Please send me five additional copies.

SM, Redlands, California:

I have just started homeschooling my 12-year-old and this is a perfect resource!

RK, Austin, Texas:

Thank you, Dr. Baldwin, for compiling this fantastic collection of documents. I have purchased copies for our children, copies for our closest friends and copies for the children of our closest friends. Again, thank you! Besides the Bible, this is the best book I have read in a long time.

John, Queensland, Australia:

You will be most happy to know that this morning THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS arrived. I went into raptures. I cherish my FREEDOM DOCUMENTS. Thank you, Pastor Chuck, for getting it into one binding and making it possible to hold such priceless documents for what is really a frugal price.

KT, Massachusetts:

I have begun reading through my copy of THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS. I must admit, I was somewhat skeptical of the price before purchase, but now that I am reading it, I understand what a bargain it is! Priceless!

WS, Mansfield, Texas:

THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS could save our country if we can get enough people to order it.

GB, Oakhurst, Oklahoma:

I just wanted to say that I received my order and they are great! This is by far the best collection I have seen. I am a disabled Vet and would like to order 5 more to send to my children.

SO, Ocala, Florida:

I am a deacon in our church and hope to use these books as teaching aids. Please send four copies.

I believe you will be just as pleased to receive your copy of THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS as were these folks.

Again, here is the link to order THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS.

Notice how many people are ordering THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS for their children and grandchildren. This is for good reason. We know the public schools stopped educating students regarding real American history decades ago. And sadly, most private, parochial and Christian schools do not teach much U.S. history either—especially when it comes to the content of these great documents.

The unfortunate reality is, if most young people do not obtain THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS, they will grow into adulthood having never read the vast majority of these wonderful historical documents. I remember being required to study some of these great documents in public school when I was a youngster. But those days are long gone.

More than one person has told me that once they started reading THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS, they could not stop. They have told me that as they read these great documents, the feeling of national pride swelled in their hearts like never before. These documents will truly inspire (or re-inspire) the great feeling of American patriotism like little else will.

And why not? These are the documents that came from the minds and hearts of the great men and women who birthed and built this wonderful country. I am sure that the Spirit of ’76 will swell in your heart, too, as you read THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS.

It is no hyperbole to say that our constitutional republic and founding liberty principles have never been in greater jeopardy than they are right now. If things keep going the way they are, it won’t be long, and THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS could be the only place left where you can read the truth of America’s history from the ones who made it.

Remember, this is a special limited printing, and our supply will not last long. So, order now!

One more time, here is the link to learn more about or to order the Expanded Edition of THE FREEDOM DOCUMENTS.

And please remember to join us online for the celebration of our 50th anniversary in the ministry THIS SUNDAY, June 22.

And right here I want to say a big THANK YOU to all of you who are friends and supporters of this column and Liberty Fellowship. I love each of you.