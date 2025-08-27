Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

Before getting to it, I want to share this video. A good summation of how America’s decline occurred, and it started over a century ago in 1913.

And while the modern Zionist state of Israel officially started in 1948, reality is the plans began decades earlier. Do some research into Zionism and the World Wars.

So, America’s support for the Zionist agenda has been there for a long time. Consider, the Federal Reserve was created in December of 1913 which created the debt-based system that allows our government to wage endless wars, fund a welfare state, an entitlement system and more. And we’ve watched our society become more wicked from each passing generation, the rise in sodomy and murdering of unborn children and more.

Tell me again how God is blessing us today for supporting the genocidal modern Zionist state of Israel?

God Is Not Blessing America For Supporting Israel; He Is Cursing America For Supporting Israel

Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

Lindsey Graham says God will 'curse' US if it stops supporting Israel.

The above is the title of a news article. Here are excerpts:

Prominent US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has denied that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and said that God will curse the US if they pull their support for Tel Aviv. At a South Carolina Republican Party meeting on Wednesday, Graham said: "If America pulls the plug on Israel, God will pull the plug on us". He went on to state: "Israel is not the bad guys. They’re the good guys. The bad guys are the radical Islamists who would kill everybody in this room if they could". The comments come amid Israel’s ongoing starvation of Gaza and its indiscriminate war on the territory, which kills scores of people every day. The 22 month war has caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and soaring malnutrition rates due to Israel preventing the entry of aid. The war has been determined to be a genocide by leading rights groups, including Amnesty International. The controversial remarks were met with fierce backlash, particularly by fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene. She hit out further, writing: "I am also completely amazed that Israel and their aligned groups like AIPAC (who is breaking the law by not registering under FARA) takes Members of Congress, and Conservative social media influencers (like TPUSA) on all expenses paid trips to Israel, and welcomes a steady stream of conservative media outlets in order to keep the funding stream going". She further raised awareness on Israel’s ongoing starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, where over 239 people have died as a result of malnutrition. "Funding and blindly supporting an ally who is starving children is not going to bring God’s favour on America, as a matter of fact, I’ll argue it will instead bring God’s wrath," Greene wrote.

Congresswoman Greene is 100% correct.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is regurgitating the Christian Zionist mantra that is an egregiously mangled interpretation of Genesis 12:3 that “God will ‘bless’ America if America blesses the State of Israel, and He will curse America if we don’t bless Israel, because all nations are ‘blessed’ by blessing Zionist Israel,” idiotically equating God’s promise to the righteous man Abraham in 2000 BC as a promise to the antichrist Zionist state in 2025 AD.

Graham is one of the most repulsive, disgusting, sickening, hypocritical, duplicitous, inhumane, self-serving charlatans to ever exist. Since when does Lindsey Graham care a tinker’s dam about displeasing God? The man is a moral reprobate, a liar and the con man’s con man. He gets by with his obsession with wars for Israel (or wars of any kind, for that matter) because he lives in a State that undoubtedly has more Christian Zionist pastors and churches per capita than any other State in the Union. As with so many politicians in red states, they regurgitate what their conservative evangelical base wants to hear.

It is truly incredible that Christians have fallen for this “bless Israel” nonsense for so long. But the tide is swiftly turning. Thank God! Suddenly, Christian Zionists and their toadies in Congress are on the defensive, because the voice of truth and reason has gone from a faint whisper to a booming thunder—and the awakening is growing faster than Graham and the rest of the Israel lackeys can keep up.

Any thinking person can easily discern that the America of 2025 is not a nation that is reaping untold “blessings” for blindly supporting the atheist Zionist State of Israel for over 75 years. Just the opposite. America is reeling under the unrelenting judgment of Almighty God.

And why should we be surprised? The Lord God settled the Israel issue once and forever in 70 AD after fulfilling the promise to Abraham in the Person of the Lord Jesus Christ. (Galatians 3:16) That God would totally annihilate the remnant of what was left of the Hebrew nations of Israel and Judah in such a visible and violent way showed the world that Israel was not a nation to be associated with, much less favored.

Attempting to restore a nation under such dire judgment as Israel and then expecting to be “blessed” for providing it assistance is tantamount to attempting to restore the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah and then expecting God to “bless” those attempting to bless them.

But then I repeat myself, because modern Israel is indeed a restored Sodom and Gomorrah. Jerusalem is even identified in John’s Revelation as Sodom. (Revelation 11:8) And still today, Israel is the sodomite capital of the world—along with the abortion capital of the world and pedophile capital of the world.

One of the first indications that God is judging America and not blessing it is, vermin such as Lindsey Graham are sitting in the U.S. Congress. What the prophet told apostate Israel in the Old Testament is applicable to America today:

And I will give children to be their princes, and babes shall rule over them. (Isaiah 3:4)

Take a look around. Where are the “blessings” for providing the apartheid State of Israel with trillions of dollars worth of bombs, missiles, jets—and even nuclear weapons—for the past 75+ years?

Families

Tell me, are America’s families better off now than in 1948, when we helped create this pariah state? Is the divorce rate higher or lower than in 1948? Are our children more well-behaved, polite and respectful now than in 1948? Is the nuclear family stronger now than it was in 1948? Is there more or less child abuse and spousal abuse today than in 1948? Is the overall family environment today better off than it was in 1948? Are more or less children taking behavior modification drugs than in 1948? Are there more or less dysfunctional families now than in 1948?

You know the answers to these questions.

