Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

I can hear the outbursts: What in the world do Glock pistols and a study Bible have to do with each other? Stay with me.

Both the Glock pistol and Matthew Henry Study Bible were at the very top of their respective fields. They had no peers.

I know. I know. All the “gun guys” out there who don’t like Glocks are now going crazy. Settle down, guys, and let me explain.

The great trifecta of gun inventors comprises Sam Colt, John Moses Browning and Gaston Glock. I am speaking specifically regarding handguns available to the general public for self-defense.

Sam Colt invented the modern revolver; John Browning invented the Model 1911 semi-automatic, single action pistol; and Gaston Glock invented the Glock double action pistol—a lightweight polymer framed, striker fired (no external hammer), extremely durable and reliable pistol with a high-capacity magazine that revolutionized the handgun world forever.

Since Glock’s overwhelming success, most major gun manufacturers have cloned—and some even improved—the Glock pistol. I think it’s probably safe to say that the vast majority of handguns sold in America today are either Glocks or Glock clones.

Almost everyone is familiar with the ageless adage: “God created all men; and Sam Colt made them equal.” If Sam Colt made them equal, Gaston Glock made them ubiquitous.

From the revolver to the 1911 to the Glock pistol, the handgun gave average, ordinary, everyday people the ability to protect themselves against the biggest, meanest, most violent offender.

Professor Gregory Kleck’s exhaustive research has proven that a law-abiding would-be victim-citizen defends him or herself with a firearm against a violent criminal attack over 2 million times a year in America. And the vast majority of those attacks are defeated by a handgun (as opposed to a rifle or shotgun).

Now, when I say that the Glock pistol is at the top of the field, I’m not saying that Glocks are the best pistols—or even handguns—in the field. When it comes to which handgun, which caliber, which bullet, which sights, which action, which frame, which barrel, which trigger, ad infinitum, is best, the answer depends upon who is talking. Those debates are interminable and not germane to this discussion.

Glocks are at the top of the field in that more people—including police officers—are carrying Glock pistols on their hip or in their pocket or in a shoulder holster or on their ankle or in their purse or shoulder bag than any other brand.

Glocks are to citizens what the Matthew Henry Study Bible was to Christians. Both were the common man’s “go-to” resource.

Speaking of the Matthew Henry commentaries, the “Prince of Preachers” Charles Spurgeon said this:

First among the mighty for general usefulness we are bound to mention the man whose name is a household word, Matthew Henry. He is most pious and pithy, sound and sensible, suggestive and sober, terse and trustworthy. You will find him to be glittering with metaphors, rich in analogies, overflowing with illustrations, superabundant in reflections. It is the poor man’s commentary, the old Christian’s companion, suitable to everybody, instructive to all.

Matthew Henry began writing his commentaries in 1707. From the time of their publication, they have been the gold standard of Bible commentaries. In my view, they have no equal. Of course, this is not to impugn several other great post-Reformation scholars who penned diamonds of Biblical expositions, such as Albert Barnes, Adam Clarke, Jamieson, Faucett and Brown, John Gill, et al.

Speaking of Gill (who was Spurgeon’s predecessor), one of the pithiest sayings to come out of 19th-century England—comparable to the popular dictum in 20th- and 21st-century America, “Is the pope Catholic?”—was the maxim, “Is Dr. Gill in his study?”

In 1994, Kenneth Abraham condensed the massive volumes of Matthew Henry commentaries into a study Bible known fittingly as the Matthew Henry Study Bible. This was the finest study Bible ever published. It dwarfs modern (i.e., 20th- and 21st-century) commentaries.

Most modern commentaries are nothing but pathetic clones of the Scofield Reference Bible and promote the devilish doctrines of Christian Zionism. But Christian Zionism (aka Scofield Futurism, Prophetic Dispensationalism, etc.) was unknown in the days of Henry. For that matter, it was unknown to the New Covenant Church for over 1,800 years, specifically until 1909, when the Zionists at Oxford University published Scofield’s heretical book.

Years ago, we became a distributor for the Matthew Henry Study Bible (MHSB) and quickly became one of its largest distributors. Then, shockingly, we received news that the great Matthew Henry Study Bible was being discontinued. The publisher was packing it in. No more MHSBs would be printed.

The English-speaking church lost its finest study Bible—the only comprehensive study Bible (of a practical size) that I know about that does NOT promote Christian Zionism, Scofieldism, Darbyism, Prophetic Dispensationalism, etc. (The Geneva Bible is fantastic, but it’s the size of a dictionary and one needs a magnifying glass to read the text.)

And now, just a few months later, we learn that Glock is discontinuing almost all of their pistols. We are told that they are introducing a redesigned (aka politically correct) model, one that caters to gun-hating states such as California.

Many in the industry are saying that this unexpected and unprecedented change occurred because the State of California will ban Glocks from being sold to the citizens of the communist state beginning in July of next year. Of course, law enforcement personnel can still carry Glocks in California. Yet another example of the “we can, but you can’t” big-government ideologues.

