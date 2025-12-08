Below is Chuck Baldwin’s latest column, reposted with his permission.

IDF Soldiers Working With ICE Agents In The U.S.

Published: Thursday, December 4, 2025

By Chuck Baldwin

Whitney Webb is right. America is One Nation Under Blackmail. From the White House to Congress to state governors and legislators to the mainstream media to mega churches and televangelists, they are on the take. And the godfather with the money—our money (and the enforcers to make sure they take the bribes)—is Israel.

From Bill Clinton to Donald Trump and every U.S. president in between (with slight hesitation from Bush Sr.), each of these men has been but a mere pawn and puppet of the Israel lobby. For all intents and purposes, the U.S. president is not Donald Trump (or Joe Biden or Barack Obama or G.W. Bush or Bill Clinton); he is Benjamin Netanyahu—or whoever else might be Israel’s Prime Minister.

It has been common knowledge for decades that many of our major cities’ police officers have been and are being trained in Israel or by Israelis here in the U.S.

Back in 2020, I wrote a column entitled Prelude To Martial Law. I quote:

Minnesota cops receive training from the Israelis. Officers from the US police force responsible for the killing of George Floyd received training in restraint techniques and anti-terror tactics from Israeli law-enforcement officers. Mr. Floyd’s death in custody last Monday, the latest in a succession of police killings of African Americans, has sparked continuing protests and rioting in US cities. At least 100 Minnesota police officers attended a 2012 conference hosted by the Israeli consulate in Chicago, the second time such an event had been held. There they learned the violent techniques used by Israeli forces as they terrorize the occupied Palestinian territories under the guise of security operations. The so-called counterterrorism training conference in Minneapolis was jointly hosted by the FBI. I have documented several times in this column how U.S. law enforcement personnel are increasingly receiving training from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Our police officers are being trained by the terrorists of Tel Aviv in the terrible art of torture and death. This knee-on-neck technique is straight out of the Israeli handbook. This technique is often known to slowly break the necks of the victims. And this training is widespread throughout the United States. Hundreds—maybe thousands—of American law enforcement officers from Minnesota, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, California, Arizona, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Georgia, Washington State and Washington, D.C. (and doubtless many other states), have been flown to Israel for training.

On a recent podcast, retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar and Army Captain Josephine Guilbeau again noted that American police personnel and federal police agencies such as ICE and US Department of Homeland Security train with the Israelis.

They provided this quote:

So, these National Guard soldiers that will soon be in or are in Chicago have trained with Israel habitually for years. So, when you look at all of these pieces of “who do we have operating on the streets of Portland and the streets of New York and in DC, and who’s going into Chicago?” All of these components and elements have trained hand-in-hand with the IDF or the Israeli Ministry of the Interior, gendarmerie, paramilitary police.

Last month, The Jerusalem Post ran a major story on how the U.S. has secured a contract with an Israeli drone manufacturer for AI one-way attack drones.

Israeli drone start-up XTEND has secured a multi-million-dollar contract from the US Department of Defense (DoD) to develop and deliver AI-enabled, modular, one-way attack drones designed for close-quarter combat. The award was announced by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War (OASW) for Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict (SO/LIC), and highlights Israel’s growing leadership in the drone market as the US military boosts its drone procurement. The Affordable Close Quarter Modular Effects FPV Drone Kits (ACQME-DK) program will provide the US military with small, lethal automated aerial systems (UAS) optimized for irregular warfare in dense urban terrain and confined rural environments. They will feature XTEND’s ESAD high-voltage fuse, the only US-approved high-voltage fuse in the category. The drones form a Modular VTOL + munitions kit. This reloadable, reusable distraction device allows for rapid reconfiguration in the field, day or night reconnaissance and surveillance operations, lethal inert training payloads, and lethal payloads. XTEND will deliver training, spares, maintenance, and production from its Tampa headquarters, ensuring a domestic supply chain for the US Department of War. [Emphasis added]

The use of the U.S. military for domestic policing, Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth’s murder on the high seas under the pretext of fighting a “war on drugs” (where have we heard that before?), calling the victims “narco-terrorists” (where is the evidence?), President Trump’s (and state governors such as Ron DeSantis’) fanatical attempt to curtail the freedom of speech to criticize Israel (the First Amendment be damned) and now an American partnership with Israelis to bring millions of drones into the government’s arsenal (to be used against whom?) form a reliable track record of a maniacal and perpetual political and military collaboration that exists between Washington, D.C., and Tel Aviv.

As I said in my message last Sunday entitled The Biblical Remedy For Warmongers:

Our parents cautioned us that we tend to behave like the people we befriend, so choose your friends wisely. Well, the American government has befriended the murderous State of Israel for so long that it is now behaving like Israel.

So, exactly whom will uber-Zionist, uber-war Pete Hegseth use these Israeli drones against? The answer is: It could be anybody—including you and me.

Again, Whitney Webb is right: We ARE one nation under blackmail.

But it is actually worse than that. Not only are our politicians under Israeli blackmail but more and more frequently, our military and police are under Israeli training and direction.

It is no hyperbole to suggest that virtually every U.S. military operation (including the ones in Venezuela and Ukraine—and obviously the ones all over the Middle East) is conducted in cooperation with and under the guidance of the Israeli government.

Come on, folks! If the Israelis are embedded in our federal police agencies inside the U.S., you know they are embedded inside our U.S. military establishments.

The United States of America has not been an independent nation since the Zionist State of Israel came into existence. And it will not be an independent nation as long as the Zionist State of Israel stays in existence—or perhaps until the Boomers die out and the Millennials and Generation Z permanently cut the umbilical cord between us and the genocidal Zionist state.

All I know is: It cannot happen soon enough.