The Economy

Tell me, is America better off economically than it was in 1948? Is the dollar more sound than it was in 1948? The U.S. debt in 1948 was $252 billion. And that was on the heels of World War II. The national debt today is over $36 trillion. That is not a blessing; it is a curse, a curse that threatens our country’s very survival. In 1948, a typical American household was supported with the income of one breadwinner—usually the father. Today, both parents are working, and many are working multiple jobs just to keep their heads above water. How is that a “blessing”? In 1948 and succeeding years, America’s standard of living rose exponentially. What does the average American’s standard of living look like today? Private debt in the U.S. is over $24 trillion. You call that a “blessing”? Younger adults in this country find it almost impossible to be able to afford to purchase a house. You call that a “blessing”? Most Americans—even those approaching retirement age—have little or no savings. How is that a “blessing”?

You know the answers to these questions.

Culture

Tell me, how does America’s culture compare to 1948? Are there less violent crimes today than in 1948? Less murders? Less assaults? Less rapes? Less gang violence? Less theft? Less property damage? How do our entertainment venues compare to 1948? Are wholesomeness, propriety, manners, politeness, respect for the elderly, respect for the policeman, respect for the pastor and respect for other people’s property greater or less than in 1948? What about rudeness, crudeness, vulgarity, profanity, indecency, debauchery, honesty, fidelity? Greater or less than in 1948? Is there more or less alcoholism and drug addiction now than in 1948? Are there more or less suicides now than in 1948?

Again, you know the answers to these questions.

Education

Tell me, after 75+ years of helping the racial supremacist Ethno-State of Israel to commit mass murders, ethnic cleansings, land thefts, genocides, mass starvations and the wholesale slaughters of millions of innocent people—mostly women and children—how do our educational institutions stack up to 1948? Are our school children learning more or less? Can they read better now than in 1948? Can they spell better now than in 1948? Are their math skills better now than in 1948? What about their knowledge of literature, science and history? Better or worse than in 1948? What about their knowledge of government, our Constitution and Bill of Rights? What about the principles of federalism and freedom? More or less knowledgeable than in 1948? What about class conduct? Are children more or less respectful toward the teacher than in 1948? Are our classrooms a better or worse learning environment than in 1948? Do our teachers have more or less disciplinary control over the classroom today than in 1948? Can our children pray in our schools, as they could do in 1948? Can they read the Bible in school, as they could do in 1948?

Once more, you know the answer to these questions.

Spirituality

Tell me, does our society overall have more or less reverence for God and His Holy Word today than in 1948? Are Christians more or less loving, more or less grounded in sound doctrine, more or less humble or more or less dedicated to practicing their faith than in 1948? Is church attendance growing or declining compared to 1948? Are atheism and agnosticism growing or declining compared to 1948? Does the church have more or less influence on the children of America than in 1948? Does the church have more or less influence on the culture today than it did in 1948? Do the American people generally have more or less regard for the church and spiritual things today than they did in 1948?

Yet again, you know the answers to these questions.

God is not blessing America for supporting Israel; He is cursing America for supporting Israel (and for many other reasons).

In my Israel Package, Set One, Disc 4, Message 5, I delivered a homily entitled I Will Curse Them That Bless Thee that goes into depth explaining this doctrinal truth.

That millions of Americans are awakening to the idiocy of allowing the U.S. government to become a vassal state for Zionist Israel (which is exactly what it is) is undeniable—and I believe unstoppable.

Already, Christian Zionist pastors are in defense mode trying to conjure up arguments to stave off the attacks of truth against their promotion of this insidious and heretical doctrine. It’s not working. The ethnic cleansing, genocide and mass starvation of the people of Gaza have done what nothing else could seem to do: They have shown the world the satanic state that Zionist Israel has always been.

The majority of Americans under 50 are now openly opposed to U.S. support for Israel. This includes the deep-red MAGA states. Drop the age to under 40, and the percentage increases. Drop the age to under 30, and the percentage increases exponentially. The time is fast approaching that to be elected to public office in America will require a rejection of the State of Israel—the billions of dollars from AIPAC notwithstanding.

Even former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel’s status in the United States “has never been so bad.” He said Benjamin Netanyahu has turned Israel into “a leper state.”

With the exception of the United States, almost every nation in the world stands in opposition to Israel and in support of an independent Palestinian state. Israel is self-imploding. It has never been weaker internationally, economically or militarily (except for its possession of nuclear weapons).

The military and intelligence experts that I follow are unanimous in their opinion that Israel is going to attack Iran again soon. Perhaps this month. If not, certainly during the month of September. But this time, Iran will not be measured in its military response.

It is unknown (because Israel hides the news—just as it hides the news that over 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed or seriously wounded since October 7, 2023), but it is suggested that thousands of Israelis have fled the country since Israel’s first attack in its 12-day war with Iran.

I am convinced that it is inevitable that, with or without U.S. support, the Zionist government in Israel will collapse. I believe God is about to remove this international blight from the world. The only question is, will America allow itself to be taken down with it?

Six months ago, I would have speculated that yes, it would. The subservience of Washington, D.C., to the Israel lobby and the indoctrination of Christian Zionism among America’s evangelical churches were so ensconced that there would be nothing to stop it.

Ah, but today, everything has changed!

In just a few short months, the veil of Zionist deception has been lifted, along with the Zionist hubris of invincibility. What Netanyahu and the IDF are doing now is purely out of desperation. They realize that along with burying tens of thousands of innocent Palestinian people under the rubble of bombed-out businesses, hospitals, schools, churches, mosques, aid shelters and homes, they have dug their own graves.

If the United States—including evangelical churches within the United States—has any hope of not sharing Israel’s fate, it must once and forever separate itself (politically, economically and most importantly spiritually) from the doomed Zionist state.

For over 75 years, America has supported Israel, and for over 75 years, God has been judging and cursing our country for this unholy union. Now, let’s pray that enough Americans will recognize and resist America’s complicity in this unspeakable evil and demand that our governmental leaders cut the umbilical cord with Israel once and for all.

If we don’t, Israel’s fate will surely be ours.