I believe it would have been infinitely better for freedom nationwide if Glock executives had replied to Governor Gavin Newsome’s tyranny: “You’re banning our pistols from the citizens of California? Fine! We’re banning California’s law enforcement personnel from our pistols.”

I personally do not believe it is coincidental that Glock’s capitulation is taking place only two years after Glock’s founder, Gaston Glock, passed away at the age of 94 in 2023.

I’m hearing many pro-Second Amendment podcasters and writers say that Glock, Inc. is being “smart” and is simply “getting ahead” of anti-gun lawsuits coming from stridently anti-Second Amendment states and municipalities around the country.

That might be Glock’s thinking, but if it is, it isn’t giving any consideration to the domino effect that follows from giving in to gun grabbers. Gun manufacturers giving in to the demands of gun grabbers is tantamount to the Palestinians giving in to the demands of the Israelis.

The Israelis won’t be satisfied until all Palestinians are either killed or completely ethnically cleansed from their homeland. And even if they succeeded in that endeavor (which they won’t), they still wouldn’t be satisfied. They would then attempt to slaughter the rest of their Arab neighbors. And gun grabbers won’t be satisfied until all firearms are removed from the citizenry. And if they succeeded in their endeavor (which they won’t), they still wouldn’t be satisfied. They would then attempt to ban bows and arrows. And after that, Bowie knives. People who are drunk with power will never stop themselves. They will only be stopped if someone else stops them.

Making deals with gun grabbers or Israelis is making deals with devils.

People who are illegally modifying Glock pistols to convert them to full auto are already breaking the law. Does anyone really believe that people will not be able to find ways to illegally modify Glock’s new “V” models? Nonsense! Smart people are on both sides of the law.

There isn’t a door made that cannot be broken down. There isn’t an alarm made that can’t be turned off. There isn’t an ignition system made that can’t be started without a key. There isn’t a safe made that can’t be gotten into. And there isn’t a semi-automatic firearm that can’t be illegally converted to full auto.

And that’s the point, isn’t it? For the gun grabbers, Glock’s capitulation gives them grounds to make the argument that ALL semi-automatic firearms (pistols, rifles and shotguns) must be banned, because all of them are susceptible to a smart bad guy figuring out a way to bypass whatever mechanical “fixes” are created.

Deals with devils only benefit devils.

And I’m not even addressing here the constitutionality or unconstitutionality of banning fully automatic firearms. The point is, authoritarians are never satisfied until they have total and absolute control over the citizenry, and ridding society of its ability to defend itself is always priority Number One.

And speaking of authoritarians, is Donald Trump intentionally manipulating the American people into a state of anarchy and civil unrest? Are all his plans to send military troops into America’s cities to do civilian policing a precursor to a manufactured crisis justifying martial law?

Without arguing the right and wrong of Lyndon Johnson’s “Great [Welfare] Society,” over 40 million Americans are living off government food stamps. If the government shutdown continues, food stamps will be terminated the day after tomorrow (November 1). That means over 40 million people are going to begin running short of food SOON.

Again, I’m not debating the right and wrong of the welfare system. I think most readers know my position on these matters. I’m simply facing reality. When people start going hungry, things get ugly fast.

Is Trump and Company deliberately manipulating people to riot so it can implement martial law? It’s just a question. Time will tell.

The point I’m trying to make is that the collapse of Glock (as we know it) and the Matthew Henry Study Bible within only a few months of each other is not coincidental. Both institutions (if we can call a gun company or a Bible commentary an institution) are the supreme symbols of 1) a great societal tool of protection, and 2) a great spiritual tool of protection.

There is one noticeable difference between the two: One’s collapse was orchestrated by forces outside the ones who benefited from the institution (Glock). The other (MHSB) was willingly and deliberately abandoned by the ones who needed it the most.

For example, last week I received a hostile letter from a “Christian” lady excoriating me for my anti-Zionist position. In making her argument, she accused me of using “perverted Bible commentaries.”

I think that letter is a microcosm of the spiritual condition of today’s evangelicals. They are so “dumbed down” scripturally that they don’t even recognize sacred truth when they see it. Even worse, they brazenly call good evil and evil good. (Isaiah 5:20)

The Matthew Henry Study Bibles are gone. And the real Glocks are slated for extinction on December 1.

Folks, when you find something of value, something really good, something that you trust and rely on, you need to buy as much of it as you can, because the forces of darkness intend to take everything good away from us.

Even the shampoo I’ve depended on for over 40 years has been discontinued. And the socks I’ve happily worn for decades are gone. My gloves? Gone! My favorite shirt? Gone! My wife can’t find dishwashing liquid that stays sudsy for more than thirty minutes. We’re paying twice as much for products that are half as good. Oh! My favorite boots? They’re gone!

I’m getting depressed!

I’m so glad I bought my Glocks when I did.

Now I feel better.