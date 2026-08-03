Below will be Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

“I See Israel Disappearing As A Jewish State”

Published: Thursday, July 30, 2026

By Chuck Baldwin

No state has an inherent “right” to exist, but peoples have an inalienable right to self-determination. An occupying power has no inherent right of self-defence against the people it subjugates, but the people under occupation have an inherent right of self-defence against their occupiers. Moncef Khane

Evangelical Dispensationalists aka Christian Zionists insist that the modern State of Israel (1948) created by Great Britain via the Balfour Declaration (1917), assisted by the financial manipulation of the Rothschild banking empire and political manipulation of Theodor Herzl and the nascent World Zionist Organization (1897), is a prophetic fulfillment of a rebirth of Old Testament Israel and, therefore, is an everlasting nation. Of course, the New Covenant of Christ is crystal clear that no such promise to the Old Covenant nation under Moses was ever made. Just the opposite. Moses himself (the mediator of the Old Covenant) prophesied Israel’s collapse and destruction in his last Book (Deuteronomy).

I point readers to my latest message on the subject of God’s permanent removal of Old Testament national Israel entitled: The Unconditional, Everlasting Covenant With Abraham Vs. The Conditional, National Covenant With Moses—Part Three—Moses’ National Covenant Made And Broken.

The popularity among evangelicals of Cyrus Scofield’s notes in the Scofield Reference Bible (1909) inverted 1,800 years of Christian scholarship regarding the fulfillment and abolishment of the Mosaic Covenant with the twelve tribes of Israel (making a single federal nation out of them) by the New Covenant of Jesus Christ made with people of all nations and all races who trust Christ by faith.

I believe it to not be hyperbolic to suggest that most evangelicals have made an idol (not to mention a cash cow) out of Zionist Israel and that Christian Zionists, epitomized by men such as Mike Huckabee, the late Lindsey Graham, John Hagee, Robert Jeffress and Franklin Graham, are themselves idolaters.

No nation has a “right” to exist or a divine promise of perpetuity. “Rights” are grants of divine beneficence to individuals (made in the image of their Creator)—not states or nations.

Think of the innumerable nations, kingdoms, empires and civilizations that have risen and fallen over the millennia: Shinar, Elam, Kush, ancient Egypt, the Amalekites, the Hittites, the Moabites, the Girgashites, the Amorites, the Canaanites, Perizzites, the Hivites, the Jebusites, Dor, Gilgal, the Geshurites, the Girzites, the Ezrahites, the Assyrian Empire, the Babylonian Empire, the Chaldeans, the Philistines, the Edomites, the Ammonites, Sheba, Israel (including the divided kingdoms of Israel and Judah), the Persian Empire, the Carthaginian Empire, the Roman Empire (East and West), the Achaemenid Empire, the Macedonian Empire, the Seleucid Empire, Catalonia, the Soviet Union, East Germany, East Pakistan, the Ottoman Empire, Prussia, Rhodesia, South Vietnam, Tibet, United Arab Republic, West Germany, Yugoslavia, Czechoslovakia, Zaire, the Mayans, the Indus Civilization, the Kingdom of Aksum, ad infinitum.

I quote now from a recent interview with retired Army Colonel Larry Wilkerson:

Col. Larry Wilkerson: I see Israel disappearing as a Jewish state. I see Netanyahu like Ariel Sharon before him during my time. I see him being hounded out of office and essentially going to jail and dying in jail. I think that’s Netanyahu’s fate. And I think the people who are coming in probably behind him to rule Israel are going to be worse than Netanyahu. And I mean that in the sense that they’re not as smart as he is and therefore able to deal with the United States as artfully as he did. I hate it, but he did. And so, they’re going to be the regime, if you will, that takes Israel down. I don’t mean that you couldn’t have a democratic state in the Levant that would be there and would feature Jews in it. But I don’t think you’re going to have a Jewish state. Mario Nawfal: How? You mean, how would that play out? Because it cannot be another foreign country enforcing that on Israel in any way. Israel is a nuclear power with a relatively strong military. So, is it internal struggles that change Israel, the foundation of what Israel is? Wilkerson: I think what’s going to change it is the next Iranian attack on it. And it’s going to be unbelievable. And I think we’re going to bring it on, because we are now clustering most of our assets, including our tankers in Israel, much to Netanyahu’s, I think, fear that they will become a rich target for Iran and a target Iran simply cannot resist and will use Lebanon probably as an excuse to initiate. Because we’re putting all our eggs in one basket right now. And even Netanyahu is uncomfortable with it. I don’t blame him. I know the IDF leadership is uncomfortable with it. Most of our tankers are there now. This is a target-rich environment for a country that is truly angry at us and looking for a way to wreak some revenge on us and Israel at the same time. And we’re giving them that target. We’re giving them that opportunity. And I don’t think that the State of Israel, such as it is right now, can endure through that. I just don’t. Nawfal: A lot of these things they’ve been saying that were considered taboo beforehand are now happening. Settlements in the West Bank expanding, groups trying to settle. There was a group that broke into Syria, wanting to settle Syria, expand settlements into Syria. Another group is talking about expanding settlements into South Lebanon. Ben Gvir walking on the streets saying, and he was very proud of it, “So, I say today there will be a Jewish settlement in all of Gaza.” He started off the quote saying something like, “If four years ago, a few years ago, we said we’re going to have settlements in Gaza, everyone would have considered us as crazy. So, I say today there will be Jewish settlements in all of Gaza, all of Gaza.” Wilkerson: And the settlements will be built atop probably somewhere around 200,000 dead women and children and men, Palestinians. You will have a Hitlerian-type genocide, blessed by the world community with people living on top of the dead bodies. Frankly, I think that is unconscionable. And yet we have stood by and watched it happen. If I were a religious man, I would say, “Jehovah will bring vengeance upon these people.” If I were Jeremiah, predicting that Nebuchadnezzar would come in and raze the temple as he did, I would say we’re back at that point again.

