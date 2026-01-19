Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

GOP Is Repeating 2022 Democrat Playbook

Published: Thursday, January 15, 2026

By Chuck Baldwin

“No matter who you vote for, you get John McCain.”

Judge Andrew Napolitano

For two years, the Democrat Party obfuscated and lied to the American people about the demented mental state of President Joe Biden. After Biden’s mental incapacitation could no longer be concealed by his debate performance with Donald Trump, it was too late. The Donkeys were left with a pathetically inferior candidate (Kamala Harris) and no time to construct a credible campaign. Had Democrats been honest with themselves and the American people and removed Biden from office in 2022, the elections in 2024 might have had a very different outcome.

In 2026, Republicans are facing a parallel situation.

President Donald Trump, dubbed neo-Caligula by many podcasters, is crashing and burning any hope of a GOP victory this November. For that matter, his helter-skelter political/military compass points to a crash landing for the entire United States—perhaps the entire world.

Every day that Trump remains in the Oval Office is a day closer to nuclear Armageddon. The man is certifiably insane. And everyone around Trump knows it. But as with the Democrats in 2022, no one is willing to admit it, much less do anything about it.

One must ask, why would a political party sit back passively and allow its standard bearer to take the party over the political cliff? Why did the Democrats do it in 2022? (They lost the House and held the Senate by only one vote.) Why are the Republicans doing it in 2026?

The answer is quite simple really: Both parties are financed by the same people, and I’m not talking about the people of the United States—the people who do the voting. I’m talking about the billionaire class—the people who do the buying—especially the billionaires who underwrite the Israel lobby.

The Israel lobby has selected every president and vice president of the United States in this century—and most of the presidents and vice presidents during the last half of the last century, Democrats and Republicans. So, it really doesn’t matter if one president or one party collapses, there is no change of course when the other party assumes control.

The U.S. government is but a proxy for the Zionist State of Israel.

But what makes Trump so much more dangerous than Biden is, while both men suffer with dementia, Trump is also a lifelong malignant narcissist. The combination of dementia and malignant narcissism makes for a warmongering madman. I suspect most professionals would tell us that a majority of the criminally insane, warmongering tyrants from past governments were demented, malignant narcissists (hence, neo-Caligula).

Plus, there is another reason that Trump is so much more dangerous than Biden: Trump has the enthusiastic support of America’s evangelicals.

Since before America’s inception, our country has been dominated at the grassroots level by church-going evangelical (or Protestant, if you prefer) Christians. While the numbers and influence of evangelicals have vastly declined since 2001, they are still the single most influential political group in the country. And evangelicals are dominated by Zionism, and they, in turn, dominate the Republican Party.

To say that Donald Trump is pro-Israel is the world’s biggest understatement; he is Israel’s vassal. If Trump were a Democrat, this would be a so-so issue, but in the GOP—especially among evangelicals—this is a YES-YES issue.

The more beholden Trump is to Israel, the more evangelicals love him. You must understand. Christian Zionists truly are Israel FIRST. That is not a cliché; that is a FACT. If an unhinged, thoroughly deranged Donald Trump deliberately incited global nuclear war on behalf of Israel, evangelicals would cheer. Why? Because they truly believe that this would mark the return of Christ and that they would be “raptured” to heaven before that first nuclear warhead hit the United States.

Of course, as soon as that first nuclear warhead hits U.S. soil, the “rapture” doctrine, Scofield futurism, premillennial dispensationalism, Christian Zionism (call it what you will) vanishes—but then, so does America.

In the interim, even a mad Donald Trump would have the support of both the Israel lobby and Christian Zionists. Just look at Trump’s cabinet and administrative heads. To a man (or woman), they are all Zionists.

In defiance of Congress, Attorney General Pam Bondi is concealing or destroying large portions of the Epstein files to cover for Trump and others. Trump commits war crimes in Venezuela, kidnaps its president and seizes substantial portions of its oil reserves for the benefit of Zionist billionaires. Trump now has his sights on seizing Greenland. Why? To pay off the billionaires who own him: billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, Sam Altman, Peter Thiel and Ronald Lauder (Estée Lauder empire), who have all invested heavily in Greenland becoming U.S. territory.

And, of course, the impending war against Iran (remember that Trump “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program and told us Iran is no longer a threat) will be fought exclusively for Benjamin Netanyahu and his Zionist regime in Israel. And if thousands of U.S. servicemen stationed around the Middle East are killed, it won’t matter to this president. To him, it will be “worth it” to “save” Israel. Make that “serve” Israel.

In 2022, Democrats should have removed Biden from office under Amendment 25 of the U.S. Constitution. They didn’t because Biden was Israel’s man in the White House to carry out the genocide against the Palestinian people and destroy Gaza in preparation for Trump’s delivery of the Riviera of the Middle East on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea to Israel.

In 2026, Republicans should remove Trump from office under the same Amendment. They should, but they probably won’t.

I say probably only because Trump’s mental state is collapsing faster than anyone could have imagined. Joe Biden’s dementia occurred slowly over time, and Biden’s natural temperament made him more pliable, more easily controlled. He became melancholy and detached.

Donald Trump is a far different animal.

Trump’s dementia is making him more aggressive, more angry, more unpredictable, more authoritative. Trump’s handlers cannot put Trump away in a dark corner and manage affairs without him. The more they might try, the louder he gets, the angrier he gets, the nastier he gets.

There could come a point soon when the stakes could be much higher than losing the midterm elections; this American neo-Caligula has the potential of destroying not only Republican dominance of Washington, D.C., but destroying Washington, D.C.’s very existence.

Survival itself could be at stake.

It seems very plausible to me that Donald Trump will NOT be in the White House come November. Will he be removed from office via Amendment 25, or will his physical health do him in, as many health professionals are speculating? I am in no position to say.

However, what all of us who have any semblance of objective reasoning can say is that the current occupant of the White House is an existential threat to the safety and security of the United States. And instead of doing what is best for the country, the GOP is repeating the 2022 Democrat playbook.

But this time, the demented president is not Joe Biden; it is Donald Trump.

God help us!