A professing non-religious man, Colonel Larry Wilkerson, has better insight into prophetic Scripture—at least pertaining to Israel—than over 80% of today’s evangelical pastors.

And I totally agree with you, Colonel. I, too, see Israel disappearing as a Jewish state. And the “target-rich environment” that we are creating for Iran in Israel may indeed be too tempting for Iran to pass over.

Regardless of whether Wilkerson’s near-term assessment takes place or not, the handwriting is on the wall for the Zionist state. Right now—I mean right now—Israel would die on the vine without the financial, military and intelligence support of the United States. The peoples of the world in unison hate Netanyahu and the State of Israel. The U.S. is Israel’s last ally. And even in the U.S., support for Israel is sinking like the Titanic.

Across all spectrums, support for Israel is evaporating. There are only two groups of people who continue to embrace this global cancer known as Israel: 1) Politicians in both parties and people in the news media who are paid to support Israel, and 2) Evangelicals in the Boomer generation who are stubbornly holding on to the devilish doctrine of Christian Zionism begun by John Darby and Scofield. But every day there are fewer of them and more of those not brainwashed by this “strong delusion.” And there will soon come a point when politicians who support Israel will not be able to get elected. That day is fast approaching. We may even see the harbinger of that in the midterm elections in November.

I return to Moncef Khane:

Since its establishment, the State of Israel has been hypermilitarised and in a constant state of warfare. It will have no prospects for peace unless and until its occupation of Palestinian, Syrian and Lebanese territory ends, its borders are delineated and its quest for a biblical “Greater Israel” be formally abandoned. Repeating propaganda does not nullify international law, according to which no state has an inherent “right” to exist, but peoples have an inalienable right to self-determination. An occupying power has no inherent right of self-defence against the people it subjugates, but the people under occupation have an inherent right of self-defence against their occupiers, as the International Court of Justice has ruled. The powers that could make a difference, chief among them the US, seem incapable or unwilling to right a historical wrong and look at these tenets of international law clear-eyed. Even in the face of an ongoing genocide that they enable, both militarily and diplomatically, they are incapable or unwilling to remove their political blinders and even listen to their own public opinions. Worse, they now prefer to risk a regional conflagration and even a nuclear strike by a genocidal Israeli regime. Hoping it will never come to that is not a cogent strategy.

Amen!

Even if Iran can restrain itself and chooses to spare Israel from its just wrath, Israel will not seek peace. Israel is totally incapable of living in peace. The Israelis are filled with the spirit of ethno-supremacy, hatred and bloodlust. As Khane notes, from its inception, Israel has been—and continues to be—in a constant state of warfare. No nation can survive in such a state of mind but for so long. Perpetual war always dooms the warring nation. It is both a spiritual and Natural Law. This is what Jesus meant when He said: They that take the sword shall perish with the sword. (Matthew 26:52)

He was not, as many pacifist pastors teach, telling Peter that carrying a sword (or weapon of any kind) for self-defense was wrong. After all, Peter and one other disciple had been carrying a sword all along. (Luke 22:38) “Here are two swords,” said Peter. This was after Jesus told all of His disciples: He that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one. (Luke 22:36)

When Jesus gave the Apostle John the Book of Revelation, He explained what He said to Peter in the Garden:

He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints. (Revelation 13:10)

Meaning: The individuals or governments that live and feed off the murderous bloodshed of innocents will themselves be killed in an abrupt, violent manner. God WILL avenge the blood of the saints and the innocents.

Israel is the modern epitome of Jesus’ warning. Israel is not only a homicidal and genocidal state, but it is also a suicidal state. Any individual or state behaving in such a fashion is killing itself as it kills others. Just as Old Testament Israel killed itself by its own wars and murders, so, too, Zionist Israel is doing the same thing today.

Accordingly, Israel’s destruction is inevitable. It’s not a matter of “if” but “when.”

Colonel Wilkerson is absolutely right.

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